 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   May 26 is World Redhead Day. Here are 16 fun facts about it   (fox43.com) divider line
29
    More: Interesting, Red hair, Eye color, Allele, Gene, Hair color, Redheadday, Redhead, red hair  
•       •       •

283 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 26 May 2021 at 10:05 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alicia Witt, one of my first crushes who wasn't a galactic princess

img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like redheads.

/Not intended in any way as a bookmark.

/ziiiiip
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I married a ginger.

neener neener
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Redhead thread? (It's been a while...)

Just started watching Britannia, which features this lovely ginger:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Rick and Morty: The Redhead Magnet
Youtube VnMMYiNp-NY
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I married a ginger.

neener neener


I married a blue eyed red head 42 years ago today. Yes, still married.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

oldernell: GardenWeasel: I married a ginger.

neener neener

I married a blue eyed red head 42 years ago today. Yes, still married.


Congrats! 28 years in June for us.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Agent Starling

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lectos
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Strangely absent from the list:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Karen Gillan

Fark user imageView Full Size


If I were a manager, I'd let her speak to me.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alicia Witt, one of my first crushes who wasn't a galactic princess

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x650]


Technically, she was a galactic princess.  8 years old when she portrayed Alia of the Knife in David Lynch's Dune.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mugato: Agent Starling

[Fark user image 196x257]



A good friend of mine (who is a woman), actually saw her up close for a time in a relatively casual setting and described her as un-wordly stunning and graceful.

...Which was kind of funny as we were all (friends) watching Evolution at the time.
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just celebrated 20 years of being delightfully married to the red-haired Mrs. Shaun.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: I married a ginger.

neener neener


Are you STILL married to him/her, thou?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

jtown: [Fark user image 850x637]


Have a sudden urge to be face-deep in a baconator if you know what I mean and I think you do.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marsellus Wallace Shaun: Just celebrated 20 years of being delightfully married to the red-haired Mrs. Shaun.


Happy Anniversary!!! And congratulations on your endurance, I suppose.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My brother is a dentist. The oral surgeon in his office hates working on gingers because they feel more pain than most.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alicia Witt, one of my first crushes who wasn't a galactic princess

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x650]


never heard of her before, but now I have a new crush. Thanks for that.
 
GoldSpider [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alicia Witt, one of my first crushes who wasn't a galactic princess

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x650]


We clash on a lot but I can't question your judgment here.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Redhead thread? (It's been a while...)

Just started watching Britannia, which features this lovely ginger:

[Fark user image 540x445] [View Full Size image _x_]


She was in the 2nd season of True Detective as a brunette. From what I remember, she was the only criminal to make it out of the mess.
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldernell: GardenWeasel: I married a ginger.

neener neener

I married a blue eyed red head 42 years ago today. Yes, still married.


Hereby formally officially and a bit jealous.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marsellus Wallace Shaun: Just celebrated 20 years of being delightfully married to the red-haired Mrs. Shaun.


Pay the red-head tax
 
espiaboricua
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Current Redhead Crush:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I only refer to them as "gingas." "Ginger," with a hard-r, is their word to use.
 
zjoik
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: jtown: [Fark user image 850x637]

Have a sudden urge to be face-deep in a baconator if you know what I mean and I think you do.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Mugato: Alicia Witt, one of my first crushes who wasn't a galactic princess

[img-9gag-fun.9cache.com image 460x650]

never heard of her before, but now I have a new crush. Thanks for that.


Alicia Witt was in the 5th season of Justified as the white trash lawyer for her family down in swampy Florida.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I only refer to them as "gingas." "Ginger," with a hard-r, is their word to use.


Prejudice by Tim Minchin
Youtube KVN_0qvuhhw
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.