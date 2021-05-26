 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   Richard Marx says Rand Paul's whining don't mean nothing   (news.avclub.com) divider line
21
    Hate crime laws in the United States, Hate crime, legacy hire Rand Paul, Richard Marx, Stephen Colbert  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
No victim, no crime.
 
schubie
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He's officially more punk rock than Glenn Danzig and Johnny Rotten
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Roxette...?
 
Tenga
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Demetrius: No victim, no crime.


Came to say that.
Well done.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And now that earworm is not going away. Thanks, subby.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
senator and legacy hire Rand Paul (R-KY)

LOL
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Just another example of cultural Marxism


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Richard Marx is totally using this opportunity to introduce his music to a new generation...
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
HAH!  His music was destined to spawn the Karaoke phenomenon in this country but I didn't know he had good sense of humor - love it.
Keep trolling the troll Richard, now that's good entertainment.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"Let's take this outside, Rand. I'll be right here waiting for you."
 
crackpancake
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Till ya sign it on the dotted line!!!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He's right you know.

And why is Rand Paul or Mrs. Paul still a thing, any way?
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Just another example of cultural Marxism


[i.kym-cdn.com image 530x530]


That's gonna leave a Marx.

/Marx two more bad puns off the list
 
wiwille
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

KingOfTown: Snapper Carr: Just another example of cultural Marxism


[i.kym-cdn.com image 530x530]

That's gonna leave a Marx.

/Marx two more bad puns off the list


I'm totally Stalin this.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Rand paul and wife.

i.insider.comView Full Size


Richard Marx and wife.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Remember when the US military laid seige to the guy in the red shorts, er, Noriega?

Like that, only with Richard Marx playing on a thousand boom boxes.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

theflatline: Rand paul and wife.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

Richard Marx and wife.

[Fark user image 850x699]

Caption battle;  Oh, don't exagerate, you dipstick.

vs. He's not exagerating.
 
wiwille
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Richard Marx is a bad ass. Richard Marx Claims to Take Down 'Violent' Passenger on Plane Video - ABC News (go.com)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's pretty awesome that Mr Marx got the chance to flip the script and market his swag on Colbert show because of dumbass Randy Paul.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

schubie: He's officially more punk rock than Glenn Danzig and Johnny Rotten


I don't know about that, but Richard Marx was one of the few artists to speak out against the RIAA lawsuits over file sharing, so he gets a pass in my book.
 
Vespers
‘’ less than a minute ago  

theflatline: Rand paul and wife.

[i.insider.com image 850x637]

Richard Marx and wife.

[Fark user image image 850x699]


Note the difference in tanning-bed goggle-lines on the Paul's, and genuinely good skin on the Marx's.
 
