(Komo)   What is it with cats and sinks?   (komonews.com) divider line
27
    Cougar rattles neighborhood, Eastern Washington, Washington, KOMO  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They like getting in things?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Headline two words too long.
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
took the animal away and it remained in their custody.

Cant afford bail?
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beeee.....cause they didn't have a box??

/Just a wild guess!
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like a box you can drink out of.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's always been my fantasy to come home and find a cougar was waiting for me.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Kitty got a nap. Probably be back in a week for more
 
Loucifer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Your dog's gone a nutter, big cat in the sink.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sinks are where they used to do the dishes.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: It's always been my fantasy to come home and find a cougar was waiting for me.


Nobody complains about coming home to some wet pussy.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're poor sources.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
http://www.catsinsinks.com/

Been around for 15 years.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrparks: It's like a box you can drink out of.


Kitties in Chains "Cat in the Box" (Parody)
Youtube sAmbjgRLpCE
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
komonews.comView Full Size

Man, I've had nights that led to mornings like this.
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [komonews.com image 850x477]
Man, I've had nights that led to mornings like this.


Tranquilizer to the Jugular - Old School (8/9) Movie CLIP (2003) HD
Youtube sFW-yxe13lo
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Headline two words too long.


What is it with sinks?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I had an apartment five years ago with a leaky bathroom sink that my cat would suck on like a baby's bottle. It ruined her (like, more than she was already ruined). She still starts the day by poking me until I get up to pee, then sitting in the sink and yelling for water that I do not give her.

She already has a water mug, a water fountain, and a gerbil bottle I procured to try to get her to knock it off, all of which she drinks out of.

She just wants that damn bathroom sink water.
 
ar393
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gonegirl: She just wants that damn bathroom sink water.


My furball likes stinking his head in when I am taking HOT showers or jumps in the tub afterwards to get some water.

He has a water bowl and fountain.

Even though he is toilet (not litter box) trained, I still catch him drinking out of the other toilet about once a week.

I love that stupid kitty.
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I had an apartment five years ago with a leaky bathroom sink that my cat would suck on like a baby's bottle. It ruined her (like, more than she was already ruined). She still starts the day by poking me until I get up to pee, then sitting in the sink and yelling for water that I do not give her.

She already has a water mug, a water fountain, and a gerbil bottle I procured to try to get her to knock it off, all of which she drinks out of.

She just wants that damn bathroom sink water.


My big badass cat, Boojum, liked sink water, too.  But he discovered that the kitchen faucet was self-serve... it was one of those lever types.

I'd regularly come home from work to find the kitchen sink going full blast.

/rip, boo
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
komonews.comView Full Size


LOL you can see the dart sticking right out of its butt!
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I see this cougar and my cats share the same instinctual urge to DESTROY THE BLINDS before anything else.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: gonegirl: I had an apartment five years ago with a leaky bathroom sink that my cat would suck on like a baby's bottle. It ruined her (like, more than she was already ruined). She still starts the day by poking me until I get up to pee, then sitting in the sink and yelling for water that I do not give her.

She already has a water mug, a water fountain, and a gerbil bottle I procured to try to get her to knock it off, all of which she drinks out of.

She just wants that damn bathroom sink water.

My big badass cat, Boojum, liked sink water, too.  But he discovered that the kitchen faucet was self-serve... it was one of those lever types.

I'd regularly come home from work to find the kitchen sink going full blast.

/rip, boo


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Serious answer?  It was trying to get out the window an passed out in the sink from the dart.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: It's like a box you can drink out of.


Look farko, are you trying to reinvent the drink box?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
johnnytimes.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: I see this cougar and my cats share the same instinctual urge to DESTROY THE BLINDS before anything else.


It's in the manual.
 
