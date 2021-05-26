 Skip to content
(Daily Dot)   Follow up stories about gas hoarders. Everything we expected and more   (god.dailydot.com) divider line
Onionhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It sucks because you know these idiots are just going to just dump it in an empty field and move on.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was best one. Karma is a gas?

We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm surprised some of those plastic garbage bags held up this long.
 
Abox
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dack48
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow, another article where someone just reposts responses from Reddit.

Someone should make a book about crappy news articles and sell it.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Enough about the numnutz: is the petrol still okay?...
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I froze my gas.

To seal in the freshness.
 
phedex
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how much sta-bil you need to buy to keep a couple hundred gallons from going bad?

I mean, i guess for what its worth I've never had a problem with gas thats been in a container in my garage for 6 months going into my lawn mower.  But a lawn mower doesnt seem to really care about what you put into it as long as its flammable.

but at the same time, I always worried when I rode motorcycles and put stabil in the tanks before end of season, and the bike only had a... maybe 3 and a half gallon tank?

Pre pandemic, my round trip to work was about 30 miles of "spirited" driving. I'd generally go through a half tank a week and fill up on sundays. It'd take a good year to get through some of the amounts i'm reading.

Idiots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

If you shake it up before using it should be fine.
 
Likwit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Warm it up on the stove, stir gently
 
ar393
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Top Secret - Chocolate Mousse - Gasoline!
Youtube mwOL-mhLCWE
 
shinji3i
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Add salt and pepper to taste.
 
Salmon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The joke about the styrofoam coolers was awesome, I really hope someone tries that next time =)
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

I think the added ethanol screws with gas stability. My parents (and by extension, me, since I learned it from them) learned the hard way one summer than you read manuals on your lawn care equipment, and just assume old stuff from before the 2000s should not run ethanol. So for 20 years we buy the expensive gas for our equipment, with zero issues over wintering or sitting all summer. But 1 year is usually when things turn bad. Just like the last 100 years of gasoline production has taught people.

I got some odd looks gassing up six 5 gallon gas cans last weekend. But my mother is a coupon queen and got 40 cents off a gallon. Should last her until fall. Big lawn and garden mean we will use it.

As long as the dipshiat hoarders just suck it up and go on some road trips, you won't "waste" the gas any more than they did, and put some miles on the vehicle. You paid for it like a moron. Use it. No one wants to buy your bad decisions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bogged down in an annoying Southeast Asian conflict with no end in sight??
You need..."Lil' Sammies Instant Napalm Kit"!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Two 1-gallon cans of Sea Foam.
 
ar393
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I always use ethanol free for my small engines. Also my Audi (b6 a4 3.0 quattro wagon, 6 speed manual) is much happier without ethanol.

Stewart's premium is ethanol free.

I still add techron for small engines (https://www.chevronlubricants.com/en_​us/home/products/techron-power-sports.​html ) to premix I use for chainsaws and whatnot, and use royal purple HP2C oil for the mix, I do run at 60:1 instead of 50:1 with the royal purple.

Both my chainsaws were not treated well before I got them, they are much happier now.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They bought their tickets. They put their money on red.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I missed this one. I only hoarded Dr Seuss books.
 
D_PaulAngel
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

That makes a lot of sense.  The last ten years or so I've had cars that i only put premium in, and i generally bring the can with me and just fill up along with it.  Premium...i think.. doesnt have the ethanol in it.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah, that sounds like total BS. Good for a laugh, though.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Depends on the station, so I assume the owner is in charge or ordering it, or they just didn'thave room for a 4th gas tank to be installed during the ethanol mandates. I have 8 gas stations in my corner of podunk. Only 3 have ethanol free. The rest have "premium" that is still ethanol.
 
