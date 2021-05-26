 Skip to content
(Twitter) Remember the gas hoarders from a week or two ago? Let's check in and see how they're doing. Yep, about what I expected
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

cman: [Fark user image 749x629]


Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
If they didn't light their trucks on fire they're ahead of the game compared to some.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.


By offering to sell the gas, he also put himself "in commerce" and was then subject to the Hazardous Materials Regulations. Because the tanks were over 450 liters (119 gallons) each and welded to the truck, he built a cargo tank motor vehicle.

An uncertified cargo tank motor vehicle

So, let's see (some of these are guesses):
No hazmat shipping papers.
No placards
No ID numbers ("1203")
No hazmat regulations training
No hazmat registration
Non-specification packaging
No CDL with tank and hazard endorsements
Not registered as a hazmat carrier
No driver qualification files
Not part of a CDL driver drug and alcohol testing program

Then we have the state regulations on mobile fueling.

Getting his truck, gasoline, and tanks stolen may have saved him a few tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Or maybe not. If they recover the truck reasonably intact, they have a metric ass ton of evidence.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  
I'm guessing they're all in burn units right about now?  Each with a GoFundMe to pay for skin grafts?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
'' 2 hours ago  

A little over 2 tonnes, actually.


A little over 2 tonnes, actually.
 
Outshined_One
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


"fark you, I got mine!"
 
dothemath
'' 1 hour ago  
When white rednecks start getting ideas I do this...

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.


Or, and stay with me here - or this screenshot of a Tweet of a screenshot of a Reddit post might be largely bullshiat.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


When the tv show "Hoarders" got big. People really want their 15 minutes of fame.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.

By offering to sell the gas, he also put himself "in commerce" and was then subject to the Hazardous Materials Regulations. Because the tanks were over 450 liters (119 gallons) each and welded to the truck, he built a cargo tank motor vehicle.

An uncertified cargo tank motor vehicle

So, let's see (some of these are guesses):
No hazmat shipping papers.
No placards
No ID numbers ("1203")
No hazmat regulations training
No hazmat registration
Non-specification packaging
No CDL with tank and hazard endorsements
Not registered as a hazmat carrier
No driver qualification files
Not part of a CDL driver drug and alcohol testing program

Then we have the state regulations on mobile fueling.

Getting his truck, gasoline, and tanks stolen may have saved him a few tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Or maybe not. If they recover the truck reasonably intact, they have a metric ass ton of evidence.


But what are regulations for anyway? Just something to get in the way of the small business man making a buck, that's what.
 
WalkingSedgwick
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


12:01pm, January 20, 1981.
 
Explodo
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


That's the true manifestation of capitalism.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
'' 1 hour ago  
So no one's set themselves on fire yet?

Well, I guess it's going better than I expected...

/disappointed
 
LeftisRightisWrong
'' 1 hour ago  
Mad Max oversold what this would look like.
 
Mokmo
'' 1 hour ago  
I was already calling it during the rush for gas. Just like the TP panic, a thread on AskReddit gave plenty of stories, it only took a lot less time to have one.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Can they return it like TP at Walmart?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Too bad these people don't seem to be Darwin-ing themselves at a fast enough rate.
 
lifeslammer
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


Profit off of the stupid has been a standing policy in the world since the first trade took place
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
I really hope those people all burn themselves to death.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

cman: [Fark user image image 749x629]


My wife said "it's the perfect crime! They could drive across the country and never stop once!"
 
GreenSun
'' 1 hour ago  
When there's something unusual going on, such as the coronavirus or that oil company that got hacked, isn't it better to ensure that you stock up on whatever you need because everybody else will be panicking anyway? You might be the level headed type of person, but that doesn't mean everyone else around you are the same. You might think "Nah, I'm not gonna panic buy stuff, I'll do what I think is morally right by leaving some for others" but other people will be thinking "ME FIRST, ME!!!". You are then left with nothing if things really go bad, like what happened with the water supply and tissue paper back in 2020 when coronavirus was still beginning to spread.

So realistically, isn't it much better to panic buy even if you're the cool headed person, because if you don't, everyone else will buy out everything you need and in the end, you'll be the one in trouble?
 
Malenfant
'' 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x478]


Those are bags of alcohol that some idiots passed off as being from the recent gas hoarding.
 
hammettman
'' 1 hour ago  
Looking forward to an increase in number of YouTube videos of random truck and garage fireballs.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Why did Joe Biden make them do this?
 
lifeslammer
'' 1 hour ago  

hammettman: Looking forward to an increase in number of YouTube videos of random truck and garage fireballs.


Yeah its good that no major reason to have fireworks going off is happening in the next 6 months right, otherwise half the east coast would go fwoosh
 
rga184
'' 1 hour ago  

GreenSun: When there's something unusual going on, such as the coronavirus or that oil company that got hacked, isn't it better to ensure that you stock up on whatever you need because everybody else will be panicking anyway? You might be the level headed type of person, but that doesn't mean everyone else around you are the same. You might think "Nah, I'm not gonna panic buy stuff, I'll do what I think is morally right by leaving some for others" but other people will be thinking "ME FIRST, ME!!!". You are then left with nothing if things really go bad, like what happened with the water supply and tissue paper back in 2020 when coronavirus was still beginning to spread.

So realistically, isn't it much better to panic buy even if you're the cool headed person, because if you don't, everyone else will buy out everything you need and in the end, you'll be the one in trouble?


Or you could walk places and use less gas.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
'' 1 hour ago  

cman: [Fark user image 749x629]


I doubt this ever really happened but I LOL'd anyway.
 
tarheel07
'' 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

cman: [Fark user image 749x629]


That was the best of the 3. Dude totally got what he asked for.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
'' 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.


Probably more like people embellishing their stories.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


Generally believed to be officially endorsed when the Cheeto-in-Chief fastballed canned goods at Puerto Ricans for hurricane relief.
 
Malenfant
'' 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.

By offering to sell the gas, he also put himself "in commerce" and was then subject to the Hazardous Materials Regulations. Because the tanks were over 450 liters (119 gallons) each and welded to the truck, he built a cargo tank motor vehicle.

An uncertified cargo tank motor vehicle

So, let's see (some of these are guesses):
No hazmat shipping papers.
No placards
No ID numbers ("1203")
No hazmat regulations training
No hazmat registration
Non-specification packaging
No CDL with tank and hazard endorsements
Not registered as a hazmat carrier
No driver qualification files
Not part of a CDL driver drug and alcohol testing program

Then we have the state regulations on mobile fueling.

Getting his truck, gasoline, and tanks stolen may have saved him a few tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Or maybe not. If they recover the truck reasonably intact, they have a metric ass ton of evidence.


Dipshiats do whatever they want if no one stops them. Remember the waterpark built without any input from engineers that decapitated some kids? Dipshiats built that.
 
fat boy
'' 1 hour ago  
media.gettyimages.comView Full Size
 
nobody11155
'' 1 hour ago  

cman: [Fark user image 749x629]


I saw it happening in a location that had 7 refineries within a two hour drive and at least one one gasoline pipeline going into a storage farm less than 15 minutes away.

Talking with the locals I kept hearing the same story.  "Somebody said" they were going to run out of gasoline.
 
palelizard
'' 1 hour ago  

logieal: Unobtanium: Driedsponge: cman: [Fark user image 749x629]

Quick google search said a T100 had a payload of 2,450 lbs.
500 gallons of gas @ 6 lbs/gallon = 3,000 lbs.

Assuming it didn't have a new suspension, that thing had to be dragging it's arse down the road.

By offering to sell the gas, he also put himself "in commerce" and was then subject to the Hazardous Materials Regulations. Because the tanks were over 450 liters (119 gallons) each and welded to the truck, he built a cargo tank motor vehicle.

An uncertified cargo tank motor vehicle

So, let's see (some of these are guesses):
No hazmat shipping papers.
No placards
No ID numbers ("1203")
No hazmat regulations training
No hazmat registration
Non-specification packaging
No CDL with tank and hazard endorsements
Not registered as a hazmat carrier
No driver qualification files
Not part of a CDL driver drug and alcohol testing program

Then we have the state regulations on mobile fueling.

Getting his truck, gasoline, and tanks stolen may have saved him a few tens of thousands of dollars in fines. Or maybe not. If they recover the truck reasonably intact, they have a metric ass ton of evidence.

But what are regulations for anyway? Just something to get in the way of the small business man making a buck, that's what.


Well, not making a buck, in this case.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: So no one's set themselves on fire yet?

Well, I guess it's going better than I expected...

/disappointed


No.  People absolutely set themselves on fire.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/​s​-c-woman-hoarding-gasoline-catches-fir​e-after-crash-n1267355
 
pounddawg
'' 1 hour ago  

fat boy: [media.gettyimages.com image 850x679]


Everything old is new again.

/old

/old
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  
Not only do I believe these stories are true; but having lived in Florida I believe they are only the tip of the iceberg.
 
jclaggett
'' 1 hour ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: So no one's set themselves on fire yet?

Well, I guess it's going better than I expected...

/disappointed


No, we had those covered the week of. I know of an H2 near Tampa. And I seem to recall a few other big fires as well, with injuries.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


Sumeria
 
ImmutableTenderloin
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


Capitalism.
 
yet_another_wumpus
'' 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: When did this hoarding and gouging mentality become just the default position?


Wiki claims that Croesus live ~500BCE.
 
Target Builder
'' 1 hour ago  
Given I was expecting many of these folks to end up in a flaming inferno on the Highway they're all doing better than I thought they would.

Though the lawn guy is going to find out fairly soon how horrifically bad gasoline is for the ground.
 
waxbeans
'' 1 hour ago  

cman: [Fark user image image 749x629]


LOL. Madmax.
 
Luse
'' 1 hour ago  

169th Cousin: [Fark user image 850x478]


I have it on pretty good authority that gasoline will eat through those plastic bags in short order. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
'' 1 hour ago  
The people hoarding gas are the same people that won't get vaccinated or wear masks.  Why is that?
 
