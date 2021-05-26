 Skip to content
(CBS 21 Harrisburg)   Most young girls sell lemonade for a small personal profit. This girl in Kentucky is selling it to buy toys for her brother in the hospital   (local21news.com) divider line
king of vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope she has a business license and pays her sales taxes
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I hope she has a business license and pays her sales taxes


Shhhhh. Don't tell the Karen's. Wait, she isn't one of (((those))) kids?

/she'll be fine
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next she will also raise money to buy him a new first name.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

king of vegas: I hope she has a business license and pays her sales taxes


and if she was smart she would pay off little Billy for neighborhood protection. You know, accident's can happen...
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heart warming tale of child exploitation to subsidize the broken and crippled lack of affordable Healthcare while stock profits are sky high.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Anyone who knows how kids really think knows she's thinking that if she gets the toys for her brother, she'll get to play with them, too, and she'll look like a hero in the process of buying toys that she'll get to play with.

Kids are devious and know how to exploit their kid-ness.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1 dollar a cup? When I was a kid it was 25 cents. Yeah, hard pass for the fancy overpriced lemonade stand. She probably calls it artisinal too.
In fact, looks like there is a significant market share to be had if I set up next to her.  I'll use cheaper lemons from China and hire migrant kids to work there.  Undercut her by 50 cents, and then when I've driven her out of the market, jack my prices, but continue to use cheap quality goods and make enormous profit.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

houstondragon: Heart warming tale of child exploitation to subsidize the broken and crippled lack of affordable Healthcare while stock profits are sky high.


I agree. Toys should be on a single payer system.
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

king of vegas: I hope she has a business license and pays her sales taxes


I was thinking the same thing until

"...as well as the police department that I work for..."

I think she'll be fine.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thanks Obama Care
 
Great_Milenko [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MythDragon: houstondragon: Heart warming tale of child exploitation to subsidize the broken and crippled lack of affordable Healthcare while stock profits are sky high.

I agree. Toys should be on a single payer system.


For a children's hospital?  Absolutely.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And in 13 years shell be opening an only fans account.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems like a great kid, keeping busy and doing something positive for her brother whom she misses...
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So her brother is going to die. Got it.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Great_Milenko: MythDragon: houstondragon: Heart warming tale of child exploitation to subsidize the broken and crippled lack of affordable Healthcare while stock profits are sky high.

I agree. Toys should be on a single payer system.

For a children's hospital?  Absolutely.


Republicans : giving toys to sick/dying kids in children hospitals is communism and evil!

/fark conservatives, they are a cancer on humanity, they're farking monsters.
 
OldJames
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She has a good work ethic, future 1%er

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wow, the next town over makes the main page of Fark and it's not someone doing something really dumb ... this time
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is it a sign of having been on Fark too long that I thought the change was going to be what she sold, not why?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Come at me, Karen!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is that kid flipping us off?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

169th Cousin: Come at me, Karen!
[Fark user image 425x239]
Is that kid flipping us off?


Just you.
 
