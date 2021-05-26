 Skip to content
(Twitter) Soldier fed up with people saying members of the Army aren't smart
2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod
2 hours ago  
OK, that's pretty good
 
Irving Maimway
2 hours ago  
That's hilarious
 
arrogantbastich
2 hours ago  
I chortled.
 
NewportBarGuy
1 hour ago  
I mean... have you ever tried to take crayons away from a Marine?
 
offacue
1 hour ago  
Him being backwards and the sign reading correctly is a nice touch.
 
Driedsponge
1 hour ago  
I've got family in air force, navy, and army, and I've worked with a few marines.

When people call Marines jar-heads, they aren't referring to full jars.
 
tdyak
1 hour ago  
That was done very well.  It started my day off right.
 
erewhon the opinionated
1 hour ago  
Irony - How the Army make their clothes flat
 
pastramithemosterotic
1 hour ago  
Well, they're not
 
MBooda
1 hour ago  
They always have sign problems.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
1 hour ago  
It's always great when you can take the joke about your branch.  I mean these chairs aren't going to spin themselves.
 
veale728
1 hour ago  
No, no. The Marines are the crayon-eaters.
 
ChrisDe
1 hour ago  
These are men, America's best.

Wheel of Fortune Fail - "Regis Philbin & Kelly Ripa" - 5 Screw Ups in a Row
Youtube bG1cFeMFX6c
 
UberNeuman
1 hour ago  
Not just "not smart" but also "pansies" - according to Macho Worm Cruz.
 
Giant Clown Shoe
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


😬
 
Netrngr
1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Irony - How the Army make their clothes flat


Irony and a can of starch ahaha
 
skinink
1 hour ago  
But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?
 
Sgt Otter
1 hour ago  

UberNeuman: Not just "not smart" but also "pansies" - according to Macho Worm Cruz.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey man, those guys in Princeton's mime troupe will fark you up.
 
Call the Guy
1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: I've got family in air force, navy, and army, and I've worked with a few marines.

When people call Marines jar-heads, they aren't referring to full jars.


Whenever I see the USMC flag I give a heartfelt salute. Twice they've stole my gal. Much like jumping on a live hand grenade, those men bravely sacrificed their lives so that I might live on

God bless 'em
 
Bruscar
1 hour ago  
This is a man with a great sense of humor. Thank you for sharing, submitter. :)
 
CokeBear
1 hour ago  

skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?


That's just so they can take them from behind.
 
uttertosh
1 hour ago  

offacue: Him being backwards and the sign reading correctly is a nice touch.


it was recorded in a mirror, tho.
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  
They were saying that way back when I was in the Army in 1979 and that's like 10 or 15 years ago.
 
gar1013
1 hour ago  

Bowen: [Fark user image image 425x296]

😬


At least she doesn't pay $10/month to comment on news articles.
 
Harry Freakstorm
1 hour ago  

Sgt Otter: UberNeuman: Not just "not smart" but also "pansies" - according to Macho Worm Cruz.

[Fark user image 425x566]

Hey man, those guys in Princeton's mime troupe will fark you up.


Cruz is a NeverNude?
 
uttertosh
1 hour ago  

CokeBear: skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?

That's just so they can take them from behind.


I just googled this, and Rear Admiral is actually a real thing! WTF?!? ;)
 
Last Man on Earth
1 hour ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: It's always great when you can take the joke about your branch.  I mean these chairs aren't going to spin themselves.


To be fair, there is a bit of a classist undercurrent to the inter-service rivalry, it's a very white-collar/blue-collar dynamic.  The Air Force is a bunch of self-important college boys who get paid to sit around doing nothing all day while the "real men" get their hands dirty, while the Army and Marines are uneducated and dumb as a post.  (The Navy has it's own thing, naturally.)  Considering the amount of guys from low-income backgrounds who go into the Army because it's the best/only job available to them, or because it's their only chance at going to college afterward, I can kind of see how having the rich kids who went to the Air Force Academy calling you idiots all the time could start to chafe a little.
 
jimjays
1 hour ago  

skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?


I had a fun evening at the bar when the vets (most of them bona fide combat vets) were razzing each other, one of the guys took it upon himself to drunkenly explain to me in detail why it was okay for the guys to call him a "sea-going bellhop." That despite owning the bar (actually in name only), he had the lowest status in the group.
 
NINEv2
1 hour ago  

Last Man on Earth: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: It's always great when you can take the joke about your branch.  I mean these chairs aren't going to spin themselves.

To be fair, there is a bit of a classist undercurrent to the inter-service rivalry, it's a very white-collar/blue-collar dynamic.  The Air Force is a bunch of self-important college boys who get paid to sit around doing nothing all day while the "real men" get their hands dirty, while the Army and Marines are uneducated and dumb as a post.  (The Navy has it's own thing, naturally.)  Considering the amount of guys from low-income backgrounds who go into the Army because it's the best/only job available to them, or because it's their only chance at going to college afterward, I can kind of see how having the rich kids who went to the Air Force Academy calling you idiots all the time could start to chafe a little.


Just about all service academy students/grads have an attitude problem.
 
sdkOyOte
54 minutes ago  
I am kind of surprised that she could understand the nuance...
they usually do not do nuance...
that is the kind of person I would expect to be upset over this and calling for the dismissal or court martial of the sgt. for degrading the military...

as for the sgt., well done sir applause all the way around, that is some weapons grade funny albeit with good subtle humor support elements
 
StoPPeRmobile
53 minutes ago  

skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?


They protect the lanes of commerce.
 
KumquatMay
46 minutes ago  

NINEv2: Last Man on Earth: Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: It's always great when you can take the joke about your branch.  I mean these chairs aren't going to spin themselves.

To be fair, there is a bit of a classist undercurrent to the inter-service rivalry, it's a very white-collar/blue-collar dynamic.  The Air Force is a bunch of self-important college boys who get paid to sit around doing nothing all day while the "real men" get their hands dirty, while the Army and Marines are uneducated and dumb as a post.  (The Navy has it's own thing, naturally.)  Considering the amount of guys from low-income backgrounds who go into the Army because it's the best/only job available to them, or because it's their only chance at going to college afterward, I can kind of see how having the rich kids who went to the Air Force Academy calling you idiots all the time could start to chafe a little.

Just about all service academy students/grads have an attitude problem.


My dad was an enlisted man in the navy. I once asked him who he rooted for in the Army-Navy game, and he growled, "Injuries."
 
NM Volunteer
45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
44 minutes ago  

jimjays: skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?

I had a fun evening at the bar when the vets (most of them bona fide combat vets) were razzing each other, one of the guys took it upon himself to drunkenly explain to me in detail why it was okay for the guys to call him a "sea-going bellhop." That despite owning the bar (actually in name only), he had the lowest status in the group.


I love watching vets razz each other's service.  When they really get going it gives me belly laughs.

My favorite one is "The Marines are a department of the Navy."  "Yeah, the men's department."
 
johnphantom
42 minutes ago  
Someone brought up IQ in World of Tanks general chat. I said the internet ones tell you that you are smart to get you to come back, and the military ones tell you that you are smart to get you to take the initiative. Got a slew of "I was tested by the military I have a 146 (or 148 or 150) IQ!" I said the limit of the real tests is 160 and Einstein and Hawking are estimated to be at the limits of our testing ability, or 160 IQ, so how can you be a grunt in the military with an IQ 12 points under farking Einstein?
 
Flowery Twats
41 minutes ago  
Son's in the Army. Currently spending 8 hrs/day 7 days a week, for the next 3 months, doing his Major's course. Reading, writing papers, lectures...all "distance learning", which means the day starts at 0900/1200/1500 (depending on the lecturer's location). I looked at the books...pretty hard core strategic theory. Clausewitz was the only one I recognised.  It's graduate level stuff.

Dad was a WWII Marine who led troops in the Pacific, including Guadalcanal. He had an undiagnosed case of PTSD for the rest of his life, but managed to get his PhD in History on the GI Bill and went on to a career in the foreign service.  Died early from an undiagnosed strep infection he caught when he was in Vietnam.

I'm just an engineer. I have the utmost respect for anyone who serves in any branch of the military (or the merchant marine). It's hard work and although the pay is good, the risks are higher.
 
MythDragon
40 minutes ago  
What's 10 feet wide, 40 feet long, and has an IQ of 97?
A platoon of Marines.
 
Flowery Twats
39 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: jimjays: skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?

I had a fun evening at the bar when the vets (most of them bona fide combat vets) were razzing each other, one of the guys took it upon himself to drunkenly explain to me in detail why it was okay for the guys to call him a "sea-going bellhop." That despite owning the bar (actually in name only), he had the lowest status in the group.

I love watching vets razz each other's service.  When they really get going it gives me belly laughs.

My favorite one is "The Marines are a department of the Navy."  "Yeah, the men's department."


Muscles Are Required, Intelligence Note Essential.
My Ass Rides In Navy Equipment
 
Porkbelly
39 minutes ago  
An Army and a Navy guy are at the pisser, when finished the Navy guy starts to walk out without washing his hands.  Army guys says "in the Army they teach us to wash our hands after pissing."  Navy guy says "in the Navy they teach us not to pee on our hands."
 
LobsterSausage
30 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: [Fark user image 425x525]


20 year vet.  Can confirm
 
UberDave
27 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Someone brought up IQ in World of Tanks general chat. I said the internet ones tell you that you are smart to get you to come back, and the military ones tell you that you are smart to get you to take the initiative. Got a slew of "I was tested by the military I have a 146 (or 148 or 150) IQ!" I said the limit of the real tests is 160 and Einstein and Hawking are estimated to be at the limits of our testing ability, or 160 IQ, so how can you be a grunt in the military with an IQ 12 points under farking Einstein?



Everyone in the military (and many of those not in the military), made 110% on all sections the ASVAB.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
26 minutes ago  

uttertosh: CokeBear: skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?

That's just so they can take them from behind.

I just googled this, and Rear Admiral is actually a real thing! WTF?!? ;)


Trust me, no one understand why the fark they went from Commodore to that.  It was a running joke in the Navy, much less outside of it.  Yes, there are official reasons, yes they are pretty much nonsense.

/to make the situation even more fun, you start as a Rear Admiral (Lower Half)
//no joke
///three
 
NINEv2
21 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: I'm just an engineer.


Name checks!

/I keed, I keed
 
Jelly Bean Raider
16 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I mean... have you ever tried to take crayons away from a Marine?


As long as you leave me the blue ones...
 
damageddude
15 minutes ago  
NCC-1701

No bloody A, B, C or D!!

seanpcarlin.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker
15 minutes ago  

Porkbelly: An Army and a Navy guy are at the pisser, when finished the Navy guy starts to walk out without washing his hands.  Army guys says "in the Army they teach us to wash our hands after pissing."  Navy guy says "in the Navy they teach us not to pee on our hands."


Unfortunately this encourages idiots to walk out of the washroom without washing their hands.
 
zjoik
14 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Driedsponge: I've got family in air force, navy, and army, and I've worked with a few marines.

When people call Marines jar-heads, they aren't referring to full jars.

Whenever I see the USMC flag I give a heartfelt salute. Twice they've stole my gal. Much like jumping on a live hand grenade, those men bravely sacrificed their lives so that I might live on

God bless 'em


Any port in a storm
 
zjoik
13 minutes ago  

uttertosh: CokeBear: skinink: But isn't the Navy full of guys who always are willing to follow others into battle, but never lead?

That's just so they can take them from behind.

I just googled this, and Rear Admiral is actually a real thing! WTF?!? ;)


There's also a poop deck.
 
