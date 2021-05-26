 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Today's Slatesplanation: Whatever happened to all those shirtless Abercrombie & Fitch greeters?   (slate.com) divider line
28
    More: Giggity, Greeting, Doing It, shirtless hunks, Shirtless Guys, good impression, top-tier hunks, financial advisers, A&F  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 11:04 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parking cars and pumping gas?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Harry Tucker" sounds like a drag queen's stage name
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They ate Chinese food and became violently ill...that summer.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Zac and Sethie Make a Prono?
 
eagles95
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: They ate Chinese food and became violently ill...that summer.


Nicely done
 
moto-geek
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This concept should be embraced by Victoria's Secret.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: They ate Chinese food and became violently ill...that summer.


It took eagles95for me to get it, but yes, this is a solid comment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They got kicked out of Cougartown when their looks faded and now sell used cars in Bakersfield?
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got arrested boycotting A&F. I still stand by my convictions, though. There should be topless women greeters thrown into the mix.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.
 
stuffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Didn't care then, even less now.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.


It might increase mall attendance
 
dothemath
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.

It might increase mall attendance


And at least double the incidence of mall based statutory rape.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Parking cars and pumping gas?


*thump thump thump*
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Having a shirtless guy direct you to a clothing store is kind of like having a toothless person directing people to the dentist.

Take your own advice, man.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I knew one years ago who eventually got a marketing degree and was doing quite well the last I heard.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.


They did have topless women models in a few of their "Back to School" catalogs.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I never went in an Abmercrombie store in the early 2000s, specifically because the 12-foot shirtless dude thirst trap pictures plastered on the walls, loud music, intimate lighting, and overwhelming smell of body spray gave me the distinct impression that this was not a place for straight men.

Apparently they've toned it way back since then, but now I'm old and need to go for a different aesthetic if I'm catering to my vanity.
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.

They did have topless women models in a few of their "Back to School" catalogs.


Man, that sounds illegal and hot.
 
PrivateCaboose [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm pretty sure I never went in an Abmercrombie store in the early 2000s, specifically because the 12-foot shirtless dude thirst trap pictures plastered on the walls, loud music, intimate lighting, and overwhelming smell of body spray gave me the distinct impression that this was not a place for straight men.

Apparently they've toned it way back since then, but now I'm old and need to go for a different aesthetic if I'm catering to my vanity.


I mean I was their prime target (high school aged female in the early 2000s) and I don't think I've ever even walked inside an A&F.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I'm pretty sure I never went in an Abmercrombie store in the early 2000s, specifically because the 12-foot shirtless dude thirst trap pictures plastered on the walls, loud music, intimate lighting, and overwhelming smell of body spray gave me the distinct impression that this was not a place for straight men.

Apparently they've toned it way back since then, but now I'm old and need to go for a different aesthetic if I'm catering to my vanity.


"Mine" had guys that were much much more "twink" than "beefcake" and the vibe was  indeed very gay (NTTAWWT), but the shirts were high quality. I still have some that look new after 15 years.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
some of the women being a little too hands on: "Sometimes they would put their hands in places that they shouldn't put their hands

Sexual exploitation, sexual harassment and sexual assault are fine when women dot it to men!
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dothemath: I cant help but reflect on the unfairness of not allowing hot 17 year old girls to stand topless in the mall.


Roy Moore's Fark account detected.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Parking cars and pumping gas?


New Jersey resident detected. The rest of us can operate the gas pumps ourselves.
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

akya: Having a shirtless guy direct you to a clothing store is kind of like having a toothless person directing people to the dentist.

Take your own advice, man.


If you walk into a barbershop with two barbers, do you pick the one with a good haircut or a lousy one?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.