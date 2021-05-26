 Skip to content
"The enemy of art is the absence of limitations." --Orson Welles. "Absence makes the heart grow fonder." --Proverb. "Absinthe makes the heart grow fonder." --Oscar Wilde. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Absence of Absinthe edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never actually had absinthe, so arguably I'm in the absence of absinthe category, but last week's absence of the writer's thread was caused by other strange cocktails-in this case, shot #2 of the Covid vaccine, which wiped me out for a couple of days.  Unlike Wilde's descriptions of absinthe it was not poetical in any sense, other than maybe the fact that 'Pfizer' rhymes with 'tranquilizer.'  Eh, maybe not.

On the bright side, I'm back, and the 2021 Fark Fiction Anthlogy is still open for submissions!

What is it, you ask?

It's our sixth annual fiction anthology! As always, we're looking for quality fiction from the members of Fark.com, to be published on Amazon with all proceeds benefitting an excellent children's charity that I'm technically not allowed to name but rhymes with St. Dude!  So if you'd like to abide and you're not into that whole brevity thing, send us your best short fiction in one of the categories of:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Horror
Suspense/mystery/thriller

(Entries must be original fiction and no longer than 10,000 words. Terms and conditions apply. Do not fold, spindle, or discombobulate. Buy a plunger before you need a plunger.)

The 2021 Fark Fiction Anthology Submission Thingee

Interesting in seeing what your fellow farkers have done over the years?  Have a look!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
