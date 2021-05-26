 Skip to content
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


This is not a repeat from 1873.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdwardTellerhands: [i.pinimg.com image 300x400]

This is not a repeat from 1873.


I remember using tooth powder when I was a kid.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plug tag broken?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to know more about Lindsay McCormick's struggle to launch her toothpaste tablet business.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does a tab come in a normal human portion or a toothpaste commercial portion?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/I'm going to patent a toothpaste tab cutter just in case
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My toothpaste story: I spent all my teen+ life abusing my teeth. They always hurt. It felt better when I did not brush. I finally got a good job. I spent 20K+ dollars capping and bridging all but 8 of my teeth. (Gotta love USA  health care)  But my teeth still hurt.  Then I used a sample Crest toothpaste from the dentists goodie bag. I got better. Turns out I am allergic to something in most toothpastes. Plain Crest is all I can use. Aim with the 3 colors is the worst and the one I usually used in the past. Facepalm.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Toothpaste and mountain dew. That's where it's at. Mmm, mmm.
 
ansius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Was that an Ad?
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ansius: Was that an Ad?


Yes.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Back in the day, my roommate was a custodian at an apartment complex. He said that when someone moved out, the best thing for repairing nail holes in drywall was toothpaste.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist


Fluoride is..
Bum bum bum

CHEMICAL !!!!
 
EdwardTellerhands [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: My toothpaste story: I spent all my teen+ life abusing my teeth. They always hurt. It felt better when I did not brush. I finally got a good job. I spent 20K+ dollars capping and bridging all but 8 of my teeth. (Gotta love USA  health care)  But my teeth still hurt.  Then I used a sample Crest toothpaste from the dentists goodie bag. I got better. Turns out I am allergic to something in most toothpastes. Plain Crest is all I can use. Aim with the 3 colors is the worst and the one I usually used in the past. Facepalm.


Allergic to toothpaste? You must've been crestfallen.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist

Fluoride is..
Bum bum bum

A CHEMICAL !!!!


A chemical that doesn't have an LD50 rating for...reasons.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ZMugg: nicoffeine: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist

Fluoride is..
Bum bum bum

A CHEMICAL !!!!

A chemical that doesn't have an LD50 rating for...reasons.


Yes it does.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So xylitol is natural? It comes from the xilo plant?
 
rat_creature
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist


This is... all too common among tooth tablets, unfortunately. For some reason a lot of zero-waste/plastic-free folks are also in the 'fluoride bad!' camp for whatever asinine reason, and fluoridated toothpaste tablets are hard to come by.

/DentTabs and Unpaste have fluoridated tablets, for those who want to minimise plastic use and preserve their teeth
//toothpaste tablets took some getting used to, but I've come to prefer them
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: ZMugg: nicoffeine: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: No fluoride?  Wonderful. She's one of those people. At least she's helping to keep me in business
/dentist

Fluoride is..
Bum bum bum

A CHEMICAL !!!!

A chemical that doesn't have an LD50 rating for...reasons.

Yes it does.


The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set a maximum amount of fluoride allowable in drinking water of 4.0 mg/L. Long-term exposure to levels higher than this can cause a condition called skeletal fluorosis, in which fluoride builds up in the bones. This can eventually result in joint stiffness and pain, and can also lead to weak bones or fractures in older adults.

From here.
LD50 wasn't mentioned. If you have another source, I would like to see it.
 
kindms
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
the Cavity Creeps
Youtube 0fLTh0IVOkQ
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: Yes it does.


It seems you are correct.
More research turned up this.

My bad.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: My toothpaste story: I spent all my teen+ life abusing my teeth. They always hurt. It felt better when I did not brush. I finally got a good job. I spent 20K+ dollars capping and bridging all but 8 of my teeth. (Gotta love USA  health care)  But my teeth still hurt.  Then I used a sample Crest toothpaste from the dentists goodie bag. I got better. Turns out I am allergic to something in most toothpastes. Plain Crest is all I can use. Aim with the 3 colors is the worst and the one I usually used in the past. Facepalm.


I can no longer use toothpaste with sodium lauryl sulfate.  It gave me mouth sores.  Not cold sores, but sores on my gums or cheeks.

Since I switched to sls free toothpaste, I've had zero mouth sores.

Mouths are weird.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fluoride is like chlorine ( the stuff they chemical weapons out of, and put in drinking water) in small doses its helpful and beneficial . But too much will not be good for you.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I try not to put anything with feces in my mouth
 
