(Fox News)   Woman who attacked another woman at a Little Caesar's has been arrested for assault, kidnapping, and having horrible taste in pizza   (foxnews.com) divider line
60
    More: Followup, Marshal, Sheriff, Constable, Police, Assault  
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you're drunk at 3:42 in the afternoon and can't tell the difference between your drink and vomit, you get your shiatty pizza then.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have not had little Caesars in years, but I can it was made from scratch.  It was a legit pizza in the 90's.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.


Stouffers french bread microwaved in the convenience store is better than both.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I have not had little Caesars in years, but I can it was made from scratch.  It was a legit pizza in the 90's.


Yeah you can do worse than Little Cheesers.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Little Caesar's Hot N Readys are what an employer will buy when they are throwing an employee pizza party but want to signal "fark you" to those employees at the same time.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
At least this updated Fox article doesn't include a tweet about how the attacker is an "animal."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.


Their thin crust pepperoni is one of my guilty pleasures.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When I eat pizza, it's because I'm out of time and other options. So I have only two requirements for my pizza:
1. It must be hot.
2. It must be ready.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Little Ceasers
Dominos
Papa Johns

Awful crap basic Americans think is pizza. I see these chain in NYC and I know it's targeting tourists who can't imagine eating food from a name they don't know from whatever state of meth they come from.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Baby daddy drama. Old baby momma beat up new baby momma.
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On a scale from NY to Chicago pizza, Little Caesar's rates above all of the frozen brands and at least a third of the chain stores.

Dough isn't made to be frozen. Dough is a delicate substance, and freezing it does funky shiat to the moisture and air distribution and provides cellular damage to the yeast.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Maybe she just wanted Crazy Bread? I'd kick Mother Theresa in the teeth for some Crazy Bread
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Combustion: So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.


Racist farkstick.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PC LOAD LETTER: Little Ceasers
Dominos
Papa Johns

Awful crap basic Americans think is pizza. I see these chain in NYC and I know it's targeting tourists who can't imagine eating food from a name they don't know from whatever state of meth they come from.


You're so worldly and cultured.

I get that Fark has beer snobs and weed snobs, so pizza snobs isn't that much of a stretch.

Little Caesars isn't meant to be Uncle Vinny's Totally Legitimate Business from Joisey Pizza.
It's what you get when you've got 15 minutes to get lunch and have 5 bucks to spend.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ssaoi: I have not had little Caesars in years, but I can it was made from scratch.  It was a legit pizza in the 90's.


I remember it being decent back then too but it's been long enough that I'm not sure I'm just remembering it wrong. It could also have been that I was a kid and any pizza was better than no pizza at all.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Combustion: So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.


It's not a train wreck. It is precisely the response Faux News is trying to elicit.
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Little Caesars.  The Dollar General of pizza.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"No one at the restaurant appeared to try breaking up the fight in the video."

No, they never will, our society has given them multiple reasons not to.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: PC LOAD LETTER: Little Ceasers
Dominos
Papa Johns

Awful crap basic Americans think is pizza. I see these chain in NYC and I know it's targeting tourists who can't imagine eating food from a name they don't know from whatever state of meth they come from.

You're so worldly and cultured.

I get that Fark has beer snobs and weed snobs, so pizza snobs isn't that much of a stretch.

Little Caesars isn't meant to be Uncle Vinny's Totally Legitimate Business from Joisey Pizza.
It's what you get when you've got 15 minutes to get lunch and have 5 bucks to spend.


He forgot to include Chicago-style on his list.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Little Caesar's Hot N Readys are what an employer will buy when they are throwing an employee pizza party but want to signal "fark you" to those employees at the same time.


I never even thought of that.  I've been buying good pizza and intentionally ruining it with pineapple.  This is going to save me a fortune!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.


Eh, personally I'd prefer Papa John's, but that's not saying much.  I gave up on chain pizza about a decade ago in favor of local pizzerias (and, recently, my new pizza oven).
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Little Caesars disappeared for years, and now they are farking everywhere... and if you are hungry they are cheaper and way better than the overly greasy Pizza Hut.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Eh, personally I'd prefer Papa John's, but that's not saying much.  I gave up on chain pizza about a decade ago in favor of local pizzerias (and, recently, my new pizza oven).


Hello, Mr. Fancy Pants. May I sell you some monocle cleaner?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Little Caesars disappeared for years, and now they are farking everywhere... and if you are hungry they are cheaper and way better than the overly greasy Pizza Hut.


This.

And definitely better than Papa John's where everything tastes like it was dipped in sugar. Seriously, what dafuq.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

epyonyx: When you're drunk at 3:42 in the afternoon and can't tell the difference between your drink and vomit, you get your shiatty pizza then.


Yeah, and back in the 80s if you could feed two teens for the price of one, it was great. Pure calories.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

starsrift: Ambitwistor: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Eh, personally I'd prefer Papa John's, but that's not saying much.  I gave up on chain pizza about a decade ago in favor of local pizzerias (and, recently, my new pizza oven).

Hello, Mr. Fancy Pants. May I sell you some monocle cleaner?


No, I'm good.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

scanman61: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Their thin crust pepperoni is one of my guilty pleasures.


Same here, I love it too bad they got rid of the free 2 liter with online orders promo.  $6.50(plus tax) for a large extra pep/cheese thin crust and a 2 liter was the shiat.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.


I'm not going to claim that Papa John's is really good...but they are definitely better than Little Caesars.

And if we are strictly talking chains, Garlic Jim's and Zeek's make damn fine pizzas.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: At least this updated Fox article doesn't include a tweet about how the attacker is an "animal."
[Fark user image 185x272]


Thank god.  You don't dehumanize people who stomp on other human beings heads like that.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What I love about Zeek's:

They have a pizza called "The John Candy".....and when jalapeños are added, it's called "The Juan Candy".
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

wxboy: Little Caesars.  The Dollar General of pizza.


Well, at least you don't have to get all dressed up like you were going to Chuck E. Cheese.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bowen: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Stouffers french bread microwaved in the convenience store is better than both.


Yeah, but then you can't re-up your burner phone at the Boost Mobile next door.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I'm not going to claim that Papa John's is really good...but they are definitely better than Little Caesars.


Reported
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Eh, personally I'd prefer Papa John's, but that's not saying much.  I gave up on chain pizza about a decade ago in favor of local pizzerias (and, recently, my new pizza oven).


Same. These days my fat ass reserves pizza carbs for when I find something really special.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: The_Sponge: I'm not going to claim that Papa John's is really good...but they are definitely better than Little Caesars.

Reported


Lulz.

IMHO, Little Caesars doesn't put enough sauce on their pizza....they're acting like tomatoes are a rare commodity.
 
starsrift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: starsrift: Ambitwistor: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

Eh, personally I'd prefer Papa John's, but that's not saying much.  I gave up on chain pizza about a decade ago in favor of local pizzerias (and, recently, my new pizza oven).

Hello, Mr. Fancy Pants. May I sell you some monocle cleaner?

No, I'm good.

[Fark user image 425x315]


Very good, sir.

(under breath) f*king nouveau riche.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

I'm not going to claim that Papa John's is really good...but they are definitely better than Little Caesars.

And if we are strictly talking chains, Garlic Jim's and Zeek's make damn fine pizzas.


For us here in Oregon, the go-to is Pizza Schmizza. Get a properly sized slice and a draft beer for $5.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: When I eat pizza, it's because I'm out of time and other options. So I have only two requirements for my pizza:
1. It must be hot.
2. It must be ready.


3. It must be edible the next day after sitting out all night and after being in fridge for couple days, what I am saying is ' put some gosh darn sauce on it. '
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Combustion: So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.


Dang, Fox News has some awfully militant feminists. Definitely not racists though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I didn't understand the kidnapping charge, but then I saw she's black and it made perfect sense.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bslim: Nick el Ass: Little Caesars disappeared for years, and now they are farking everywhere... and if you are hungry they are cheaper and way better than the overly greasy Pizza Hut.

This.

And definitely better than Papa John's where everything tastes like it was dipped in sugar. Seriously, what dafuq.


Last time I had it that's exactly what I thought, too.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/what a bunch of racist farks
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Combustion: So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I genuinely want to believe bots or Russian trolls generated some of those, or at least upvoted them, because I want to retain some semblance of hope for humanity.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Combustion: So the "Fox News types" are now calling black people "13%ers". I, unfortunately, read the comments. Now you don't have to. Unless you like train wrecks.

Dang, Fox News has some awfully militant feminists. Definitely not racists though.
[Fark user image 425x615]


And that's why I choose not to live in redneck towns. They're the truly dangerous people in this country. Coal-rolling, xenophobic, bigoted, under-educated, over-religious, slack-jawed, Nazi-loving, tobacco-industry-supporting, Miller Light guzzling, meth-abusing, truck-driving, ass-backwards, violent morons.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I came here to leave a warning for others.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Not unless you'd like to see the sort of unvarnished, completely unreconstructed racism that is so popular on the political right.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ProbablyDrunk: The_Sponge: ProbablyDrunk: Say what you like, but I'll take a "Pizza Pizza" over Papa Johns any day of the week.

I'm not going to claim that Papa John's is really good...but they are definitely better than Little Caesars.

And if we are strictly talking chains, Garlic Jim's and Zeek's make damn fine pizzas.

For us here in Oregon, the go-to is Pizza Schmizza. Get a properly sized slice and a draft beer for $5.


Nice!

I've never been to one, but I am a huge fan of Sizzle  Pie in Portland...the best place for a midnight snack before heading back to my hotel.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kb7rky: [Fark user image image 500x311]

/what a bunch of racist farks


Great minds, etc.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Surprised FOX News allows comments from their viewers.
Usually Republicans try to hide who they really are and what they really believe.
 
