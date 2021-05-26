 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   The latest thing that might kill you in Australia: The plague brought to you by mice   (yahoo.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I loathe mice. If i was Australian, I'd have to leave the country. Probably permanently.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No pics?
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mice? That's a funny name. I'd have called them Chaswassers.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great,now a hantavirus pandemic coming.They should bring in some snakes.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: No pics?


The video is disturbing enough...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the whole continent! The ground itself is killing people!!
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn. I didn't put out my out going mail yesterday and thought my life was ruined.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in a couple of apartments with mouse problems, which freaked me out. Something about having a mouse run over my body in the middle of the night was just absolutely unthinkable. I got a cat. The mice disappeared.

Turns out the cat was killing them and hiding them all over: between sofa cushions, behind rows of books. Instead of a mouse problem, I suddenly had a problem where my apartment smelled like dead mice and I never knew when I was going to accidentally touch a furry, rotting corpse.

I live in better apartments now, but the cat is kind of bored.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aussies breaking out the golden oldies
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My shed has a mouse problem. Found a nest back in April when I was rotating the snow thrower and lawn mower. Went around trying to find where they were coming in at and I kept finding rot areas (shed is atleast 30 years old). Each time I'd make a note of where I needed to fix I'd find a other spot. I knew the shed was going to be replaced in the next couple of years, but I decided to just get it done now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cowboys (catboys?) are on their way.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
zez [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"The live smell of mice is terrible, but the dead smell's ten times worse and so I've been baiting... which I don't really like baiting"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It is a nature panic, and it is in the news.

It is pretty well one per year, right? Murder hornets, bees, cicadas, I mean....

There was a guy who got a lot of press in the late 80s. His name was Patrick Gunkel. I think I have that right. Pure memory, no Google, but it is a memorable name. And the Wall Street Journal did a long piece on him. He would make long lists of whatever. He would just sit around and list things. Then like WS Burroughs, he would match up two or three lists and use that to come up with "new ideas", which were basically non-sequiturs. He would then mine those and draw some diagrams and talk to his patent lawyer, or whatever.

So make a list of animals. Then make a list of diseases. Make a list of countries or whatever. OK. Now you have a career in "slow news day" journalism all ready and waiting for you.

Today it is deep fried cicadas. Next week it will be  mouse droppings cause Alzheimer's. You get the idea. And next year, it will be deep fried mouse droppings.

It is a game everyone can play. A million monkeys with typewriters can play too.
 
ocelot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Read the whole article in a Bronx accent.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
On a semi related note all the "good" traps and poison are now banned in Cali. We just kind of watch the big ones walk over the lame traps. Literally.  Just f*cking stand on the trap.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Salmon: No pics?


What The Plague may look like:

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
