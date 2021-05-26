 Skip to content
(AP News)   Vaccinated New York teens can enter raffle for free college, or, as it it called in other nations with high-income industrialized economies, "college"   (apnews.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Get vaccinated and testify on the governor's behalf and the state will put you through Vassar, RPI, Syracuse, Bard, you name it.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fight back against rising tuition costs - don't go to college!

Go or not, you have an equally slim chance of obtaining vast wealth through the next Gamestop, Dogecoin, NFT, or by being a successful influencer, but you have an increased opportunity if you don't take on crippling student loan debt.

Either way, you will get a shiatty job and likely die poor, but you have a better shot if you don't go and - by rebelling, you can also enjoy stigginit to The Man.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's really alarming that we see value in vaccinating people but we see no value in educating them.
I legitimate want to know what the fark is wrong with all of us in this country
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: Fight back against rising tuition costs - don't go to college!

Go or not, you have an equally slim chance of obtaining vast wealth through the next Gamestop, Dogecoin, NFT, or by being a successful influencer, but you have an increased opportunity if you don't take on crippling student loan debt.

Either way, you will get a shiatty job and likely die poor, but you have a better shot if you don't go and - by rebelling, you can also enjoy stigginit to The Man.


Uh, statistically, you're still likely to do better in the very long term if you go to college.

/Not that everyone should go.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Get vaccinated and testify on the governor's behalf and the state will put you through Vassar, RPI, Syracuse, Bard, you name it.


Jesus christ no wonder new yorkers leave the state to go to college
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.


Plus "free" college isn't for everyone- you don't just walk up and say "here I am!"

You actually have to get into the school first, for a major the government seems will get them their money back over time.

You'll get a free ride for an engineering degree - you aren't getting a "general studies" paid for.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Dr.Fey: Fight back against rising tuition costs - don't go to college!

Go or not, you have an equally slim chance of obtaining vast wealth through the next Gamestop, Dogecoin, NFT, or by being a .

/Not that everyone should go.


Actually we should require everyone to take some college civics and some college history.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.


How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
No one will ever give a fark about Norway, subby.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?


Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Plus "free" college isn't for everyone- you don't just walk up and say "here I am!"

You actually have to get into the school first, for a major the government seems will get them their money back over time.

You'll get a free ride for an engineering degree - you aren't getting a "general studies" paid for.


Do you think farking Reddit runs foreign governments?
Where do you find the time to make up this shiat?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Fireproof: Dr.Fey: Fight back against rising tuition costs - don't go to college!

Go or not, you have an equally slim chance of obtaining vast wealth through the next Gamestop, Dogecoin, NFT, or by being a .

/Not that everyone should go.

Actually we should require everyone to take some college civics and some college history.


Fark would be a very boring place if we did that. Drew doesn't make money off of the educated.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
real A-list of world leaders there

https://www.theedadvocate.org/which-c​o​untries-provide-free-education-at-a-un​iversity-level/
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?


You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.


He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.


UT$A!
What the fark? Why?
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.


Thank you. I wasn't clear on that in my OP. My apologies.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Neat circle jerk.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.

Thank you. I wasn't clear on that in my OP. My apologies.


You were perfectly clear, most people around here just can't read.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Wanderlusting: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.

Thank you. I wasn't clear on that in my OP. My apologies.

You were perfectly clear, most people around here just can't read.


Are you saying Farkers need a remedial reading comprehension class?  I don't believe that for a second.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.

UT$A!
What the fark? Why?


Because they can?

Most expensive base tuition at a state school in the US is about $19k in state.  But add on room/board, books, fees, some state schools run around $40k for in state, and around $60k for out of state residents
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Wanderlusting: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Fireproof: Wanderlusting: moothemagiccow: Wanderlusting: In other countries, they expect you to hold a job and pay for your own apartment and food while attending college. It's not a four year vacation is people in the states believe it to be.

In most states, a year at a public college is under $15k. That's very achievable without taking on debt through targeted scholarships, academic achievement, and a job.

How does it feel when people with learning disabilities make fun of you for being stupid?

Which countries offer "free" college with room and board and book costs included? Specifically. Which ones?

You either are using the international definition of "states" or you don't know which part of your post you're getting made fun of for.

He's talking about the US in international terms (the states), then the US in US terms (states), and saying how if you go to a state (states) school, you can get a good and cheap education - generally.  Some states, public education is as expensive as private schools, which is ridiculous.

Thank you. I wasn't clear on that in my OP. My apologies.

You were perfectly clear, most people around here just can't read.

Are you saying Farkers need a remedial reading comprehension class?  I don't believe that for a second.


As a matter of fact, that's exactly what I'm saying.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wait a minute I thought only red states had to bribe people to get vaccinated?   So some NY kid will get a full ride for Modern Art Appreciation with a minor in 19th Century Lesbian Photography.  Makes it all worthwhile.
 
