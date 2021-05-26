 Skip to content
 
Reset the clock in San Jose, CA
90
•       •       •

mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Downtown San Jose.  Active scene.  No figures on casualties.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're planning on robbing a bank or pulling off any other crime in San Jose, today's the day.   I think every officer from 4 counties is within a block of that shooting site.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As opposed to passive shooter? Or worse, passive-aggressive shooter?
 
Farkenhostile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was little I thought it would be cool to walk around in a suit of armor. Maybe that wasn't such a bad idea now, its bulletproof and has a mask for covid.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: As opposed to passive shooter? Or worse, passive-aggressive shooter?


A passive-aggressive shooter, shoots himself and says "There, are you happy now.  That's what you wanted isn't it."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: ArkPanda: As opposed to passive shooter? Or worse, passive-aggressive shooter?

A passive-aggressive shooter, shoots himself and says "There, are you happy now.  That's what you wanted isn't it."


"The front facing camera on the new iPhone makes me look so washed out, no more selfies for me EVAR!"
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farkenhostile: When I was little I thought it would be cool to walk around in a suit of armor. Maybe that wasn't such a bad idea now, its bulletproof and has a mask for covid.


You are going to need 1/2" steel for an AR-15.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Threat is over apparently.
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Downtown San Jose.  Active scene.  No figures on casualties.


Its downtown San Jose. Theres usually nobody there to shoot.
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: As opposed to passive shooter? Or worse, passive-aggressive shooter?


inert shooter?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suspect is down.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There are fatalities.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

mrshowrules: Threat is over apparently.


In the US, the threat is never over.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: mrshowrules: Threat is over apparently.

In the US, the threat is never over.


Good point.  You had 13 mass shootings over the weekend.  If this is the only mass shooting you have today, you can call it a good day.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press conference soon apparently.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suspect is deceased.  Multiple fatalities and numerous injuries.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press conference now:
VTA control centre building
Multiple victims (fatalities and injuries)
Won't confirm numbers

Suspect is deceased.  No details on cause of death.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The victims are VTA employees
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recent Fed-Ex mass shooting on 4/15/21 had really bothered me.  Today I discover, that wasn't even the most recent Fed-Ex shooting.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's such a relief to see life getting back to normal here.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
L.A. is a great big freeway.
Put a hundred down and buy a car gun.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are the guns ok?

/s
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also saw that the Congress were having emergency supplies of "thoughts and prayers" delivered, in anticipation of a busy summer period.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: As opposed to passive shooter? Or worse, passive-aggressive shooter?


I always preferred to be an assertive shooter. "Hey, get outta the way! I'mma shoot that can behind ya!"
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skers69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s


The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LA Story - Springtime in LA
Youtube yoU39Rpp4FI
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We ask for prayers

Lines are busy. To many people asking for cash, cars and trump to be reinstated as president.

I'll try back later
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, shooter - guess you weren't planning to escape:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Downtown San Jose.  Active scene.  No figures on casualties.


The article now says no more than 10 fatalities, like that makes it better.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This board member of the VTA in the press conference is barely holding it together.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"No Way To Prevent This," Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
bronskrat
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Downtown San Jose.  Active scene.  No figures on casualties.


Article says "no more than 10".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Active shooter? Well I shot my best game of pool ever once upon a time after a buddy shared some bennies with me.

/four balls pocketed off the break and damn near ran the table
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Several sources told ABC News there are "no more than 10 victims."

Oh good. At least it was not a highly motivated shooter.
Just a dude exercising his 2nd Amendment rights.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Downtown San Jose.


Not really. It's up north, by the airport - in the Justice District, ffs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Wow, shooter - guess you weren't planning to escape:

[Fark user image 661x436]


The police were able to totally protect everyone.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bronskrat: mrshowrules: Downtown San Jose.  Active scene.  No figures on casualties.

Article says "no more than 10".


Oh, well I'm glad they finally put a cap on it. Who knows who else might have been killed!
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
the shooter would have needed employee access or to have broken...

Disgruntled employee?
 
skers69
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.

[Fark user image 400x400]



Get a load of get off my lawn.  I am tired of people blaming objects for peoples actions.  Hell you are probably fat...like elephant fat....so if i were you i would blame the fork for getting you so big.
 
KiwDaWabbit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Video games and heavy metal strike again in the only country that has them.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.


Problem is; there is a whole bunch of people out there that lack personal responsibility.
Perhaps it's time to remove one of the tools they like to use when they become irresponsible.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

skers69: AurizenDarkstar: skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.

[Fark user image 400x400]


Get a load of get off my lawn.  I am tired of people blaming objects for peoples actions.  Hell you are probably fat...like elephant fat....so if i were you i would blame the fork for getting you so big.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
10 people a year die from licking lead paint and we can close down and entire industrial sector  - quite rightly so - but we allow 48,000 people a year to kill themselves or others and not a peep, not a fu*kin' peep.  We get exactly the society we deserve.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm an optimist, but I can tell you that America's gun/murder problem won't be solved in my grandchildren's lifetime.
 
skers69
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AurizenDarkstar: skers69: AurizenDarkstar: skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.

[Fark user image 400x400]


Get a load of get off my lawn.  I am tired of people blaming objects for peoples actions.  Hell you are probably fat...like elephant fat....so if i were you i would blame the fork for getting you so big.

[Fark user image 260x194]


I prefer "the baddest son of a biatch in the valley".

Thanks
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: skers69: AurizenDarkstar: Are the guns ok?

/s

The guns are fine thanks.  They had nothing to do with this.  It is called personal responsibility.  We are all in charge of our own actions...which have consequences.

Just saying.

Problem is; there is a whole bunch of people out there that lack personal responsibility.
Perhaps it's time to remove one of the tools they like to use when they become irresponsible.


Societies aren't run on personal responsibility. They're run on social obligations. Personal responsibility is the opposite of a society. Which is why conservatives love it so much.
 
