(DW)   India's post covid patients now have the choice between the black fungal infection, or the brand new white one. A lucky few will get both   (dw.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Organ, severe form of white fungus infection, new type of fungal infection, Mycosis, White fungus infections, black fungus infections, Indian states, COVID-19 patients  
674 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
India is not getting a break from Nature this round.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: India is not getting a break from Nature this round.


They do themselves no favors
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no black and white, only shades of gray.

Except, apparently, in India.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, the white fungus is more dangerous than the black fungus.  Or is that what they want you to believe!

Racists.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have something in teal or fuchsia?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Awesome!  They get teams!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Have there been any cases of fungus in people who got tested for the 'rona but got a negative result? One theory being bounced around was that the testing swaps used in that part of the world were not manufactured under sterile conditions and might be the source of the fungus.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
JFC, those people are screwed.  Can we scrape up some of that anti-fungal medication for them?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

the_rhino: Merltech: India is not getting a break from Nature this round.

They do themselves no favors


Too many people in India.

India and China really need to cut down their population by at least 50% if not 75%. Way way way less people = everything is gonna be way cheaper, people will get paid more, get a better education and be happier.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's a fungus amongus! And it's humongous!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
India is just one big dumpster behind a Red Lobster located on a leper colony, isn't it?
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Mmm, black and white cookie.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Overcrowded, hot and humid. Perfect conditions for fungi and diseases.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
All fungal infections matter.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

flamesfan: Overcrowded, hot and humid. Perfect conditions for fungi and diseases.


You left out "filthy." Sanitation in India is effectively nonexistent.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: JFC, those people are screwed.  Can we scrape up some of that anti-fungal medication for them?


a.espncdn.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Have there been any cases of fungus in people who got tested for the 'rona but got a negative result? One theory being bounced around was that the testing swaps used in that part of the world were not manufactured under sterile conditions and might be the source of the fungus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

But on people's faces.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It doesn't help that parts of India are tropical, which are a breeding ground for fungus.
 
Practical_Draconian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: flamesfan: Overcrowded, hot and humid. Perfect conditions for fungi and diseases.

You left out "filthy." Sanitation in India is effectively nonexistent.


Watched The White Tiger on Netflix.

Laughed when the Indian narrator, who hailed from a status where dirt-poor is an upgrade, said if it were up to him, India would've gotten sanitation and sewage systems before democracy.

/good flick
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My gut says these fungus afflictions are being over reported for shock value. However, my gut was destroyed my dysentery when I visited India.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

foo monkey: My gut says these fungus afflictions are being over reported for shock value. However, my gut was destroyed my dysentery when I visited India.


Ha! Terry is a girl's name.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Natural Selection: "That's a nice over-population problem you got there, India..."

India: *Cough*
 
cant be arsed
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The White Fungus is for loading and unloading only.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: foo monkey: My gut says these fungus afflictions are being over reported for shock value. However, my gut was destroyed my dysentery when I visited India.

Ha! Terry is a girl's name.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
