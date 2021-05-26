 Skip to content
(SILive)   Lets type "Chinese COVID-19 emergency" where it should say "coronavirus emergency" on these eviction notices and see if anyone notices. Since you're reading this here, well you know   (silive.com) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How many more times is this going to be greenlit before I die?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Byno: How many more times is this going to be greenlit before I die?


How fast you plan on dying?
 
I Love You You Pay My Rent
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"court-mandated phrasing"
 
kb7rky
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Byno: How many more times is this going to be greenlit before I die?


No dying on company time. Get back to work, ya slacker!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The "fun" part comes this winter when we have another outbreak because we are nowhere near herd immunity.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So long as it's true I don't see a problem.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: "court-mandated phrasing"


That's the name of my Pete Townshend a cappella tribute act.
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paywall
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If a court gives you explicit rules for what constitutes notice for specific legal purposes, in writing, and you do not follow those rules, then you have not given notice, and cannot take any form of legal action that required said notice to be given.

The law in not farking rocket science, these people were literally told what to do in writing and didn't do it.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The quote in the title seems to have been auto-modified by Fark. For pay-walled/privacy-walled readers who can't read the actual article, an attorney sent eviction notices that referred to "Chinese W-word [province name] V-word [microscopic infective agent] Emergency", instead of court-mandated phrasing "coronavirus emergency".
 
schrepjm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

I Love You You Pay My Rent: "court-mandated phrasing"


Motherfarkers don't understand the difference between 'should' and 'shall'. And per the article one of said motherfarkers is an attorney.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Salmon: Paywall


Yup.  Thought Fark figured this out.  Guess not
 
