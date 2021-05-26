 Skip to content
 
What can I do to get you behind the wheel of this brand new, shiny vaccine?
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
asciibaron
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
same as it ever was, same as it ever was
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I got vaccinated weeks ago and all I got was immunity from a deadly, highly contagious disease.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
OFFER NOT VALID IN NEBRASKA

OFFER NOT VALID IN NEBRASKA
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*slaps the roof*

you can fit so many microchips in this baby
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Must not say "Undercarriage Wax"
Must not say "Undercarriage Wax"
Must not say "Undercarriage Wax"
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I am unclear as to whether I'd be eligible for this, because I got the J&J vaccine in Colorado about six weeks ago, just before they "paused" it because of the possible risk to my age group and gender.

Now, I'm super happy to just be vaccinated. It's a relief. But I also want a million dollars for it, just to rub it in the face of my dumb coworker who wasn't going to be vaccinated because she didn't want to hurt the DNA in her ovaries.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hopefully these lotteries and shiat will get a few people vaccinated who were avoiding it for whatever reason.

I couldn't wait to get mine.

Got my 2nd dose of Moderna 4 weeks ago and it's super exciting.

I celebrated this anniversary by going bare-assed on the work toilet and really swiveling around on that sucker. Didn't wash my hands on the way out and then got a bag of pretzels from the vending machine.

Might soul-kiss one of the homeless folks on the way back to the parking garage today now that I'm invincible.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah , Reward the stupid people to get their shots ..
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm gonna win. I know it. So confident am I that I won't be spending my whole paycheck on scratchers (again) until the drawing. Gonna buy a 5000 acre ranch, corvette and a 500' yacht.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I am unclear as to whether I'd be eligible for this, because I got the J&J vaccine in Colorado about six weeks ago, just before they "paused" it because of the possible risk to my age group and gender.

Now, I'm super happy to just be vaccinated. It's a relief. But I also want a million dollars for it, just to rub it in the face of my dumb coworker who wasn't going to be vaccinated because she didn't want to hurt the DNA in her ovaries.


I went and looked for myself yesterday. There's something called the Colorado Immunization Information System. Look for that site and there's a way to look for yourself on there. You have to give them an email address or number to text you at which matches their records so they can send a code. In my case, they didn't have my email but they had my phone number and that's how I confirmed that I am eligible because they had both shots that I took. They should have your single shot if everything was recorded correctly.
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: Hopefully these lotteries and shiat will get a few people vaccinated who were avoiding it for whatever reason.


Ohio did this first and they saw an increase in getting the shot from it.
 
Baloo Uriza [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I had some thoughts on this the other day.  "I find it depressing that places feel the need to give away free shiat for getting vaccinated. The vaccine is free, guys, and it saves you from dying horribly."
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mofa: I got vaccinated weeks ago and all I got was immunity from a deadly, highly contagious disease.


Ha! Sucker!
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I am unclear as to whether I'd be eligible for this, because I got the J&J vaccine in Colorado about six weeks ago, just before they "paused" it because of the possible risk to my age group and gender.

Now, I'm super happy to just be vaccinated. It's a relief. But I also want a million dollars for it, just to rub it in the face of my dumb coworker who wasn't going to be vaccinated because she didn't want to hurt the DNA in her ovaries.


Yup. You are entered. Anyone who's had at least one vaccine shot in Colorado is eligible and entered into the drawings automatically.

I got my 2nd Moderna at the end of April. But I like money, so yay for money giveaways.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See, they install those microchips at the factory, there's nothin' we can do, but I'll talk to my boss.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I hadn't heard about this, looking myself up in the CIIS now.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I think we are throwing away a perfectly good opportunity to flush the gene pool.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

desertgeek: gonegirl: I am unclear as to whether I'd be eligible for this, because I got the J&J vaccine in Colorado about six weeks ago, just before they "paused" it because of the possible risk to my age group and gender.

Now, I'm super happy to just be vaccinated. It's a relief. But I also want a million dollars for it, just to rub it in the face of my dumb coworker who wasn't going to be vaccinated because she didn't want to hurt the DNA in her ovaries.

I went and looked for myself yesterday. There's something called the Colorado Immunization Information System. Look for that site and there's a way to look for yourself on there. You have to give them an email address or number to text you at which matches their records so they can send a code. In my case, they didn't have my email but they had my phone number and that's how I confirmed that I am eligible because they had both shots that I took. They should have your single shot if everything was recorded correctly.


Helpful information from Fark? WHAT SORCERY IS THIS?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Already sold - my 2nd Pfizer shot happens tomorrow afternoon. A couple of weeks to go, and I can breathe a sigh of relief (behind a mask, sure, but still...)
 
