(Mic)   Survey finds over 25% of unvaccinated people plan to ignore CDC guidelines and not wear masks indoors. Follow-up study will show 0% are surprised by this   (mic.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully a good chunk of this problem will end up being self-correcting, and painfully so.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since I think there will be a significant number of vaccinated people (my wife and I included) that will still wear their masks during indoor gathering, the future death in the US from Covid are going to be the ones who are not vaccinated and are refusing to wear their masks... basically Trump supporters.  Please proceed.

My wife and I will get our second shot next week... and then we plan to keep an eye on the Covid cases.  If the numbers dropped dramatically by July or so, then we will see if we start to go mask-less.  Until then, we have no issues wearing our masks since we both work from home, and we only wear them when we go to the supermarket and other stores, etc.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I said to myself "why bother with a rubber? When am I ever coming back to Haiti?"
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see a Venn diagram of this group and hardcore Trump supporters. I'm guessing it's a circle.
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just surprised the other 75% bothers to lie about it.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that the survey percentage is only 25%. I would have guessed that it would have been much higher.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they're the cock gobbling pieces of shiat who got us into this mess so yeah, shock. Not.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Hopefully a good chunk of this problem will end up being self-correcting, and painfully so.


Yeah it is self correcting, correcting humanity. It is not going to end, it has what 10 mutations now? Just wait till it mutates into something really bad that the vaccines have no effect with.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YouSaidWhat: I'm surprised that the survey percentage is only 25%. I would have guessed that it would have been much higher.


Yeah, I came here to say, "I'm surprised it's not higher."

/Maybe 50% of unvaccinated people just have no plans for life in general?
//There is a minority of unvaccinated people who are just unvaccinated because of circumstance or lack of motivation.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That 25% seems low.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As always, I have no problem with stupid people voluntarily depopulating themselves.
 
zeaper12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well duh, if someone is not concerned enough about their own health to get vaccinated then who would think they care about anyone's heath.

Silly survey, I wonder who thought this up so they could get paid to do it.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
May they catch a deadlier variant and may they die quickly.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like the 100th article about this I have seen.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a direct correlation with limb-oriented impacts meeting the face..
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just got my first dose of the hottest party drug of the season!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume everyone is unvaccinated. If you can't prove otherwise, you are a filthy plague rat.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus was created in a Chinese lab. As an attack on the USA.
Loyal and patriotic Americans should be wearing their "freedom masks" to combat against this Chinese attack on our glorious country. And getting the freedom vaccine. To fight Marxism, Communism and soosulizms.
Keep feeding them this message.
:)
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walensky === idiot
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Hopefully a good chunk of this problem will end up being self-correcting, and painfully so.


Unless the people involved are 65 or older, probably not.

/geez, how many times to I have to remind people that the virus kills very few people of working age or younger
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: As always, I have no problem with stupid people voluntarily depopulating themselves.


Oh, so basically the Republican attitude about urban gang violence. F*ck 'em, amiright?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The president of the company is pushing to have everyone back by the end of June. I am fully vaxxed up as of today and being around a lot of these people has got me nervous. There are a lot of new rules for the company about who does and does not have to wear a mask and where. It is just annoying me again, guess I can resume the job search I put on hold last year.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the billionth time it won't be the Trump supporters necessarily dying, it will be the immunocompromised that can't get vaccinated, the old whos immune system didn't properly activate, young children who can't yet get vaccinated, etc. Much too often often during a pandemic those who suffer the most are not those acting most irresponsibly but rather their victims. If this were Ebola and it was mostly the folks ignoring the officials warning that were dying I'd be all for the attitude of fark em, let them die, but this isn't and they aren't so we need to figure out a way to force these chuckfarks to get vaccinated, if that takes employers firing people for not getting vaccinated and insurance companies dropping folks who refuse then I'm fine with that but we really need to figure out a way to protect the innocent.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pathetic pieces of shiat and pathetic excuses for human beings should be able to be charged with attempted murder if they get someone else sick and they can contact trace it to these morons.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Pocket Ninja: Hopefully a good chunk of this problem will end up being self-correcting, and painfully so.

Unless the people involved are 65 or older, probably not.

/geez, how many times to I have to remind people that the virus kills very few people of working age or younger


Everyone seems to forget that people don't have to die to have a completely farked-up life from COVID.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we might as well move on. Anyone who has family or knows someone who is determined to die on this hill... at this point just let it go.   I guarantee if you've been an anti masker the last year, you're probably anti vaxxer too.

My guess is we'll hit 60-65% vaccinated in the country.  the rest will piss and moan about shots and masks and communism and freedom as long as you give them a pulpit. quit surveying them and reporting it because it literally doesn't matter at this point; its just another way for them to scream oppression or sharia law or naziism and insist that they're the victim.

Im definitely glad i got fully vaccinated and come june 7th when our cities mandate is over, I can put the masks in a drawer until the next global pandemic.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thankfully the FDA has just approved new guidelines that will allow for the vaccination of even the most intransigent of anti-vaxxers and covidiots.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My job requires masks, so I'll be wearing them for the future.

In all honesty, I have just a weird shiatload of Covid-related stuff from my last job, which got very weird and confusing when the pandemic started, and I want to use it up so I don't have to move it all again in the future. I have like forty plain white masks made by Hanes, so they're like wearing underwear on your face. I also have a whole bag full of hand sanitizer bottles from the phase when distilleries were producing hand sanitizer.

I can probably donate the masks, but I feel like it may not be the best idea to donate ten pounds of hand sanitizer that reeks of tequila to a homeless shelter.
 
pheelix [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid poll. The first thing they ask the participant for is their vaccination status. A number of anti-vaxxers are going to lie, so they won't even be asked whether or not they'd violate CDC indoor mask guidelines for unvaccinated people. Stupid, stupid poll.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geotpf:
/geez, how many times to I have to remind people that the virus kills very few people of working age or younger

Like the comments about all the anti-vaxers dying. This kind of lie dilutes the real messages.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Selfish F**KS
 
billy_chuck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm gonna ahead and assume we'll be dealing with a second COVID Pandemic by September after all the Anti-vaxxing-Anti-maskers perpetuate a new strain of COVID that the current Vaccines can't thwart.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that's why last year has taught me to trust in no one.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: NephilimNexus: As always, I have no problem with stupid people voluntarily depopulating themselves.

Oh, so basically the Republican attitude about urban gang violence. F*ck 'em, amiright?


At least you're honest for a change.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In the housing complex I live in, the pool is now open to all residents that are fully vaccinated.  You show proof to the office, they issue a "pool pass" that's checked at the gate & you're in!  It was closed all last year so we were waiting for it!

/No pool pass, no entry!
//And for anyone here that screams "foul!!"...go somewhere else.  It's THAT simple!  We actually care about our neighbors here!
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

billy_chuck: I'm gonna ahead and assume we'll be dealing with a second COVID Pandemic by September after all the Anti-vaxxing-Anti-maskers perpetuate a new strain of COVID that the current Vaccines can't thwart.


Apparently you don't realize that there is a whole big wide world out there where vaccines will never reach (think India, South America, etc.) that the variants will be coming out of even if every single American gets vaccinated.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: And that's why last year has taught me to trust in no one.


I marched with so many people who were masked up, helping each other, standing in solidarity. That kept my hope for humanity alive.

But yes. The war on a healthy society shakes my trust.
 
wee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I feel bad for the health care people who are going to have to deal with this stupidity.
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I can probably donate the masks, but I feel like it may not be the best idea to donate ten pounds of hand sanitizer that reeks of tequila to a homeless shelter.


You made your own hand sanitizer and used tequila? But... that doesn't make sense. The abv of tequila isn't high enough for hand sanitizer. You mostly used high proof grain alcohol but just really, really wanted it to smell of tequila, so added some of that too?  

YouSaidWhat: I'm surprised that the survey percentage is only 25%. I would have guessed that it would have been much higher.


I've no doubt that the true number is much higher. They're just lying to the pollster.
 
jake3988
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: billy_chuck: I'm gonna ahead and assume we'll be dealing with a second COVID Pandemic by September after all the Anti-vaxxing-Anti-maskers perpetuate a new strain of COVID that the current Vaccines can't thwart.

Apparently you don't realize that there is a whole big wide world out there where vaccines will never reach (think India, South America, etc.) that the variants will be coming out of even if every single American gets vaccinated.


Based on your previous posts, I realize you're just a moronic troll, but I feel compelled to answer in case someone else doesn't know any better:
A) In what universe is South America so poor they magically somehow can't get their hands on the vaccine?  Chile has more fully vaccinated people (% wise) than the USA!
B) Pfizer and Moderna have both pledged BILLIONS of doses to actual poor countries.
C) India has multiple manufacturing plants within its borders (Astrazenica vaccine IIRC), something even Canada doesn't have.  They've distributed 200M doses so far and ramping up.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
GrinzGrimly:  Apparently you don't realize that there is a whole big wide world out there where vaccines will never reach (think India, South America, etc.) that the variants will be coming out of even if every single American gets vaccinated.

Agreed!  COVID-19 (& the variants) will never go away, it'll just "migrate" from area to area, infecting the unvaccinated & the weak.  It's like a predator, hunting down the weak & thinning out the herd.  Nature has done this for many a Millennia with other viri, bacteria, germs, diseases & so on.  It's just now we have enough knowledge to combat these, unlike yesteryear.

/It's a Cat & Mouse game!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: pparently you don't realize that there is a whole big wide world out there where vaccines will never reach (think India, South America, etc.) that the variants will be coming out of even if every single American gets vaccinated.


You mean like how the polio vaccine never reached those places and we still have polio now?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

patrick767: gonegirl: I can probably donate the masks, but I feel like it may not be the best idea to donate ten pounds of hand sanitizer that reeks of tequila to a homeless shelter.

You made your own hand sanitizer and used tequila? But... that doesn't make sense. The abv of tequila isn't high enough for hand sanitizer. You mostly used high proof grain alcohol but just really, really wanted it to smell of tequila, so added some of that too?



No, when restaurants shut down, there was a weird shift in liquor sales. A number of distilleries started making hand sanitizer and/or other alcohol not really meant for drinking, using their existing equipment. The federal government, for which I worked at the time, was a significant customer. For whatever reason - I don't know if it was the equipment or the materials - that sanitizer generally smelled like death in a bottle. We got some bottles of corn whiskey cleaning fluid from a place down the road that was so rancid we had to clear out half the office after we wiped down desks with it.

Did you not experience the hard liquor hand sanitizer phase? It was a major part of my life at the time. And I still have lots of it, so I guess it's still a significant part of my life.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark has truly become hilarious over the last year, with all the melodramatic indignant hyperventilating. You all are like a bunch of natives furiously pricking voodoo dolls and trying to put death curses on your enemies who won't "follow the science."

Keep it up! I'll be over here laughing maskless and unvaxxed! Yes, I'm suuuuuure I'll be dead any minute now, but damn if I won't be smiling and laughing as I choke on my last covid breath!!!

Thanks guys!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fark has truly become hilarious over the last year, with all the melodramatic indignant hyperventilating. You all are like a bunch of natives furiously pricking voodoo dolls and trying to put death curses on your enemies who won't "follow the science."

Keep it up! I'll be over here laughing maskless and unvaxxed! Yes, I'm suuuuuure I'll be dead any minute now, but damn if I won't be smiling and laughing as I choke on my last covid breath!!!

Thanks guys!


We're truly triggered about you punching yourself in the face over and over. Please stop doing that, I beg you!
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: Fark has truly become hilarious over the last year, with all the melodramatic indignant hyperventilating. You all are like a bunch of natives furiously pricking voodoo dolls and trying to put death curses on your enemies who won't "follow the science."

Keep it up! I'll be over here laughing maskless and unvaxxed! Yes, I'm suuuuuure I'll be dead any minute now, but damn if I won't be smiling and laughing as I choke on my last covid breath!!!

Thanks guys!


How you managed to dodge hangers for nine months is just baffling.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In seriousness,
Anyone refusing the vaccine should now get three options:
1. Get the vaccine.
2. Forced exile to a a modern equivalent of a TB colony, where they can interact freely with other unvaccinated idiots people at their own risk. BUT, no subsidizing healthcare for them.
3. See #2.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: The virus was created in a Chinese lab. As an attack on the USA.


But it's also completely harmless.

Shimmer
Youtube wPO8PqHGWFU


/Taste that shine!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Over 25% of people admit that. But the actual number planning to flaunt those rules is closer to 100%
 
