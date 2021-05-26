 Skip to content
(IndyStar) Ice cream shop owner in subby's hometown channels his inner Josh Duggar and lectures girls on how being groomed is good for character building. In a job posting
87
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not blanking out user info as it is all in TFA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Ice cream shop owner in subby's hometown channels his inner Josh Duggar and lectures girls on how being groomed is good for character building. In a job posting"

Huh? It's early and I need coffee, but I do NOT see any "grooming" here, unless subby means something by the term other what what it usually means. Care to explain this, subby?
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone is stuck in the past. Probably has this hanging on the wall.

thoughtcatalog.comView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm offended by his inability to split his clauses correctly.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: "Ice cream shop owner in subby's hometown channels his inner Josh Duggar and lectures girls on how being groomed is good for character building. In a job posting"

Huh? It's early and I need coffee, but I do NOT see any "grooming" here, unless subby means something by the term other what what it usually means. Care to explain this, subby?


I think the shop owner is concerned about the girls' split ends or something.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Not blanking out user info as it is all in TFA

[Fark user image 555x876]


"Sir, this is an ice cream parlor."

/ Pro tip: Job posting ≠ manifesto
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diogenes: I think the shop owner is concerned about the girls' split ends or something.

Huh? It's early and I need coffee, but I do NOT see any "grooming" here, unless subby means something by the term other what what it usually means. Care to explain this, subby?

I think the shop owner is concerned about the girls' split ends or something.


maybe they puked on their uniforms?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the QMorons are gonna be all over this guy, right?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week's article: "Ice cream shop owner desperate for workers, blames 'laziness' culture."
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


".....splitters and shiatters."
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude's a misogynistic asshole to be sure, but grooming? I think not.
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore got the attention he was so desperately seeking.

What a shocking development!
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nothing wrong with "work hard, be nice."

Then he takes a left turn into WTF land.
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is great! Usually you don't find out your boss is a judgy asshole until you already took the job.
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.


They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You ever notice that conservatives are like ... compelled to share their sh*tty opinions? All the time? Even when it's not relevant? Especially then? Like, what even is that?

"Hey, come sell ice cream! Also, girls are manipulative b*tches. It's not sexist if it's true!"
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Nothing wrong with "work hard, be nice."

Then he takes a left turn into WTF land.


If I owned a small business, I would would give this advice to all new employees:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Nothing wrong with "work hard, be nice."

Then he takes a left turn into WTF land.


That was a right turn.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hes got a few points but JFC
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Willie Wanker and the Misogyny Factory
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.


Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My it sure is a nice day today."
"Yeah, no thanks to Obama's secret Muslim Antifa gang!"

"Here's your change, $21.13."
"At least they haven't changed the bill to that colored lady yet!"

"Today's my birthday!"
"Well, I hope you wished for an end to cultural Marxism!"

What is it like going through life like this?
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ice cream shop owners are the absolute worst. We had an ice cream shack in my hometown and the owner was an absolute monster. I didn't find this out until I was already 18.

/Never went there again.
//I have a freezer, farkbag.  I don't need you.
///3
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a bunch of mansplaining from a guy who is awfully confident he's seen the gamut of human behavior, but unless I'm missing something I don't see "grooming." Work hard and be nice is just all around good advice for everyone, I think.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Not blanking out user info as it is all in TFA

[Fark user image image 555x876]


Sounds like he needs rustlers, cut throats, murderers, bounty hunters, desperados, mugs, pugs, thugs, nitwits, halfwits, dimwits, vipers, snipers, con men, Indian agents, Mexican bandits, muggers, buggerers, bushwhackers, hornswogglers, horse thieves, bull dykes, trainrobbers, bank robbers, ass-kickers, shiat-kickers......and Methodists.
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]


...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talks about other in attempt to split people apart and feel better about themself - ✓
No end game - ✓
Spreading and stirring while believing they are innocent - ✓
Toxicity and drama - ✓
Calls it "helping" - ✓
Recruits others in order to feel vindicated - ✓
Doesn't duke it out - ✓

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you your "splitter."
 
zbtop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Not blanking out user info as it is all in TFA

[Fark user image 555x876]


It's like he recognizes the problem, and then proceeds to do exactly what he complains about.

Magnifique.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Someone is stuck in the past. Probably has this hanging on the wall.

[thoughtcatalog.com image 600x854]


Ok, I'll say it. That's not a bad chart. I wouldn't date a guy who piles up point in the left column. A chart that quantifies male assholery is not useless. In fairness, I fart too much.

/married bi-male
//sometimes checks out other women with the advice of the bi-wife
///slashies
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the Sam creepy ice cream shop that ONLY hires girls that a farker mentioned a few days ago?
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: Talks about other in attempt to split people apart and feel better about themself - ✓
No end game - ✓
Spreading and stirring while believing they are innocent - ✓
Toxicity and drama - ✓
Calls it "helping" - ✓
Recruits others in order to feel vindicated - ✓
Doesn't duke it out - ✓

Ladies and gentlemen, I give you your "splitter."


Yup.  He's not making some kind of insightful comment about the behavior of girls, he's just a sexist hypocrite engaging in IMAX-level projection.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: It's a bunch of mansplaining from a guy who is awfully confident he's seen the gamut of human behavior, but unless I'm missing something I don't see "grooming." Work hard and be nice is just all around good advice for everyone, I think.


I knew this was going to turn sideways the moment he said:

'In my 30 years of experience...'

That also might sound like 'what's about to come next may be partially true, but I'm going to run it so hard into the ground you won't recognize anything that's left.  Like that airplane in Pennsylvania. Never forget! This is my tribute to our fighting men overseas.'

And then it gets even more crazy.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait what, some women gossip about others and tend toward drama??

The misogyny! The misogyny!

Or just...you know....rather obvious observation.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He prefers swallowers.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A'isha P.: dothemath: Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]

...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?


Yes, they just thought up girls being mean and vindictive out of the blue with no real world influence. Genius writers there.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I knew this was going to turn sideways the moment he said:

'In my 30 years of experience...'


Fark user imageView Full Size

"I want to tell you one more thing I know about the Negro..."
 
evulc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Willie Wanker and the Misogyny Factory


i have exactly 2 favorited users on fark.
you are one of them.
posts like these are why.

outstanding.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: A'isha P.: dothemath: Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]

...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?

Yes, they just thought up girls being mean and vindictive out of the blue with no real world influence. Genius writers there.


So, what? Are you saying he's right, then? Is that what you're dancing around?
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snowflakes being offended by everything nowadays.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a great deal to be said for keeping your writing succinct and to the point.

Like, I think that buried under all that crap, he probably just means, "Don't bring any drama into my workplace." That seems reasonable enough, and it's all you have to say. But then again, maybe causing a kerfuffle with provocative statements that have nothing to do with your business or your product is a good way to bring more people in. I dunno.

What I do know is that if I'm out with the wife for ice cream, I'm taking her to a place where I don't have any reason to suspect the owner may be looking at her thinking she's a "splitter." I mean, ewww. So there's that.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: "My it sure is a nice day today."
"Yeah, no thanks to Obama's secret Muslim Antifa gang!"

"Here's your change, $21.13."
"At least they haven't changed the bill to that colored lady yet!"

"Today's my birthday!"
"Well, I hope you wished for an end to cultural Marxism!"

What is it like going through life like this?


Unbearable.

Oh, you meant for the people actually saying those things. I wouldn't know, I've stopped talking to that type of asshole. Because they're unbearable.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: "Ice cream shop owner in subby's hometown channels his inner Josh Duggar and lectures girls on how being groomed is good for character building. In a job posting"

Huh? It's early and I need coffee, but I do NOT see any "grooming" here, unless subby means something by the term other what what it usually means. Care to explain this, subby?


Read the paragraph that starts, "I've heard every excuse..."  Stretch the part a bit where he says, "Do whatever your boss tells you.  "Can't" means "won't", and an employee should never tell their boss they don't want to do something.  He then goes on to explain how anyone who says no to the man in a position of authority is a weak/flawed person.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where in that article or the Boobies in this thread, mention grooming girls at all? Why the creepy tag? Subby made the guy sound more like a pedophile than a boss who speaks his mind too openly.
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A'isha P. [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

optimistic_cynic: A'isha P.: dothemath: Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]

...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?

Yes, they just thought up girls being mean and vindictive out of the blue with no real world influence. Genius writers there.


Because there's no difference between a comedy movie about a high school clique using exaggerated stereotypes for comedic effect, and a guy who runs an ice cream shop making a "help wanted" post where he goes on at bizarre length about how all girls are just catty biatches who learn that behavior from their mothers and so he doesn't want to hire them, while the boys he hires just (apparently) engage in fistfights with each other instead.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh4.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Girls are gossipy and cliquish. Boys are rough and tumble.

Did this guy just wake up from a 50 year nap? This is the kind of stereotyping I'd expect from a 1970's sitcom.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

A'isha P.: dothemath: Vhale: dothemath: Yeah, what an asshole.
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]

...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?


Written by a woman.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: So, what? Are you saying he's right, then? Is that what you're dancing around?
Ive never heard of women behaving in that way before.

They should make a movie about girls being mean. Bet it would do well.

Im sure it would be run right out of the theaters and burned in the street.
As if any self respecting woman would be a part of such a project.
[Fark user image image 318x159]

...you are aware that "Mean Girls" was a fictional comedy movie, while this guy's post was a real attempt to get real people to come work for his real ice cream shop, right?

Yes, they just thought up girls being mean and vindictive out of the blue with no real world influence. Genius writers there.

So, what? Are you saying he's right, then? Is that what you're dancing around?


No, I'm saying that just because a work is fiction does mean it has no basis in reality. The hangover movies were fiction as well, but guess what people go to vegas and get into michief for bachelor parties in the real world.

I mean he's not wrong, but is generalizing and could be considered misogynistic. But if I had a choice between being locked in a room with teenage girls or a pack of rabid wolverines, I'm opting for the wolverines.
 
