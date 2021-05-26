 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Woman who shot her boyfriend claiming he was reaching for a gun finds that only works for the cops   (local10.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Police said the video did not show the victim reach for anything, and in court, it was revealed that Junco shot the victim once while he was on the ground, after the initial shots were fired.

Double tap just in case he was a zombie.
 
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
openpsychometrics.orgView Full Size

Had it coming.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Key advice, the Mozambique drill is two in the chest, one in the head, BEFORE they are on the ground
 
sefert [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're going to Trayvon Martin someone, make sure it's not on camera, so you can throw your hands up dramatically and claim you thought your life was in danger, so you were allowed to shoot him.  It's pretty simple, people.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder why he broke up with her ..
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You really have to look at white culture to understand these crimes.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So is she single now??
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Without any of the background it's impossible to tell if this is a "psycho girlfriend" or "gunpowder and lead" situation.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Police said the video did not show the victim reach for anything, and in court, it was revealed that Junco shot the victim once while he was on the ground, after the initial shots were fired.


Literally this exact same video would have "proven the police action was justified." Yes, I know subby already said that, but wow.  It's just so farking obvious.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Crystal Junco is the most white-trash Florida name I have ever heard.
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Clearly you people need more weapons.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or make sure there are no cameras around when you murder someone.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Based on the fact that police arrested her immediately instead of after several days of nationwide protests, I'm assuming that the victim was White, or at least not Black.
 
jimjays
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Wonder why he broke up with her ..


Indeed. Pro tip for the younger guys and gals: Always ask and pay close attention to a person's answer on why and how they split up with the last partner. There's nothing about you that prevents your being shot, having your car set afire, maybe just finding all your clothes hanging in the trees  one night when you come home.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She missed the trick where you call him first and then when he reaches for his phone...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They arrested her after viewing a video showing her executing a prone man, so you know the victim was white.  Were the victim black, it's likely her Stand My Ground defender would have been successful... after all, the slain man never surrendered a weapon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
She forgot to scream "He's coming right for me!" before she shot him.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sefert: If you're going to Trayvon Martin someone, make sure it's not on camera, so you can throw your hands up dramatically and claim you thought your life was in danger, so you were allowed to shoot him.  It's pretty simple, people.


Well there were witnesses so its like cameras.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Huggermugger: Crystal Junco is the most white-trash Florida name I have ever heard.


You've clearly never heard of this woman :
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's a good chance he was an abuser who needed killing anyway.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: There's a good chance he was an abuser who needed killing anyway.


If I were making the laws, a woman shooting her abusive BF/husband would be legal. Sometimes, its the only way for these women to save themselves/save their kids because they know the cops wont do shiat/before they do anything real, the guy is gonna kill em or their kids.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bonzo_1116: There's a good chance he was an abuser who needed killing anyway.


There's a really good chance she was the abuser.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Definitely has anger issues
 
