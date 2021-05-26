 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   Child porn distribution is a tough blemish for someone wanting to find a new job, especially for a former chief of police   (kbzk.com) divider line
10
    More: Creepy, Police, city of East Helena, 42-year-old William Harrington, sexual assault, Constable, Federal authorities, federal court Tuesday, Court documents  
•       •       •

202 clicks; posted to Main » on 27 May 2021 at 2:20 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tannax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Why would you think Cops have a problem with one of their own trafficking in child porn? He likely puts that on his resume under "Awards and Recognition".
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tannax: Why would you think Cops have a problem with one of their own trafficking in child porn?


He's chief of a 4 person police department. How many cops do you think could possibly have known?
 
zbtop
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Former LEO AND a Chomo? This guy's stay in prison is going to be...rough.

Like, the dude who spends all day in the corner stall jacking off, and *definitely* stole your commissary, is gonna be higher on the social ladder than this guy will be on the inside.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

zbtop: Former LEO AND a Chomo? This guy's stay in prison is going to be...rough.

Like, the dude who spends all day in the corner stall jacking off, and *definitely* stole your commissary, is gonna be higher on the social ladder than this guy will be on the inside.


Like he'd ever actually see the Inside. Funny.
 
powhound
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: zbtop: Former LEO AND a Chomo? This guy's stay in prison is going to be...rough.

Like, the dude who spends all day in the corner stall jacking off, and *definitely* stole your commissary, is gonna be higher on the social ladder than this guy will be on the inside.

Like he'd ever actually see the Inside. Funny.


Rtfa. The Feds are on him and the Leo's are washing their hands. He's gonna serve time in the big house.
 
jekfark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tannax: Why would you think Cops have a problem with one of their own trafficking in child porn? He likely puts that on his resume under "Awards and Recognition".


I hate cops! All cops! I'm also a simple thinker
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

powhound: Smoking GNU: zbtop: Former LEO AND a Chomo? This guy's stay in prison is going to be...rough.

Like, the dude who spends all day in the corner stall jacking off, and *definitely* stole your commissary, is gonna be higher on the social ladder than this guy will be on the inside.

Like he'd ever actually see the Inside. Funny.

Rtfa. The Feds are on him and the Leo's are washing their hands. He's gonna serve time in the big house.


I'll believe it when i actually see him marched into prison.
 
jekfark
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: Tannax: Why would you think Cops have a problem with one of their own trafficking in child porn?

He's chief of a 4 person police department. How many cops do you think could possibly have known?


Logical arguments are not allowed on fark
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How long until he's tied to Hillary?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.