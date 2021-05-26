 Skip to content
(The Sun)   Mysterious anchor-shaped UFO leaves trail of smoke before crashing into sea off East Java. Either that or Kim Jong-Un's rockets are going farther before attacking the water (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They had a steadier cam at the beginning of Cloverfield.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Airline dookie?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am not a sailor as evidenced by my failure to recognize the anchor.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can confirm: My sister's best friend's husband knows a hair dresser who travels a lot to Java and saw the whole thing.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, normally the weather balloon thing is just an easy way to dismiss UFO sightings. But, the fall rate would be pretty consistent with a semi-buoyant object that doesn't have enough gas to maintain altitude...
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For what it's worth, I've never been lied to by Kh Popeye Watermelon.
 
antnyjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was fake.
No one would pan the camera during something like that.
Plus at that size, there would be a noticeable splash/explosion on impact.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know why you don't see many of these reports from people who own equipment like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Because when you can get a good look, it's no longer unidentified.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: You know why you don't see many of these reports from people who own equipment like this:
[Fark user image 425x297]
Because when you can get a good look, it's no longer unidentified.


pro equipment takes a long time to set up. cell phones are almost instant. camcorders are the best.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

antnyjc: That was fake.
No one would pan the camera during something like that.
Plus at that size, there would be a noticeable splash/explosion on impact.


I don't disagree at the possibility of it being fake.

But, if someone is watching it in real-life, the camera might veer as the person has more attention focused on the horizon...

Which brings me to the second thing here, perspective. Is it possible that the object fell further away than it seems due to not having anything to scale it with? I imagine that it could have fallen into the water beyond what the eye can see due to the curvature of the earth.

But I don't know... could very well be fake.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Ok, normally the weather balloon thing is just an easy way to dismiss UFO sightings. But, the fall rate would be pretty consistent with a semi-buoyant object that doesn't have enough gas to maintain altitude...


Exactly. At that fall speed it would either have to be exceptionally light or the size of a mountain.  I think if it were the latter it would have become obvious by now as most of the coastlines around the world wound up several feet underwater.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If it's smoking then it's Russian. I imagine you'll see their aircraft carrier out there shortly (as soon as it can be towed into the area since it broke down again).
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Pyramid UFO" - NEW FOOTAGE. It's Just Bokeh, not a Pyramid
Youtube -r2oaQWmqkk
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


When you have something extraordinary to capture on video,
make sure you pan left on your phone.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just like RATM said, your anchor is a gift.

/got nuthin
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Private_Citizen: You know why you don't see many of these reports from people who own equipment like this:
[Fark user image 425x297]
Because when you can get a good look, it's no longer unidentified.

pro equipment takes a long time to set up. cell phones are almost instant. camcorders are the best.


I'm fairly biased, as my wife leaves her gear set up and ready. We have 5 bird feeders out back and there is a traveling menagerie of animals in our backyard.
It does take the mystery out of some things though.
For example, we were watching squirrels chase each other in our backyard and I asked if they were fighting. A quick burst of pictures later and we had the answer:
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's the smirk that gets me. It's like he was digging the audience.
 
Abox
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Where's the trail of smoke?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Hoblit: antnyjc: That was fake.
No one would pan the camera during something like that.
Plus at that size, there would be a noticeable splash/explosion on impact.

I don't disagree at the possibility of it being fake.

But, if someone is watching it in real-life, the camera might veer as the person has more attention focused on the horizon...

Which brings me to the second thing here, perspective. Is it possible that the object fell further away than it seems due to not having anything to scale it with? I imagine that it could have fallen into the water beyond what the eye can see due to the curvature of the earth.

But I don't know... could very well be fake.


Large, far away, fell over the horizon.

Small, nearer, low mass, fell into the water, cause little splash.

Weather balloon:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/admittedly, at launch
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?


The CIA hit a deadline for an FOIA request that required them to release their UFO files from the past - hence some of the new videos and reports shown. In addition, the activity itself seems to be at an all-time high.

Plus, more phone cameras = more videos sent to news stations.

There's something out there. Whether they're very human X-projects or otherworldly craft remains to be seen. But, having logged thousands of sightings, they're pretty consistent across the US.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abox: If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO


As epistemological problems go, that's an easy one on the surface. We have a number of such categories of the uncategorizable. In German Idealism and Romanticism, the Absolute became the ultimate on, the organic whole . . .  a "thing" that by definition can never be known at all. If all two things have in common is their unknowness, however, is that category useful for anything but placing something outside knowledge. Or, do we need to always a horizon to fix our position?

/I'm reminded of that joke about Sartre: Sartre takes a seat at a café and tells the waiter he wants a coffee, but without milk. The waiter apologizes profusely explaining that they are out of milk, offering instead to make a coffee without cream.
//I still want to know why someone dropped that streetlamp out of an airplane
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Abox: If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO


An Unidentified Falling Object.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: TheGreatGazoo: What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?

The CIA hit a deadline for an FOIA request that required them to release their UFO files from the past - hence some of the new videos and reports shown. In addition, the activity itself seems to be at an all-time high.

Plus, more phone cameras = more videos sent to news stations.

There's something out there. Whether they're very human X-projects or otherworldly craft remains to be seen. But, having logged thousands of sightings, they're pretty consistent across the US.


I'll give you a hint, it's 4 light years to the nearest star,
 
BigMax
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh no!  Anchor-shaped objects are falling into the sea!

/dnrtfa
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

la_mariee_mise_a_nu: Abox: If they don't know what it is then how do they know it's a UFO

As epistemological problems go, that's an easy one on the surface. We have a number of such categories of the uncategorizable. In German Idealism and Romanticism, the Absolute became the ultimate on, the organic whole . . .  a "thing" that by definition can never be known at all. If all two things have in common is their unknowness, however, is that category useful for anything but placing something outside knowledge. Or, do we need to always a horizon to fix our position?

/I'm reminded of that joke about Sartre: Sartre takes a seat at a café and tells the waiter he wants a coffee, but without milk. The waiter apologizes profusely explaining that they are out of milk, offering instead to make a coffee without cream.
//I still want to know why someone dropped that streetlamp out of an airplane


And why did SHADO call the alien ships UFOs when they knew exactly what they were
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
There has been some weird shiat in the sky, but this is just a balloon.
 
muphasta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Everything in the air is a UFO until it becomes an IFO.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: Somaticasual: TheGreatGazoo: What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?

The CIA hit a deadline for an FOIA request that required them to release their UFO files from the past - hence some of the new videos and reports shown. In addition, the activity itself seems to be at an all-time high.

Plus, more phone cameras = more videos sent to news stations.

There's something out there. Whether they're very human X-projects or otherworldly craft remains to be seen. But, having logged thousands of sightings, they're pretty consistent across the US.

I'll give you a hint, it's 4 light years to the nearest star,


*using our current level of physics. But, TBH, you'd need something like bending space-time to make interstellar travel feasible. Things that are theoretically very possible. we just don't have the (public) ability to make it happen yet. 

To put that healthy skepticism in perspective: At the turn of the 20th century, Flight beyond balloons was a fantastic fiction only written about in early sci-fi novels. When the wright brothers flew, The concorde would have been a madman's dream. And when DARPA started, The skunk works was a spray you had to find cans of tomato juice to wash off....

It'll be an interesting few decades. Either we'll have a better answer if they're truly alien visitors, or the black projects will have been declassified so we can learn more about exotic propulsion systems in use.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?


Pandemic, people stuck at home with nothing to do but look up at the sky?
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Shakespeare's Monkey: Can confirm: My sister's best friend's husband knows a hair dresser who travels a lot to Java and saw the whole thing.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Somaticasual: Nintenfreak: Somaticasual: TheGreatGazoo: What's with all of the UFO stories lately?

Is the media out of stuff to cover now that Trump is out of office?

The CIA hit a deadline for an FOIA request that required them to release their UFO files from the past - hence some of the new videos and reports shown. In addition, the activity itself seems to be at an all-time high.

Plus, more phone cameras = more videos sent to news stations.

There's something out there. Whether they're very human X-projects or otherworldly craft remains to be seen. But, having logged thousands of sightings, they're pretty consistent across the US.

I'll give you a hint, it's 4 light years to the nearest star,

*using our current level of physics. But, TBH, you'd need something like bending space-time to make interstellar travel feasible. Things that are theoretically very possible. we just don't have the (public) ability to make it happen yet. 

To put that healthy skepticism in perspective: At the turn of the 20th century, Flight beyond balloons was a fantastic fiction only written about in early sci-fi novels. When the wright brothers flew, The concorde would have been a madman's dream. And when DARPA started, The skunk works was a spray you had to find cans of tomato juice to wash off....

It'll be an interesting few decades. Either we'll have a better answer if they're truly alien visitors, or the black projects will have been declassified so we can learn more about exotic propulsion systems in use.


Theorhetically possible, sure, but until you've got negative mass or a great source of exotic matter, I think we'll probably not be seeing any UFOs.  I mean, you're not wrong that it's possible, but I think you're overstating how probable it is.
 
