(Yahoo)   Is this your card?   (yahoo.com)
23
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know how he did it, I'm a smug asshole".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 of diamonds.

ONE!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wanna drive a guy crazy?

When he asks if its your card just say no.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause the boys in the hood are always hard
You come talkin' that trash, we'll pull your card
Knowin' nothin' in life, but to be legit
Don't quote me, boy, 'cause I ain't said shiat.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love small magic.  I remember when Denver had a proper buskerfest on the 16th street mall, watching a guy run the shell game.  I was over his right shoulder watching.  Still had NO idea how he did it.  Smooth.

And just because....

RUN DMC - It's Tricky (Official Video)
Youtube l-O5IHVhWj0
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That was a great read - thanks Subby!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I'll take a chance," he said. "I might be off by two."

If he's got a great memory and 572 hiding places in his house, I can think of one way to do that trick.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size

smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'll take a chance," he said. "I might be off by two."

If he's got a great memory and 572 hiding places in his house, I can think of one way to do that trick.


That theory hinges on one thing:


I turned and opened the drawer. Inside I saw three decks in their boxes. Time began to slow down. I placed the decks in the middle of the table. He didn't touch them.
"Choose one of these," he said.
I picked one.
"Open it and place it facedown in front of you," he said.

.... whether or not this was a free choice or if the journo had chosen the wrong deck, he would have done a forced choice or not.

Given the other examples of when the trick was done - the story the journo related immediately prior - it has to be done another way.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "I'll take a chance," he said. "I might be off by two."

If he's got a great memory and 572 hiding places in his house, I can think of one way to do that trick.


572? Why not just 52?

Another way is that he doesn't live alone and the card name and number is given in a different room than where the deck is, a confederate like his wife can setup the deck after listening to the conversation.

I can't explain the one in the car with the deck in the coat's pocket in the back seat, my first instinct is that someone is not remembering it quite right.
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm not going to read or watch. But there is no "greatest" card trick. There are just degrees of less tedious than the others.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Great article. A couple times in my life I've seen magicians work a room when they're right there with you. Not up on a stage or on one side of the room, but right there within the audience. It's amazing watching them work.
And they weren't world class magicians. Just mind boggling to watch them work.
 
BFletch651
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When did Yahoo get decent writers?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hypothesis:  He's using suggestion to get you to choose the card he wants you to choose.  He knows exactly how his deck is setup and is priming the subject through various techniques to lead them to choose a specific card in a specific position

Basically what Derren Brown allegedly does
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Hypothesis:  He's using suggestion to get you to choose the card he wants you to choose.  He knows exactly how his deck is setup and is priming the subject through various techniques to lead them to choose a specific card in a specific position

Basically what Derren Brown allegedly does


But suggestions like that usually have to be foolproof for magicians to rely on them for a trick - if you fail even 5% of the time, people won't see it as magic. If it works well enough to force a specific card/position, how would it be off by one?
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trik: Great article. A couple times in my life I've seen magicians work a room when they're right there with you. Not up on a stage or on one side of the room, but right there within the audience. It's amazing watching them work.
And they weren't world class magicians. Just mind boggling to watch them work.


All my life I have been fascinated with magic.  It's like trying to figure out a puzzle.
And the crazy thing is that even when I know exactly how it's done, I'm still impressed because the illusion is so good.

I like watching Fool Us and see how well I can do figuring stuff.  Sometimes I get it.  Sometimes it goes right over my head.  But still...  The performance is what it's all about whether I figure it out or not.

And there is something thrilling about watching the best of the best ALSO get fooled.  Because they love it too.
 
Shelbyraed
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BFletch651: When did Yahoo get decent writers?


When they started reprinting stories from the New York Times.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: Trik: Great article. A couple times in my life I've seen magicians work a room when they're right there with you. Not up on a stage or on one side of the room, but right there within the audience. It's amazing watching them work.
And they weren't world class magicians. Just mind boggling to watch them work.

All my life I have been fascinated with magic.  It's like trying to figure out a puzzle.
And the crazy thing is that even when I know exactly how it's done, I'm still impressed because the illusion is so good.

I like watching Fool Us and see how well I can do figuring stuff.  Sometimes I get it.  Sometimes it goes right over my head.  But still...  The performance is what it's all about whether I figure it out or not.

And there is something thrilling about watching the best of the best ALSO get fooled.  Because they love it too.


Some tricks are astonishing even when the "trick" is obvious.

Penn and Teller-Shadows
Youtube RReNgGUH1ps
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jimjays: I'm not going to read or watch. But there is no "greatest" card trick. There are just degrees of less tedious than the others.


I disagree.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: I love small magic.  I remember when Denver had a proper buskerfest on the 16th street mall, watching a guy run the shell game.  I was over his right shoulder watching.  Still had NO idea how he did it.  Smooth.

And just because....



Trik: Great article. A couple times in my life I've seen magicians work a room when they're right there with you. Not up on a stage or on one side of the room, but right there within the audience. It's amazing watching them work.
And they weren't world class magicians. Just mind boggling to watch them work.


I'm "fortunate" enough to live in LA where we have The Magic Castle - the Academy of Magic Arts - you need to be invited to even get in...... it's a giant house with multiple rooms and small theaters, some magicians set up in a corner and will just start doing stuff for you.
Fun Fact - Neil Patrick Harris (one of the greatest living Americans) was President of the Academy for a while
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He also stole my nose, and he's still got it.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I have only been able to do one card trick in my entire life and that was the "Mr Wizard" trick where someone picks a card and I call "Mr. Wizard" on the pay phone while at lunch in High School and he tells the person the name of the card and then hangs up.
 
