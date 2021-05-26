 Skip to content
(The Mainichi (Japan))   Fukuoka man with powerful hunger for rice and yakisoba arrested for stealing electricity from convenience store to plug in his portable stove and rice cooker   (mainichi.jp) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This really is reprehensible. Some background. The price for electricity is basically 30 cents per kWh, and if this guy has a rice cooker going 24/7 and a toaster or whatever for one hour a day, then you are looking at  a buck a day or something like that every day.

And if you think that is no big deal, just know that convenience stores have by and large (at least in my area) switched to LED lights just to save on their electricity bill. This guy is stealing about what a store would save from doing that. Anyone who has had to pay an electric bill knows that nobody is just giving away electrons for free.

Stealing is bad, mkay? Quite probably, the store would be better off letting this guy use their hot water and microwave oven because of efficiency gains, but there are liability and hygiene issues, surely.

If he did it only once or twice, ... well.... that is different.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a light car.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: This really is reprehensible. Some background. The price for electricity is basically 30 cents per kWh, and if this guy has a rice cooker going 24/7 and a toaster or whatever for one hour a day, then you are looking at  a buck a day or something like that every day.

And if you think that is no big deal, just know that convenience stores have by and large (at least in my area) switched to LED lights just to save on their electricity bill. This guy is stealing about what a store would save from doing that. Anyone who has had to pay an electric bill knows that nobody is just giving away electrons for free.

Stealing is bad, mkay? Quite probably, the store would be better off letting this guy use their hot water and microwave oven because of efficiency gains, but there are liability and hygiene issues, surely.

If he did it only once or twice, ... well.... that is different.


Good yakisoba is a powerful motivator.  Dammit now I want some.
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Switch the a for an eh and that town name is a workable last call Canadian pick up line
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [i.imgur.com image 375x500]


She looks like my neighbor.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Good yakisoba is a powerful motivator.


This.

I know what I'm making for dinner. I'll use my own electricity though.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What did Oka do?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Great
Now I want okra yakisoba
 
