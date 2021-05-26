 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Here is an illegally searched safe deposit box. Here is a disappearing gold coin. And over here is a lawsuit   (reason.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sincerely hope the judge in this case biatch slaps the FBI all the way to Nebraska, but I don't have high hopes.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get em
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There should be many former FBI agents over this.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops steal everything that's not nailed down.  These particular cops could be in real trouble, because they have to share 30% of the take with the bosses upstairs.  If they skim for themselves, the bosses don't like that.

All US police personnel are guilty of receiving stolen property in any case.  No exceptions.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've read another story about this woman someplace else. The woman kept her retirement in gold coins because she didnt trust banks. Guess she dont trust the goverment now.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So they're like the mechanic that opens the engine and decides that since that's already on the bill, why not change some worn out parts, saving the owner another trip to the shop and another opening fee.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bonus points for correctly calling it a safe deposit box and not safety.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I hope her attorney isn't the type to front an account in the expectation of a win in court.  Sure, now it seems cut and dry, but the last thing she needs is a loss of her savings and debt.

Hopefully that's just an injury lawyer thing, good luck, lady!
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Another rEaSon article

https://www.latimes.com/california/st​o​ry/2021-04-08/seizure-beverly-hills-sa​fe-deposit-boxes-lawsuits
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
See, this is what actual violations of the Constitution look like.

Not having to wear a piece of cloth on your face
 
Jedekai [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The FBI forgot the most basic rule of civil asset forfeiture, don't steal from people who have enough money to hire lawyers who know their bosses.

"Dr. Linda R" who has gold coins in a safe deposit box in Beverly Hills very likely is married to CEO Mr. R who has connections the FBI agent in charge will be explaining things to in short order.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There are some lines that should never be crossed, I don't care if you are police, FBI, or what.
Running your grubby fingers through a woman's box without consent is one of those.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: So they're like the mechanic that opens the engine and decides that since that's already on the bill, why not change some worn out parts, saving the owner another trip to the shop and another opening fee.


Heh, my state has laws that specifically prohibit this. Mechanics can't charge for work not authorized.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: The FBI forgot the most basic rule of civil asset forfeiture, don't steal from people who have enough money to hire lawyers who know their bosses.

"Dr. Linda R" who has gold coins in a safe deposit box in Beverly Hills very likely is married to CEO Mr. R who has connections the FBI agent in charge will be explaining things to in short order.


The other basic rule being, "Don't exceed the parameters of the warrant, not even by a farking millimeter."  Good, bad, ugly, doesn't matter cops either know better or learn better fast.  Judges are never amused by that sort of thing, not at all.  Don't care if you see a bloody knife sitting on the table next to the area covered by a warrant to search for murder weapons.  You want to grab it you'd damn well better go file a secondary warrant based off of what you witnessed before you even think about it too loud.  Unless you can honestly claim possible imminent harm to others if you didn't jump on it (unsecured firearm in a house with a combative warrantee or somesuch thing) wait for the damn warrant that covers that area/those items.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sir, this is a Whataburger.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: There are some lines that should never be crossed, I don't care if you are police, FBI, or what.
Running your grubby fingers through a woman's box without consent is one of those.


Yeah, at least wash your hands and ask if you can take her panties off.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kendelrio
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rookie mistake... they forgot to turn their camera off.....
 
