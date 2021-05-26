 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Miserable day today. I'm fed up of walking to work when the weather is bad. I can't remember if I put the cat out. Oh, that house has just started falling down. Nothing to see here, I'll just ignore it and carry on with my normal dull routine   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
19
    More: Unlikely, Transport, Automobile, BBC South, Wiltshire Fire, Road, Rescue service, Walking, Dorset  
•       •       •

851 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 12:50 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
18 minutes late, wall collapse at Christchurch.
 
M-G
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What was he supposed to do, run over and try to hold it up?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Weird, the English are usually so emotionally demonstrative.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Monty Python - Dull Life
Youtube qthRlmVvex4
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Too bad I wasn't under that."

Said in Eeyore's voice.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what he could be reasonably expected to do in that situation.  Maybe check that the car was empty?
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's not how I'd react to that.
 
professionalenabler
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
that guy got hit in the face with a 2x4 there too and didn't even flinch.
 
rfenster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Don't panic and don't forget your towel.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Welcome to FARK"
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He woke up blearily, got up, wandered blearily round his room, opened a window, saw a bulldozer, found his slippers, and stomped off to the bathroom to wash.

Toothpaste on the brush-so. Scrub.

Shaving mirror-pointing at the ceiling. He adjusted it. For a moment it reflected a second bulldozer through the bathroom window. Properly adjusted, it reflected Arthur Dent's bristles. He shaved them off, washed, dried and stomped off to the kitchen to find something pleasant to put in his mouth.

Kettle, plug, fridge, milk, coffee. Yawn.

The word bulldozerwandered through his mind for a moment in search of something to connect with.

The bulldozer outside the kitchen window was quite a big one.

He stared at it.

'Yellow,' he thought, and stomped off back to his bedroom to get dressed.

Passing the bathroom he stopped to drink a large glass of water, and another. He began to suspect that he was hung over. Why was he hung over? Had he been drinking the night before? He supposed that he must have been. He caught a glint in the shaving mirror. "Yellow," he thought, and stomped on to the bedroom.

He stood and thought. The pub, he thought. Oh dear, the pub. He vaguely remembered being angry, angry about something that seemed important. He'd been telling people about it, telling people about it at great length, he rather suspected: his clearest visual recollection was of glazed looks on other people's faces. Something about a new bypass he'd just found out about. It had been in the pipeline for months only no one seemed to have known about it. Ridiculous. He took a swig of water. It would sort itself out, he' d decided, no one wanted a bypass, the council didn't have a leg to stand on. It would sort itself out.

God, what a terrible hangover it had earned him though. He looked at himself in the wardrobe mirror. He stuck out his tongue. 'Yellow,' he thought. The word yellowwandered through his mind in search of something to connect with.
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He was probably just on the way to the pub if he doesn't get there in time he misses the special
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
house wall falls over buster keaton steamboat bill jr
Youtube 94oL_D7dp7g
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Amateur
AMAZING stunts of Buster KEATON / Best of Buster Keaton HD
Youtube 8RUYeD-Gl3k
 
The Ice Cream Man
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GalFisk: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/94oL_D7d​p7g]


My tiny fist, I shake it to you!
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Miserable day today. I'm fed up of walking to work when the weather is bad.

You want to complain? Look at these shoes! I've only had them three weeks and the heels are worn right through. If you complain nothing happens, you might as well not bother. Oh my back hurts, it's not a very fine day and I'm sick and tired of this office.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 minute ago  

KingOfTown: He woke up blearily, got up, wandered blearily round his room, opened a window, saw a bulldozer, found his slippers, and stomped off to the bathroom to wash.

Toothpaste on the brush-so. Scrub.

Shaving mirror-pointing at the ceiling. He adjusted it. For a moment it reflected a second bulldozer through the bathroom window. Properly adjusted, it reflected Arthur Dent's bristles. He shaved them off, washed, dried and stomped off to the kitchen to find something pleasant to put in his mouth.

Kettle, plug, fridge, milk, coffee. Yawn.

The word bulldozerwandered through his mind for a moment in search of something to connect with.

The bulldozer outside the kitchen window was quite a big one.

He stared at it.

'Yellow,' he thought, and stomped off back to his bedroom to get dressed.

Passing the bathroom he stopped to drink a large glass of water, and another. He began to suspect that he was hung over. Why was he hung over? Had he been drinking the night before? He supposed that he must have been. He caught a glint in the shaving mirror. "Yellow," he thought, and stomped on to the bedroom.

He stood and thought. The pub, he thought. Oh dear, the pub. He vaguely remembered being angry, angry about something that seemed important. He'd been telling people about it, telling people about it at great length, he rather suspected: his clearest visual recollection was of glazed looks on other people's faces. Something about a new bypass he'd just found out about. It had been in the pipeline for months only no one seemed to have known about it. Ridiculous. He took a swig of water. It would sort itself out, he' d decided, no one wanted a bypass, the council didn't have a leg to stand on. It would sort itself out.

God, what a terrible hangover it had earned him though. He looked at himself in the wardrobe mirror. He stuck out his tongue. 'Yellow,' he thought. The word yellowwandered through his mind in search of something to connect with.


Wait, he was a member of Coldplay?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.