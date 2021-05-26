 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Funiculi, Funiculaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
God damn.  I use to have to do prior to use/operation inspections on amusement park rides when I was a teenager and it was, apparently, done with more diligence.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italy might get it right for once. At least they are not arresting scientists for the effects of gravity.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Funiculi, Funiculaaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhh

Funicularum?

/I hardly know 'em
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: Italy might get it right for once. At least they are not arresting scientists for the effects of gravity.


Yeah, my first reaction to the headline was this was going to be some show trial, but it looks like these idiots went for a cheap repair and killed people.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clamp deactivated brake

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutting Corners?
In Italian Construction?

//<shocked face>
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: McGrits: Italy might get it right for once. At least they are not arresting scientists for the effects of gravity.

Yeah, my first reaction to the headline was this was going to be some show trial, but it looks like these idiots went for a cheap repair and killed people.


That's the worst part. It wasn't even a repair. "The emergency brake is messing up" so their response was to disable it.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor heading the investigation, said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. She told reporters that investigators think it was done with "the full knowledge" of the cable car company's owners.

So, owners are getting arrested too, right? Manslaughter and negligence?
Or whatever that translates to in equivalent charges in Italian. Satanic dormmate murder and sexual indiscretion charges, grazi.
 
nobody11155
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA this appears to have nothing to do with the cable breaking.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Troy McClure: McGrits: Italy might get it right for once. At least they are not arresting scientists for the effects of gravity.

Yeah, my first reaction to the headline was this was going to be some show trial, but it looks like these idiots went for a cheap repair and killed people.


Same, I was all ready to see a show trial of workers who happened to be there when the cable snapped, but freaking disabling a safety system that ended up killing 14 should be manslaughter/negligent homicide just about everywhere.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since when is an overhead cable car a funicular?
I am freaking out!
his is like when I found out that Tesla isn't spelt Telsa.
When I was like forty years old...
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that the operators of the sightseeing funicular, which had reopened after a wintertime COVID-19 closure, used the jerry-rigged clamp to avoid having to shut the attraction down

Closed all winter, didn't do repair work then
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nobody11155: FTFA this appears to have nothing to do with the cable breaking.


No but it does have something to do with the  resulting fall.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same country that will jail geologists for improperly predicting earthquakes responsible for killing people.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that poor 5 year old.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever owned a pre 2000 Ferrari?  Italian cars default to broken.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am acrophobic and claustrophobic. This story isn't doing wonders for either of those irrational fears.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a funicular. Nor a cable tramway. This was a gondola lift, where the cars (gondolas) are carried by a single cable which provides both motion and support (usually...)

/pedant
//aerial tramway accident survivor (seriously)
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I am acrophobic and claustrophobic. This story isn't doing wonders for either of those irrational fears.


Irrational?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkinNortherner: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I am acrophobic and claustrophobic. This story isn't doing wonders for either of those irrational fears.

Irrational?


Not anymore, apparently!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clamp is an odd call sign for a pilot.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
multibriefs.comView Full Size


RIP Annette Funiculi
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah sure, burn the worker that had to do what the boss/owners tell them to do if they expect to eat a meal today.

My won XP in work is that the end worker wants to do right and the leech owners just wnt to not spend any money on anything ever and pressure the workers to let safety, and inspections and maintenance costs slip into the profit pockets.


I find the need for a "no fault" style law that makes all involved in a  car wreck share in the blame.
there should be no situation in which an employee is being illegally punished but the owner or CEO of the same bueinss is not.

If they are immune from punishments, then we can't imagine they are somehow held to any meaningful responsibility either.

And it is because the employer is  positioned to withhold food, shelter and water from the employee, and they do use that position to push employees into shiat like this.

AS long as there are haves and have nots, I can;t blame the have nots for what the haves, have them do.
If they are ostensibly responsible and paid more to over see the workers, then their failure to oversee properly is the higher level crime to be punished here i belvei.
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lincoln65: Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor heading the investigation, said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. She told reporters that investigators think it was done with "the full knowledge" of the cable car company's owners.

So, owners are getting arrested too, right? Manslaughter and negligence?
Or whatever that translates to in equivalent charges in Italian. Satanic dormmate murder and sexual indiscretion charges, grazi.


The owners usually have better lawyers, more "plausible deniability" (unless they sent some damning written order), and, of course, more influence.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Okay, this is what I'm understanding.

The cable car had two lines. A suspension line that it was suspended from and rolled along. On that line was an emergency brake. There was also a lead cable attached to the car that would haul it up, and slow it when it was coming back down under gravity.

Anyway. The lead cable broke, so now the car(s) are freely hanging on the suspension cable and gravity is the only force in play.  Normally, loss of tension on the lead cable would engage the emergency brake, but some idiots clamped it. So, the car rolled down the suspension cable freely, hit a tower, jumped off the cable from the impact, and fell.

The obvious question for the investigators was "why didn't the emergency brake stop the car?" and once they saw a goddamn clamp on it, the investigators apparently decided it was time to do some arresting themselves. (ba dum tiss)

I'm also wondering why only one car. Usually, you see these in two car sets, one going up, and one going down, acting as a counterweighted pair, so you have much less actual load to pull up and down (just the difference in people between the cars, not the entire weight of a car.) Maybe they did but the different was enough to keep them in motion anyway and the fall did all the real harm? I don't know.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Now I have the song stuck in my head. Thanks alot, Subby.
 
petec
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

lincoln65: Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor heading the investigation, said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. She told reporters that investigators think it was done with "the full knowledge" of the cable car company's owners.

So, owners are getting arrested too, right? Manslaughter and negligence?
Or whatever that translates to in equivalent charges in Italian. Satanic dormmate murder and sexual indiscretion charges, grazi.


PvtStash: yeah sure, burn the worker that had to do what the boss/owners tell them to do if they expect to eat a meal today.

My won XP in work is that the end worker wants to do right and the leech owners just wnt to not spend any money on anything ever and pressure the workers to let safety, and inspections and maintenance costs slip into the profit pockets.


I find the need for a "no fault" style law that makes all involved in a  car wreck share in the blame.
there should be no situation in which an employee is being illegally punished but the owner or CEO of the same bueinss is not.

If they are immune from punishments, then we can't imagine they are somehow held to any meaningful responsibility either.

And it is because the employer is  positioned to withhold food, shelter and water from the employee, and they do use that position to push employees into shiat like this.

AS long as there are haves and have nots, I can;t blame the have nots for what the haves, have them do.
If they are ostensibly responsible and paid more to over see the workers, then their failure to oversee properly is the higher level crime to be punished here i belvei.


FTA: "Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the director of the lift and the service chief."

/am i the only one that RTFA?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

petec: lincoln65: Bossi, the Verbania prosecutor heading the investigation, said the deactivation of the brake was clearly designed as a stop-gap measure to allow the funicular to continue operating. She told reporters that investigators think it was done with "the full knowledge" of the cable car company's owners.

So, owners are getting arrested too, right? Manslaughter and negligence?
Or whatever that translates to in equivalent charges in Italian. Satanic dormmate murder and sexual indiscretion charges, grazi.

PvtStash: yeah sure, burn the worker that had to do what the boss/owners tell them to do if they expect to eat a meal today.

My won XP in work is that the end worker wants to do right and the leech owners just wnt to not spend any money on anything ever and pressure the workers to let safety, and inspections and maintenance costs slip into the profit pockets.


I find the need for a "no fault" style law that makes all involved in a  car wreck share in the blame.
there should be no situation in which an employee is being illegally punished but the owner or CEO of the same bueinss is not.

If they are immune from punishments, then we can't imagine they are somehow held to any meaningful responsibility either.

And it is because the employer is  positioned to withhold food, shelter and water from the employee, and they do use that position to push employees into shiat like this.

AS long as there are haves and have nots, I can;t blame the have nots for what the haves, have them do.
If they are ostensibly responsible and paid more to over see the workers, then their failure to oversee properly is the higher level crime to be punished here i belvei.

FTA: "Sky and the LaPresse news agency identified the three people arrested as the owner of the cable car service, the director of the lift and the service chief."

/am i the only one that RTFA?


This is Fark, we are sort of famous for NRTFA.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That definitely takes the fun out of funicular.
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Disabling safety features and killing people. Who do they think they are? Boeing?
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The workers who disabled the brake are arrested, but not the management who told them to keep the thing running because€.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: The workers who disabled the brake are arrested, but not the management who told them to keep the thing running because€.


The company owner was arrested. You'd know that if you read the article.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Foony-cooly?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: kpaxoid: The workers who disabled the brake are arrested, but not the management who told them to keep the thing running because€.

The company owner was arrested. You'd know that if you read the article.


Or the comment six minutes prior.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mega Steve: Foony-cooly?
[Fark user image image 500x375]


If you are going go there, then go there.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Not a funicular. Nor a cable tramway. This was a gondola lift, where the cars (gondolas) are carried by a single cable which provides both motion and support (usually...)

/pedant
//aerial tramway accident survivor (seriously)


I think we just really like to say the word funicular. And we like the song.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
E-brake is broken so they essentially removed it. They're probably going to go for some sort of homicide charge. This wasn't an accident.
 
Snort
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So gross neglect: Lack of maintenance and repairs.  And the schlubs operating it are arrested.  Hope the owner gets double.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's one ruthless kid.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: Not a funicular. Nor a cable tramway. This was a gondola lift, where the cars (gondolas) are carried by a single cable which provides both motion and support (usually...)


It clearly had separate suspension and traction cables - you can see them, andt he suspension wheels, in the wikipedia picture:

i.imgur.comView Full Size


The BBC report says

i.imgur.comView Full Size


so it sounds as if the haulage cable broke, the emergency brake failed and the car ran down the support cable until it jumped off. Since it would have had the entire downhill length of cable pulling on it, it probably accelerated like the clappers.
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: I'm also wondering why only one car. Usually, you see these in two car sets, one going up, and one going down, acting as a counterweighted pair, so you have much less actual load to pull up and down (just the difference in people between the cars, not the entire weight of a car.)


Perhaps the emergency brake worked on the other?
 
