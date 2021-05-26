 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   How many RPMs can we squeeze out of this Dodge Ram on the dyno? ***BOOM*** That many. Scary tag outruns Murica tag while dodging falling auto parts
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you use apt. No more rpm hell.
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I bet they used whiskey to give them another 50 rPms.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This looks entertaining...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Well, they now know the test-to-failure levels of their engine build, that much is certain.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That truck will still sell for 40K because it has 4 doors and a bed and the majority of American dudes now are truck guys. They tell you this in a way that reminds me of the 'he thill yor prethident' guy with the square peg in the round hole. 'I'm a thruk guy'
 
M-G
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
RPM, subby, not RPMs.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
picayune.uclick.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If I wanted to get piston from a great height I'd appear in Dutch adult movies.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love how the crowd started cheering as hunks of exploded engine rained down upon them. That would not have been my first reaction.
 
phedex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
everything about that shiat is a disaster.  People in the crowd better count their blessings that they didn't have a piston sticking out of their skull.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
phedex:

Ron Artest begs to differ.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Diesel engines are dangerous, yo. Gasoline engine blows up, it might throw a rod through the block wall. Diesel engine blows up, the whole block can get torn in half.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a bunch of dumbass, inbred hicks.  I'm not really sure I'd be cheering about red-hot, sharp metal bits flying towards my face.
I wonder what the Venn diagram would look like of Trump voters and morons cheering on exploding engines
/I know the answer
 
srb68
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That many... You can get exactly that many.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It would be nice with some pics of this debris landing in the stands. I even checked the linked YouTube video and didn't find it. Am I blind, or are there no pics/vid of that?
 
Priapetic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Nsfw language in the video,
 
kb7rky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HOLY FARK

And no one got hurt? Astounding!
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Judging from the video, this was Murica tag all the way.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Failure at 8,000 RPM.

Built Ram Tough™
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Dodge Boom SS, should be a sports car.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phedex: everything about that shiat is a disaster.  People in the crowd better count their blessings that they didn't have a piston sticking out of their skull.


Skull Piston is the name of my all non-binary Motorhead cover band.
 
Fissile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I love how the crowd started cheering as hunks of exploded engine rained down upon them. That would not have been my first reaction.


That's why they go to these events.  The only thing they would have liked better is parts of the drivers' bodies raining down on them.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It would be nice with some pics of this debris landing in the stands. I even checked the linked YouTube video and didn't find it. Am I blind, or are there no pics/vid of that?


You are blind. The vid in TFA shows proper use of a multitool to hold a smoking piston.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
NVM. I hate this new trend of "Don't miss!" shiat in the middle of the article on a shiatty format web page for the phone. I keep thinking TFA is over, because for like 2 decades, that has signified the end of TFA, now they have that shiat in the middle.
 
MarkTimeTire
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Holds a piston with his Leatherman multi-tool, redneck for sure.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fursecution: Mikey1969: It would be nice with some pics of this debris landing in the stands. I even checked the linked YouTube video and didn't find it. Am I blind, or are there no pics/vid of that?

You are blind. The vid in TFA shows proper use of a multitool to hold a smoking piston.


No, I found it. I ranted about current trends in web design in my post. 😁
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: It would be nice with some pics of this debris landing in the stands. I even checked the linked YouTube video and didn't find it. Am I blind, or are there no pics/vid of that?


Fark user imageView Full Size


At least he was smart enough not to pick it up with his bare hands.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is how white trash entertains itself these days?
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ROLL COAL!!!
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What was the point of that?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
spleef420
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is how white trash entertains itself these days?


These days?

This has been "white trash entertainment" since Henry Ford rolled the first Model T off the line.
 
IDisME
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Mikey1969: It would be nice with some pics of this debris landing in the stands. I even checked the linked YouTube video and didn't find it. Am I blind, or are there no pics/vid of that?

[Fark user image 850x477]

At least he was smart enough not to pick it up with his bare hands.


The second time I bet.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phedex: everything about that shiat is a disaster.  People in the crowd better count their blessings that they didn't have a piston sticking out of their skull.


Why? Would it have made a difference?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Dodge Blam
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Real engines wear diapers.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dangerous
On
Dyno
Gonna
Explode
 
phedex
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AuralArgument: phedex:

Ron Artest begs to differ.


That was pretty damn funny.  Also, im from indy; boy howdy was that also a disaster.
 
phishrace
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As a long time gearhead knowing nobody got hurt...

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
