(Twitter)   Due to Russian hacking of US court system, local courts took documents off their systems and transferred them to "secure locations". So secure that the courts cannot get them back. You may no longer have 6 DUI's   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

SeamusHughes: A document was unsealed by a judge 4 weeks ago. In fact, DOJ proactively filed to unseal it. The judge agreed and signed an order. The document is still not accessible. A short thread about how the Russian govt screwed up the public's access to its records.


With Trump's help.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Original: Original Tweet:
SeamusHughes: A document was unsealed by a judge 4 weeks ago. In fact, DOJ proactively filed to unseal it. The judge agreed and signed an order. The document is still not accessible. A short thread about how the Russian govt screwed up the public's access to its records.

With Trump's help.


Surely a coincidence.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would leave me with only 8 DUIs... Woo hoo!
 
wooden legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


https://www.heretical.com/miscella/re​p​tile.html
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


Not everyone has the luxury of having hours of their afternoon to lounge around at home. Some people have to take their kids to soccer practice.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


Where are people under 21 supposed to drink?  Cars are the easiest option.
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


you may be looking for something in addition to getting drunk
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


When I die, I want to go peacefully like my Grandfather did, in his sleep - not screaming, like the passengers in his car.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll find your DUIs when they're looking for something else.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to cut all the cable and fiber connections coming out of Russia.  And jam their satellites.  Then have the military nuke Moscow.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we not have any computers?

Is our Army still using N64?

Why are we not fu*king those commies up?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Not everyone has the luxury of having hours of their afternoon to lounge around at home. Some people have to take their kids to soccer practice.


Ugh. Soccer practice. That's enough to drive me to drink.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds familiar

Mitchell Garabedian: Three years ago I get a call from an ex-priest, Anthony Benzovich. He was at Blessed Sacrament back in '62, and he saw Geoghan...
[waits for two cops to pass by, then continues]
Mitchell Garabedian: ... taking little boys up to the rectory bedroom. So he's appalled, all right? And tells the bishop about it. The bishop threatens to re-assign him... to South America.
Mike Rezendes: Jesus.
Mike Rezendes: Yeah. So, fast forward thirty-five years. Benzovich reads that Geoghan has been charged with molesting hundreds of kids. So, he feels guilty. He calls me.
Mike Rezendes: So, you have testimony of a priest telling his superiors about Geoghan in '62?
Mitchell Garabedian: [shakes his head]  No, I do not. Because when I call Benzovich in to give a disposition, he comes in with a lawyer.
Mike Rezendes: Wilson Rogers!
Mitchell Garabedian: Right. And suddenly, Father Benzovich has a very foggy memory. Can't remember anything. He's useless. So, I go back to work, I forget about it, whatever. Until about a year ago, I find an article about a priest who warned church officials about Geoghan.
Mike Rezendes: Benzovich went to the press?
Mitchell Garabedian: Yeah. Local paper, Patriot-Ledger. Nobody saw it. But now I got Benzovich on record. So, I file a motion to depose Benzovich a second time. And Wilson Rogers, that smug son of a biatch, files a motion opposing my motion. And that's when I have him.
Mike Rezendes: Have him how?
Mitchell Garabedian: Rogers opposes my motion, so I have to make an argument as to why I'm allowed to depose Father Benzovich a second time. Okay? But this time, I'm allowed to attach exhibits. You follow what I'm saying?
Mike Rezendes: The sealed documents?
Mitchell Garabedian: Yes! I can attach the sealed documents that I've gotten in discovery, Mr. Rezendes, the same documents your paper is currently suing for.
Mike Rezendes: You're shiatting me!
Mitchell Garabedian: What? No, no, I'm not shiatting you! So, I pull out the fourteen most damning docs, and I attach them to my motion. And they prove everything. Everything! About the church, about the bishops, about Law...
Mike Rezendes: And it's all public! Because your motion to oppose Rogers' motion...
Mitchell Garabedian: ...is public, yeah. Exactly. Now you're paying attention.
Mike Rezendes: So, I can just walk into that courtroom right now and get those documents?
Mitchell Garabedian: No, you cannot. Because the documents are not there.
Mike Rezendes: But you just said they're public.
Mitchell Garabedian: I know I did. But this is Boston. And the church does not want them to be found. So, they are not there.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would love to see some American whitehats crack into Putin's finances and transfer all his rubles in Dogecoin.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the infamous WOM in action?
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


For some people, rational thought doesn't happen around alcohol.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One day someone in our government will realize that we're at war with Russia and actually do something about it.
 
nursetim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they check the file cabinet in the unused lavatory with the sign that says "Beware of Jaguars"?  You know, the one in the sub basement?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been in some of those "secure locations", thanks to working in in museums that shared space with municipal courts.  One "secure location" was the break room filing cabinets.  The other "secure location" was a little attic in the judge's office, with a door secured by a phone cable tied to the desk and the doorknob.  If they can't find stuff, they just aren't looking hard enough.  Or maybe something slipped behind a filing cabinet.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


Look, man. It's a ten-minute drive from the liquor store to my house. You expect me to hold out that long when I have this pristine bottle of Wild Turkey cooing seductively at me?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


If you're driving somewhere to drink, chances are you aren't drunk yet.

You drink-drive to get home after being some place drinking.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Due to subby misusing the word hack to mean cyberattack, I'm cursing subby: "may help be forever unavailable, at every price, from people you disparage and may you require expert help to live a happy life."
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


Bars are open later than liquor stores (in most places). If you need a drink at one in the morning, you're going to a bar. And if you need a drink at one in the morning, you probably have a significant problem that means you need a drink at one in the morning.

My current weird job, in a series of weird jobs, involves doing background checks. I had a guy with a felony DUI who went to prison for three years after, like, his eighth DUI. I felt all happy and righteous when I found it.

When I was writing it up, I realized he was a Native guy from South Dakota who'd been clean for the last twenty years. That felt much, much less good.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


Actually now that I think about
it
why don't we have booze trucks like we have taco
trucks
and the
truck
just pull up to your house get you farked up and then you can go inside and pass the fark out
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: I've been in some of those "secure locations", thanks to working in in museums that shared space with municipal courts.  One "secure location" was the break room filing cabinets.  The other "secure location" was a little attic in the judge's office, with a door secured by a phone cable tied to the desk and the doorknob.  If they can't find stuff, they just aren't looking hard enough.  Or maybe something slipped behind a filing cabinet.


From TFA, it sounds more like, "We know where it is, but nobody can figure out how to get at the info to print it". Maybe somebody encrypted it onto a hard or thumb drive, then quit without leaving anyone the key.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: foo monkey: Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

When I die, I want to go peacefully like my Grandfather did, in his sleep - not screaming, like the passengers in his car.


He touched a lot of lives.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wet drum sandwich: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Look, man. It's a ten-minute drive from the liquor store to my house. You expect me to hold out that long when I have this pristine bottle of Wild Turkey cooing seductively at me?


One of my favorite episodes of Intervention was about a little old lady with a serious drinking problem. She would wake up, slam a fifth of vodak and go back to sleep for a few hours. She'd wake up, drive to the liquor store and get 3 more fifths. Once back home, she'd slam a fifth and go to sleep for a few hours. Around dinner time, she'd wake up and nurse the 3rd fifth of the day until bed time. Wake up the next morning and repeat. I doubt she weighed 130 pounds. It was an impressive feat of alcoholism. Even in my worst days of drinking I never drank more than a fifth.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: wet drum sandwich: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Look, man. It's a ten-minute drive from the liquor store to my house. You expect me to hold out that long when I have this pristine bottle of Wild Turkey cooing seductively at me?

One of my favorite episodes of Intervention was about a little old lady with a serious drinking problem. She would wake up, slam a fifth of vodak and go back to sleep for a few hours. She'd wake up, drive to the liquor store and get 3 more fifths. Once back home, she'd slam a fifth and go to sleep for a few hours. Around dinner time, she'd wake up and nurse the 3rd fifth of the day until bed time. Wake up the next morning and repeat. I doubt she weighed 130 pounds. It was an impressive feat of alcoholism. Even in my worst days of drinking I never drank more than a fifth.


That's ridiculous. She's wasting so much money not buying the big 1.75L bottles.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Yellow Beard: wet drum sandwich: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Look, man. It's a ten-minute drive from the liquor store to my house. You expect me to hold out that long when I have this pristine bottle of Wild Turkey cooing seductively at me?

One of my favorite episodes of Intervention was about a little old lady with a serious drinking problem. She would wake up, slam a fifth of vodak and go back to sleep for a few hours. She'd wake up, drive to the liquor store and get 3 more fifths. Once back home, she'd slam a fifth and go to sleep for a few hours. Around dinner time, she'd wake up and nurse the 3rd fifth of the day until bed time. Wake up the next morning and repeat. I doubt she weighed 130 pounds. It was an impressive feat of alcoholism. Even in my worst days of drinking I never drank more than a fifth.

That's ridiculous. She's wasting so much money not buying the big 1.75L bottles.


I think maybe she would drink that 1.75L and was afraid she would die.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Government IT and information systems are ancient and vulnerable. People think it's like maintaining a boiler in a giant building for 70 years, but it's more like landscaping: several people constantly maintaining everything, and replacing the damaged/vulnerable pieces. And for some reason if a plant dies the while yard catches fire.
 
patrick767
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dothemath: foo monkey: Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

When I die, I want to go peacefully like my Grandfather did, in his sleep - not screaming, like the passengers in his car.


I still kind of like it, but that joke is older than your grandfather.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: They'll find your DUIs when they're looking for something else.


THANKS FOR RUINING MY DREAM!

/I hope you're happy now.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gonegirl: When I was writing it up, I realized he was a Native guy from South Dakota who'd been clean for the last twenty years. That felt much, much less good.


Because that means he was getting away with it for the 20 years since his prior DUI?
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The virus could mutate among unvaccinated people

People who refuse to vax should be put down like diseased animals to protect the rest of the population.
.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

foo monkey: We Ate the Necco Wafers: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Not everyone has the luxury of having hours of their afternoon to lounge around at home. Some people have to take their kids to soccer practice.

Ugh. Soccer practice. That's enough to drive me to drink.


Protip: gin and tonics in your special "none of you little shiats are allowed to touch" water bottle.
 
patrick767
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Bars are open later than liquor stores (in most places). If you need a drink at one in the morning, you're going to a bar. And if you need a drink at one in the morning, you probably have a significant problem that means you need a drink at one in the morning.


Until a couple years ago, Indiana didn't allow any in store liquor purchases on Sundays. But you could go  to the bar and get as smashed as you wanted. I kept saying this encourages drunk driving because a person with a drinking problem who ran out of booze or just wanted something specific couldn't get it at the store and drink at home. Their only option was to drink at the bar.

/ eventually the state allowed Sunday carryout booze sales at craft breweries
// most drunks aren't buying craft beer though
/// finally we can get it at stores on Sunday, but we have to wait until noon because God wouldn't approve of morning drinking on Sunday or something
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

patrick767: gonegirl: Bars are open later than liquor stores (in most places). If you need a drink at one in the morning, you're going to a bar. And if you need a drink at one in the morning, you probably have a significant problem that means you need a drink at one in the morning.

Until a couple years ago, Indiana didn't allow any in store liquor purchases on Sundays. But you could go  to the bar and get as smashed as you wanted. I kept saying this encourages drunk driving because a person with a drinking problem who ran out of booze or just wanted something specific couldn't get it at the store and drink at home. Their only option was to drink at the bar.

/ eventually the state allowed Sunday carryout booze sales at craft breweries
// most drunks aren't buying craft beer though
/// finally we can get it at stores on Sunday, but we have to wait until noon because God wouldn't approve of morning drinking on Sunday or something


I went to college in Indiana - Valpo. Yeah, dry campus and Indiana liquor laws in a town very, very close to the Illinois border. We, uh. Things happened.

I cannot believe I'm still alive after the number of very stupid drunken road trips I made in the back of a wasted social worker's pickup truck to get beer at an Illinois gas station. That guy should've gotten a Lifetime Achievement Award for the number of bottomless Sunday mimosa brunches he went to in Valpo.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LL316: foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?

Where are people under 21 supposed to drink?  Cars are the easiest option.


smart parents let their children drink at home where it's safe.
 
wage0048
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: I've never understood DUI. It's stupid and dangerous. Why drive somewhere to drink when you can drink at home alone?


It's also cheaper to drink at home, but the average human can't make a rational decision when sober, let alone when intoxicated.
 
