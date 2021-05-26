 Skip to content
(NextShark)   British police officer narrowly gets to keep job after harassing jogger, calling her "too curvy to be Asian." Article has no pictures of said jogger, so I'll save you that click, but I'm sure commenters can fill that gap   (nextshark.com) divider line
    British Transport Police, Legal terms, Probe results, London, final warning, Asian woman, gross misconduct, last year  
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He also tried to hug her, which the probe found to be a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

But otherwise completely fine.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: He also tried to hug her, which the probe found to be a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

But otherwise completely fine.


Beat me by 10 minutes.  That's what working gets me.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
breached professional standards of behavior for [...] equality and diversity

Mr. Aftab, there is a distressing lack of diversity here. We need you to go back out there and tell a woman she's too pale to be Arab, too dark to be British, and too thin to be American. Get to it.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
'Asian' is a pretty broad label. No word if the broad was pretty.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [upload.wikimedia.org image 800x530]


He phat
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was once told that I was too good looking to be this rich and that my devastating handsomeness was matched only by the extraordinary length of my reproductive organ.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Police officers abusing their position for sexual purposes erodes the trust and confidence of the public," said IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem. "It has no place in policing."

If that were true you'd have fired him.
 
ElFugawz
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cwheelie: jaytkay: [upload.wikimedia.org image 800x530]

He phat


phat fuc?
 
Juc
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I think the curviness comes with the diet, most folks I've seen in say Singapore were very much not curvy, regardless of ethnicity.
People in the USA have more ... generous proportions, regardless of ethnicity.
 
Muta
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is she too curvy to be Asian?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was once told that I was too good looking to be this rich and that my devastating handsomeness was matched only by the extraordinary length of my reproductive organ.


Long ovipositors are quite the cross to bear.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was once told that I was too good looking to be this rich and that my devastating handsomeness was matched only by the extraordinary length of my reproductive organ.



I hope the person that told you that got the help they desperately need to address their obvious delusions.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

hobnail: dothemath: I was once told that I was too good looking to be this rich and that my devastating handsomeness was matched only by the extraordinary length of my reproductive organ.

Long ovipositors are quite the cross to bear.


Good luck trying to insult me using words I dont even recognize.
 
gbv23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: I was once told that I was too good looking to be this rich and that my devastating handsomeness was matched only by the extraordinary length of my reproductive organ.


I hear you brother, I get this all the time too.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: Is she too curvy to be Asian?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]


Ho Lee Fuk
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
yeah in britain asian means brown
south asian
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Your request has been noted.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 720x960]
And?


Yes, please.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Juc: I think the curviness comes with the diet, most folks I've seen in say Singapore were very much not curvy, regardless of ethnicity.
People in the USA have more ... generous proportions, regardless of ethnicity.


Have you seen many Mexicans?
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaytkay: [upload.wikimedia.org image 800x530]


Buddha got back!
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: He also tried to hug her, which the probe found to be a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

But otherwise completely fine.


So as long as you have been vaccinated, it is ok to be creep?
 
skyotter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How's that "Don't fetishize Asian women" thing working out for y'all?
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: yeah in britain asian means brown south asian


Often what people from the USA would call "Indian or Pakistani" since so many Indians migrated all over the British Empire.

crow202.orgView Full Size


Nemoto Harumi is not too curvy to be Japanese though.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remember, it's bad for the police to do it, but it's cool if you do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kwirlkarphys
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess everyone here is cool with sexualizing women.  Your daughters, wives and mothers must be proud.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gbv23: [i.imgur.com image 252x190]


/csb

When I was sent on contract to Czech Republic back in 2002 I had an apartment and cable TV provided by my employer. For some reason the only thing to watch there were endless matches of sumo wrestling...

csb/
 
khatores
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Muta: Is she too curvy to be Asian?

[i.pinimg.com image 850x1062]


Damn.  Name of the model please?  Please...
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: 'Asian' is a pretty broad label. No word if the broad was pretty.


Chicks don't like being called broads
 
