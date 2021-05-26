 Skip to content
 
(Vox)   When Americans freaked out about Satan back in the '90s   (vox.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell, I remember when they elected him
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buying into that crap is a shortcut to even vaguely rational thinking. Therefore, obsession with "fighting satan" is about as intellectually stimulating as eating glue.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we also did that in the 80s. I sort of remember that being a thing when i was in like 2nd grade.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cake - Satan Is My Motor
Youtube -HLF9a1UF6Y
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are just trying to avoid realizing we are the devils
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With some of the right-wing wackos, Satan is always the problem.
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: I thought we also did that in the 80s. I sort of remember that being a thing when i was in like 2nd grade.


Definitely an 80's thing
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They even try to slip Him into our food!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't recall that.  Wasn't the D&D stuff a bit earlier, and 'The devil made me do it' back in the 60s/70s?

Can't believe I missed a satanic panic.  I wasn't even invited!
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nut bags. All of 'em.


/give ME 10% and I'll make it worth your while
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was in the 80s with daycares, D&D and heavy metal music. Struck me as very silly back then and still does.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was pulled out of high school band class in the mid-late 80s for an interview with our school police officer because an anonymous person (my girlfriend's parents) called the f'in Chief of Police and said my friends and I were having a Dungeons and Dragons "ritual" that weekend.

The Satanic Panic was not new in the 90s.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butthole Surfers - Sweat Loaf
Youtube n-fE5NbilMw
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a principal try to tell me I couldn't play MTG during lunch because it was satanic, my response was what if satanism is my religion? She tried again so I contacted the local chapter of the ACLU who sent her a nice cease and desist letter.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a cult problem in America. Brainless goobers in the thrall of ridiculous preachers get up to all kinds of insane things. Back then it was satanic panic, more recently it was making a man who checks every box for their antichrist their leader by telling each other it's "God's will." They're morons.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When did we stop freaking out about Satan?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://youtu.be/uZ62SWoR6AM
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wanted to create a Christian rap song that goes something like "Praise the Lord, FARK the devil". My bible class did not approve.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She spoke to Sarah Marshall? Forget her!!
 
Malenfant
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: I had a principal try to tell me I couldn't play MTG during lunch because it was satanic, my response was what if satanism is my religion? She tried again so I contacted the local chapter of the ACLU who sent her a nice cease and desist letter.


MTG is satanic. Have you heard her speak?
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I spent my adolescence in the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and threat of demonic possession.

So fu*k your cyberbullying.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Michelle Remembers, which is a book that also involves miracles worked by the Virgin Mary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Malenfant: We have a cult problem in America. Brainless goobers in the thrall of ridiculous preachers get up to all kinds of insane things. Back then it was satanic panic, more recently it was making a man who checks every box for their antichrist their leader by telling each other it's "God's will." They're morons.


Maybe the real cult is the friends the people looking for cults made along the way
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: I spent my adolescence in the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and threat of demonic possession.

So fu*k your cyberbullying.


just say no, and reap what you sow
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i remember that time and it's always the same people making the accusations,republican kid touchers attempting to distract attention away from themselves.  the take away,don't let your children be around republicans.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: dothemath: I spent my adolescence in the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and threat of demonic possession.

So fu*k your cyberbullying.

just say no, and reap what you sow


I said no to saying no to drugs.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It is because we are completely irrational when it comes to threat assessment. Turns out that it's the things that children are around most that are the biggest threat of abuse or death. Dogs kill more kids than sharks. Priests abuse a lot more kids than Satanists.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

LineNoise: I thought we also did that in the 80s. I sort of remember that being a thing when i was in like 2nd grade.


satanic panic and it's cousins (music/games/D&D/playboy/movies are corrupting the youth) swing around regular as clockwork. some nervous nelly do-gooder who wants to be on TV will sound the call and spend millions on record warning labels and the like to "save the children."   if they were so interested in saving the children you'd think they'd direct that money to food banks and schools but i'm sure getting playboy moved to the top shelf or going on nacy grace is just as helpful as feeding kids and teaching them how to read.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Malenfant: MTG is satanic.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Satanic Panic is a major reason I can't support the anti-Woody Allen crusade. Everything went down in '92, right at the end of the era of false Satanic rape accusations, and it repeated a lot of the same mistakes as cases from that time period. Turns out it's surprisingly easy for concerned adults to accidentally implant false memories in children, and frightened parents should not be the people repeatedly asking their children if they've been raped.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
In other news, american christians have always been mentally deranged.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I don't recall that.  Wasn't the D&D stuff a bit earlier, and 'The devil made me do it' back in the 60s/70s?

Can't believe I missed a satanic panic.  I wasn't even invited!


Flip Wilson definitely had a running gag involving 'The Devil made me do it.'

/old
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Geraldo did an entire episode exposing Satan in our neighborhoods;

DEVIL WORSHIP: Exposing Satan's Underground: Part 4
Youtube YTY0p-yEo70
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I've been listening to Sarah Marshall's podcast "You're Wrong About" a lot over the past year or so. On balance it's pretty good. Marshall and her co-host, Michael Hobbes, have good chemistry; the usual format is for one to research and present a topic and the other to provide commentary in a "warts and all" kind of format. Hobbes is excitable and Marshall is more even and deadpan. They bring a definite millennial perspective to everything (for good or ill); they have this odd fixation with the 90s as some kind of bleak benighted prehistoric era; and they seem to want to shoehorn the phrase "moral panic" into everything, especially Hobbes (although, obviously, with the Satanic Panic the shoe fits). They love to debunk easy, just-so narratives but they're sometimes a bit too eager to substitute their own. Usually it's a good time and I learn a thing or two about something in the recent past I only vaguely knew about, or may have mostly forgotten.
 
skyotter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Article doesn't even mention Dungeons & Dragons, what the WTF.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Satan's first edict: "There are a lot of things you should know...."

God's first edict: "STOP ASKING QUESTIONS!"
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
We're a nation of goddamn idiots
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Because satin sheets are better than cotton sheets. What? Nevermind.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

dothemath: I spent my adolescence in the shadow of AIDS, imminent nuclear holocaust and threat of demonic possession.

So fu*k your cyberbullying.


Keeerist, these people are stupid.
Watched Rosemary's Baby as a teen. Did not sleep well that night.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: In other news, american christians have always been mentally deranged.


In OTHER other news, American Christian parents are a much more immediate and imminent threat to the safety of their children than Satanists. What is Satan going to do with a child? He's not running a daycare.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This guy has an excellent video about 'satan' and how 'he' is essentially Biblical fanfiction extrapolated from a mistranslation that was probably intentional and that there is not really any real basis for this 'character'.

We Should Talk About the Devil | Renegade Cut
Youtube 4-AwpkMuW4s
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Imagine making it to adulthood and still believing there's a little red man with a pitchfork living underground that will punish you with eternal pain because you had sex with your partner before you got married.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And don't forget one of the silliest targets of the 80s Satanic Panic was Proctor & Gamble

And P&G went after the rumor-mongers when they had enough of a tangible target (much like Dominion now).
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The 1980s were my ages 10-19 years and I was definitely affected by the Satanic Panic, though I didn't know it by that name. It had crept into the culture just enough that I thought devil-worshippers were everywhere. I was on the lookout for upside down crosses, the Texas "Hook 'em Horns" hand signal, pentagrams, backmasking lyrics, etc. etc., especially circa 1982-1984. I didn't know the origins of it (a bogus molestation scandal, almost certainly influenced in part by 60s-70s cultural phenomena like Rosemary's Baby and The Exorcist, as well as some occult dabbling in popular music), but it suffused the culture enough to get to me. It all seems so ridiculous now.

Anyway, QAnon is proof that the Satanic Panic never truly died, but this time it's back with a political angle.
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

groppet: I thought it was in the 80s with daycares, D&D


The 80's Satanic panic gave D&D so much free publicity that that's when the game really took off. Might not have survived the 80s but for the lunatic right's attempt to destroy it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
God warrior
Youtube T0_Sir9DwSg
 
