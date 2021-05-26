 Skip to content
(CNN) Ugly-ass Tasmanian Devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 OH GOT THAT PIC I CAN'T FAP TO THIS (cnn.com)
18
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That pictures not that bad I don't see why

*Scrolls down*

OH MY GOD KILL IT! KILL IT WITH FIRE!
 
morlinge
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
maybe you can't.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?


OTHER PICTURE
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I CAN'T FAP TO THIS

Challenge accepted!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Forget tentacle pr0n, we're doing lima beans now?

/yukk
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?


Not with that attitude.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?



Hey now - there will be NO kink-shaming here.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Glad to see a glimmer of hope on that front. My wife and I visited the Bonorong sanctuary about 15 years ago and got to see their Tassie devil program.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?


Hey now - there will be NO kink-shaming here.


Yes, there will be
 
Oysterman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?


Hey now - there will be NO kink-shaming here.


That sounds more like pedophilia.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Tasmanian Devils glow under a blacklight so someone can apparently fap to them.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Forget tentacle pr0n, we're doing lima beans now?

/yukk


If nobody else minds, I will just continue to stick my dick in the mashed potatoes.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
FTA: "However, their numbers suffered another blow from a contagious form of cancer"

uh, 'scuse me?
(search)
fark me, it's out there.  Rare in humans.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Clonall​y​_transmissible_cancer
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Gin Buddy: NateAsbestos: ... Do you typically fap to pictures of newborn animals, subby?


Hey now - there will be NO kink-shaming here.

That sounds more like pedophilia.


Goddamnit, now you have me curious about the ethics of age play in the furry community.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
cdn-01.media-brady.comView Full Size
 
