(CNN)   Ancient Judeans likely ate non-kosher catfish. Great, now that it's published, their mothers are going to find out and they'll never hear the end of it   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Israel, Torah, Bronze Age, Judaism, Roman Empire, Yonatan Adler, Iron Age, ancient fish bones  
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not a problem. They found loopholes, exceptions, and justifications for violating every one of the 613 laws in the Bible.

That's why they make such good lawyers.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
the Ancients probably already had their souls kicked about by the Joseph Smith team
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"And push the mulled wine. We're stuck with it."
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Religion has always been about control; only the marks obey the rules.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This just in:

You eat what's available when you're hungry. Film at 11!

/fark off, I'm eating!
 
creckert
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Was it the judean people's front? Or the people's front of judea?

/splitters
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Let me guess, prior to 400 BCE when Judiasm actaully started in Babylon among Canaanite captives?

Yup.  1500 BCE.  Nothing before the Babylonian captivity actaully happened and neither did most of the stuff during and after.  There was no actaul Jewish Law before then like we know it.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If beavers can be a fish, catfish can be kosher.

In seriousness, Moses was likely mythological, alongside Noah and Adam and Eve. Getting liberalism to admit it is more difficult than getting a definition of "false witness" that also acknowledges the parts of the Bible that say not to deceive or lie.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can't eat religion.
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So the fish were gentiles?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe the ancient catfish were actually gefilte.
 
flemardo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Gonna be a real issue when they unearth cheeseburger bones.
 
