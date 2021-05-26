 Skip to content
 
(Vice)   Seoul is having a hard water problem, so to speak   (vice.com) divider line
15
    More: Giggity, Erectile dysfunction, South Korea, erectile dysfunction, high traces of Viagra, amount of the chemicals, concentrations of the Pfizer, levels of erectile dysfunction drugs, South Korean capital's sewers  
•       •       •

snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One now wonders how many sewers are monitored for how many substances Back in the U.S.A.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddamn that's a beautiful headline. Bravo
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Great, now all the fish will be swimming around with boners
 
Snort
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That sounds hard to handle.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As Leon Phelps once said " For erections lasting more than four hours, call more ladies."
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Do you know how difficult it is to maintain an erection in a Korean sewer?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
In South Korea, about 23 percent of men aged 30-39 years have reported not being able to get an erection, one study said.

Holy crap. Maybe a bunch of em are gays and are repressed? South Korean society aint very tolerating of homosexuality.
 
Flarn
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They like fish sticks
 
oopsboom
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In South Korea, about 23 percent of men aged 30-39 years have reported not being able to get an erection, one study said.

Holy crap. Maybe a bunch of em are gays and are repressed? South Korean society aint very tolerating of homosexuality.


youd be gay too if every woman in your part of the world was pixellated
 
bughunter
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mom_dropped_me: Great, now all the fish will be swimming around with boners


And the scene is hoppin' for all teh gay frogs.
 
bughunter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In South Korea, about 23 percent of men aged 30-39 years have reported not being able to get an erection, one study said.

Holy crap. Maybe a bunch of em are gays and are repressed? South Korean society aint very tolerating of homosexuality.


Probably more like 22.75 percent of men aged 30-39 years are willing to claim they're dysfunctional in order to obtain Viagra prescriptions.
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Viagra in the Water - Best Ver.
Youtube 84-g3kuJ2cE

Tangentially related. Still funny.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe they shouldn't have sold their Seouls.
 
dothemath
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Living next door to the Norks is a boner killer.
 
bughunter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


"Opa Priapism Style!"
 
