(The Newspaper)   If you see the flash of the speed camera it's too late to slam on the brakes, but not too late to create a flaming wreck that warns others to slow down   (thenewspaper.com) divider line
28
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good job, speed trap/ crash multiple cars, cam. If I had Bezos money, I would file a class action suit against all of these stupid menace cameras.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
An elderly speed camera enthusiast who made a crochet speed camera and placed it on top of her mailbox in Southend-on-Sea, England, was upset to find it had been removed by photo ticketing opponents on May 17.

"Enthusiast"??
 
turboke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Johnny English - Photo Radar scene
Youtube KVXiiNLvpSk
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Citation needed.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: An elderly speed camera enthusiast who made a crochet speed camera and placed it on top of her mailbox in Southend-on-Sea, England, was upset to find it had been removed by photo ticketing opponents on May 17.

"Enthusiast"??


One of the few times in England where they don't use passive-aggressive understatement.

Enthusiast = "a person mildly interested in a thing"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Looks like a collection of police blotters.

...do those even still exist or did they die with the newspaper?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Blinded by the light.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Good job, speed trap/ crash multiple cars, cam. If I had Bezos money, I would file a class action suit against all of these stupid menace cameras.


On the other hand, why do some people feel they have a need (or "right") to speed to begin with? Seriously.

Some years ago, I actually did a brief study on the results of speeding compared to the amount of time saved over various distances, factoring in traffic, traffic lights and stuf like that in city-driving ; as well as during long-haul distances on highways and such.

You know what? The benefits (saving of time, as an example) of speeding are pretty much negligible.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
White folk be trippin'.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Police in Ifta, Germany, on Thursday admitted that a speed camera trap set by police on the B7 caused an accident.

That's impressively responsible of them to blame a part of the infrastructure instead of just blaming the driver, which is the usual American practice.

If you want to slow traffic, you need to make the roads something that are harder to drive fast on.  Motorists react to their environment.  Make the lanes narrower, include curves and bends, and use a road surface that are uncomfortable at higher speeds.  Put objects closer to the roadway, like trees and buildings.

If people are given wide open roads and only signs telling them a speed to make, they'll reflexively drive faster.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The speed trap did not cause the accident. The moronic driver did.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I honestly think these cameras make a difference, adherence to speed -wise.

/not taking into account the privacy issue
//also not taking into account the time I was so close when it went off that I was blinded for a few seconds
///and I say this as a person who go likes to speed AND has been caught relatively "recently"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When those flashes go off they split the night.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Speed Cameras are for safety.

Ask any politician.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Lambskincoat: Good job, speed trap/ crash multiple cars, cam. If I had Bezos money, I would file a class action suit against all of these stupid menace cameras.

On the other hand, why do some people feel they have a need (or "right") to speed to begin with? Seriously.

Some years ago, I actually did a brief study on the results of speeding compared to the amount of time saved over various distances, factoring in traffic, traffic lights and stuf like that in city-driving ; as well as during long-haul distances on highways and such.

You know what? The benefits (saving of time, as an example) of speeding are pretty much negligible.


I live near Atlanta. If you drive the speed.limit here, you are likely to be driven off the road.

I drive with traffic. It's safer than having people changing lanes to get around me. I haven't had a ticket in over 25 years.

Generally speaking, they make the speed limit unnecessarily low for speed cameras or shorten yellow lights for red light cameras.
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: The speed trap did not cause the accident. The moronic driver did.


If the goal is safety, the higher incidence of accidents at red light and speed camera locations seems to undercut that aim.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Flashes and other roadside distractions?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frederf [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ooga booga say goodbye to $500 tends to shock people. The dull worry over long time frames that you'll get caught is moe effective and people don't flinch.
 
special20
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
FTFA: "In Northern Ireland, an unidentified man wearing a mask (as required)..."

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: I live near Atlanta. If you drive the speed.limit here, you are likely to be driven off the road.


No argument there!  :)  My comments are generalizations i.e., one size does not fit all. However, what I concluded...in a nutshell...is that speeding will, in city driving, pretty much mean that you'll be the first one at the next stoplight while the guy driving the limit will be right behind you at that same light ovdr nominal distances. Of course, a person on a lonely highway in the middle of nowhere will have different outcomes...but that's not "most" commuters.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Speed cameras are still a thing?

We got rid of all of that shiat here. Red light cameras too.

After all the screaming about how it wasn't about revenue it was about SAFETY they cancelled all the contracts when the number of citations plummeted because they still had to pay the company they contracted with.

Imagine that.
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You ever notice that drivers slow down AFTER the accident happens??  Why is that??  People drive like there's no tomorrow, so why do they "suddenly" drive carefully through the scene, even though it...just...happened!?

OHHhhh, it's so they don't drive over car body parts & pop a tire or run over a bumper & damage their own car.  GOT IT!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Snort: Russ1642: The speed trap did not cause the accident. The moronic driver did.

If the goal is safety, the higher incidence of accidents at red light and speed camera locations seems to undercut that aim.


They put the speed cameras at intersections with high numbers of accidents. You'd have to be obtuse not to realize that. Now what they do like to fark around with is yellow light timing.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was....almost dangerously distracted (?) by a device mounted to a parked police car the other night....not sure if it was a license plate reader or an inspection sticker reader but, I got a face full or red laser at 9 PM and was less than thrilled about it.

If you guys are so hard up for revenue, pull over the idiots drag racing next to the police station from 10PM till 2AM every single warm night. Never understood why the local PD is so tolerant of fart can racing next to the station...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Snort: Russ1642: The speed trap did not cause the accident. The moronic driver did.

If the goal is safety, the higher incidence of accidents at red light and speed camera locations seems to undercut that aim.

They put the speed cameras at intersections with high numbers of accidents. You'd have to be obtuse not to realize that. Now what they do like to fark around with is yellow light timing.


It probably depends on the locality but "timing" of the lights isn't a common thing anymore compared to various sensors actually tracking traffic. If the lights where you live are actually "timed" regardless of traffic-flow you can think of it as a sign that money isn't being spent on updating that sort of thing.

Also, as an aside: You ever see cars at lights and they slowly creep ahead as if by doing so will trip the light they're against? It doesn't work that way (well, not in my neck of the woods). The underground sensors are more likely to detect a vehicle in the #2-vehicle position and trip the light. The reason is because, depending on opposing traffic, if the other direction has more care it'll be given preference. So the cars creeping closer to the light are, in fact, kind of making themselves invisible.

Upshot: If you find yourself about to be in the #1 position with no one behind you at a light and you're waiting for a turn-signal...do yourself a favor and put yourself at least somewhat behind that position. At least do it as an experiment if you're wondering "why doesn't his signal ever work for me when I'm right there up front?!"   :)
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Lambskincoat: Good job, speed trap/ crash multiple cars, cam. If I had Bezos money, I would file a class action suit against all of these stupid menace cameras.

On the other hand, why do some people feel they have a need (or "right") to speed to begin with? Seriously.

Some years ago, I actually did a brief study on the results of speeding compared to the amount of time saved over various distances, factoring in traffic, traffic lights and stuf like that in city-driving ; as well as during long-haul distances on highways and such.

You know what? The benefits (saving of time, as an example) of speeding are pretty much negligible.


40 year old me is trying to explain that to 22 years me and he is hearing none of it.

/sets cruise at 4mph over posted limit
//rarely drives in left lane anymore
///readily farks off into a lane further right if you are approaching at a higher speed, I am not currently passing, and you can't pass easily on my left
 
