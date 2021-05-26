 Skip to content
(UPI)   Tennessee high school pool party crashed by uninvited guests. GO BEARS   (upi.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you build it they will come
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
humanshrapnel
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Seven bears crash high school pool party in Tennessee
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

Ten Bears wasn't invited. He makes everybody uncomfortable with his "word of life, word of death" drinking game and nobody understands the rules.
 
eikni
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The wanted some of those pic-a-nic baskets
 
nucal
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
cdn2.apstatic.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Probably the cleanest those bears will ever be.  Those pool filters are farked.
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size


/I know, that's only six bears
//the 7th bear took the brown acid
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Pedro Barre says "jackpot"
 
flemardo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Aquabats! - Pool Party - Live at The Showbox in Seattle 10/19/2017
Youtube bwrKsRFVb4c
Bears were just there for the cool pool party.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

humanshrapnel: [Fark user image image 320x180]


My first thought too
 
