Today is World Dracula Day but shouldn't that actually be tonight?
29
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunlight doesn't burn Dracula. The worst it does to him is take away his shapeshifting powers.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh......If all goes according to plan, I will be in Dracula's Castle for Halloween this year.   So...I'm doing my part!   I'm starting to think it might happen, but I'm not buying airfare juuuuust yet.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Ate Shergar: Sunlight doesn't burn Dracula. The worst it does to him is take away his shapeshifting powers.


I thought it made him sparkle......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morlinge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that means we are supposed to sleep all day.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And tonight is the super Duper moon or whatever the hell they call it. That means the Wolfman will be out, too. Might be a good night to stay in and eat a lot of garlic. Anybody got any silver bullets?I seem to be out.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Heh......If all goes according to plan, I will be in Dracula's Castle for Halloween this year.   So...I'm doing my part!   I'm starting to think it might happen, but I'm not buying airfare juuuuust yet.


O_o  ...just what kind of plan is this?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that sucks.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dracula was undead before sunlight affected vampires. ;)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Depending on the source material...extremely old vamps can tolerate some sunlight.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: raerae1980: Heh......If all goes according to plan, I will be in Dracula's Castle for Halloween this year.   So...I'm doing my part!   I'm starting to think it might happen, but I'm not buying airfare juuuuust yet.

O_o  ...just what kind of plan is this?


I'm not getting my hopes up yet, but it entails a Masquerade party in Sighisoara (Dracula's birthplace), and a Halloween Party at Bran Castle.  And there's a "Ritual Killing of the Living Dead" thing happening, too.    *fingers crossed*
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jason Segel - Dracula Musical (Forgetting Sarah Marshall)
Youtube 9YjXBwOWOEc
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: raerae1980: Heh......If all goes according to plan, I will be in Dracula's Castle for Halloween this year.   So...I'm doing my part!   I'm starting to think it might happen, but I'm not buying airfare juuuuust yet.

O_o  ...just what kind of plan is this?


A raerae one.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Depending on the source material...extremely old vamps can tolerate some sunlight.


As a treat.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Today is World Dracula Day AND World Redhead Day !? I feel like they could have coordinated that a little better.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Today is World Dracula Day AND World Redhead Day !? I feel like they could have coordinated that a little better.


They both hate the sun, so it's not the worst combination.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've always found I preferred movies that portray Dracula as an almost tragic figure as opposed to just some monster.

I think that Gary Oldman's portrayal of Dracula and the portrayal of Dracula in the Castlevania Netflix series encapsulated it very well.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: And tonight is the super Duper moon or whatever the hell they call it. That means the Wolfman will be out, too. Might be a good night to stay in and eat a lot of garlic. Anybody got any silver bullets?I seem to be out.


Somebody call Abbott and Costello quick!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: iron_city_ap: Today is World Dracula Day AND World Redhead Day !? I feel like they could have coordinated that a little better.

They both hate the sun, so it's not the worst combination.


Neither has a soul too, so the more I think about it, it makes sense.
 
Rooster Cogburnh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: iron_city_ap: Today is World Dracula Day AND World Redhead Day !? I feel like they could have coordinated that a little better.

They both hate the sun, so it's not the worst combination.


They both suck the life out of you! I married one. Red Head that is.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
" I got us some champagne and a little Maui Waui. Really heavy shiat."

" I never drink... wine. I do not smoke... shiat."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Dracula day and ginger day. Is the calendar trying to make a point?
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Garlic bread, Count?"
"No, the name is Count Garlic Bread."


CODCO Series 5, Episode 5
Youtube vMzNZVreT8Q
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/9YjXBwOW​OEc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


The actual musical at the end is even better.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: And tonight is the super Duper moon or whatever the hell they call it. That means the Wolfman will be out, too. Might be a good night to stay in and eat a lot of garlic. Anybody got any silver bullets?I seem to be out.


We just need one Frank and we've got the full set!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: Today is World Dracula Day AND World Redhead Day !? I feel like they could have coordinated that a little better.


One takes your blood, the other takes your soul, seems like a good synergy

If, however, you happen across a redheaded vampire, run!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
