(KFOR Oklahoma City)   'Frazier used his personal cell phone to photograph evidence at the scene without approval, he did not collect a portion of the ear as evidence, and failed to complete a Domestic Violence Risk Assessment.' Wait, whaaat evidence?   (kfor.com) divider line
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daphne had a premonition about this.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, I think I know that guy...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the ear survive?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm listening
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an "I'm listening" joke to be made here
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: I'm listening


Dammit
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

schubie: I'm listening


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the story here is that a police officer faced consequences for house dereliction of duty.

If he happens to be white also then this is a one in a generation event.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kickin' and a-scratchin' in the mud an' the blood an' the beer
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody died. It's an improvement.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
On first readthrough, I thought the woman bit off the officer's ear, and I was like, "Yeah, I probably wouldn't be very professional about recording that, either."

Then I realized that journalism majors from Oklahoma aren't good at writing.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
So was the domestic violence suspect the cops brother?  Cousin?  Drinking buddy?

/Has to be something...
 
ifky
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Roz, if you are out there, you can stay with me until this blows over.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm betting Officer Frazier had other problems. This incident was simply the excuse they needed to can his a$$.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ShavedOrangutan: So was the domestic violence suspect the cops brother?  Cousin?  Drinking buddy?

/Has to be something...


Downlow 'fishing' buddy
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Yaw String: I'm betting Officer Frazier had other problems. This incident was simply the excuse they needed to can his a$$.


Given how hard they fight to hang on to the ones who only join to shoot black guys, you have to wonder what the real issue they had with him was.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

schubie: I'm listening


Tossed salad and scrambled eggs.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Your actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department's core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department," Chief Wade Gourley wrote in the termination letter.

I wish they got this upset when one of their cops kills a guy for walking while black.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Huh, I don't remember this episode, I thought i've seen them all.

/ in late with Frasier joke
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"a 2-year veteran of the force"

I don't know at what point you go from being a rookie to a veteran, but two years ain't it.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There are lots of other problems with this guy, I'm sure, but "failing to collect a piece of an ear" isn't one I'd ding him for. Because, ew.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They actually fired the officer?

Gee, that guy who got his ear bit off...I wonder what his skin color was...
 
T Baggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bingethinker: "Your actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department's core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department," Chief Wade Gourley wrote in the termination letter.

I wish they got this upset when one of their cops kills a guy for walking while black.


Upset? He should put that quote in his cover letter. I hear Texas is looking for officers with a complete lack of integrity.
 
king of vegas
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

T Baggins: bingethinker: "Your actions demonstrate a complete lack of integrity, constitute a willful and wanton disregard for the Oklahoma City Police Department's core values, and they destroy community trust in the police department," Chief Wade Gourley wrote in the termination letter.

I wish they got this upset when one of their cops kills a guy for walking while black.

Upset? He should put that quote in his cover letter. I hear Texas is looking for officers with a complete lack of integrity.


Officers, Republican candidates, health secretaries, environmental watchdogs, border patrol etc etc etc
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Did the ear survive?


They found it in his tossed salad.
Or maybe it was his scrambled eggs.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CruiserTwelve: "a 2-year veteran of the force"

I don't know at what point you go from being a rookie to a veteran, but two years ain't it.


Yup. Came to post:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kendelrio: CruiserTwelve: "a 2-year veteran of the force"

I don't know at what point you go from being a rookie to a veteran, but two years ain't it.

Yup. Came to post:

[Fark user image 425x204]


You don't know what that department's turnover rate is.
 
