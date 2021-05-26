 Skip to content
(Sky.com)   Walkers stumble across £80m worth of cocaine worth Sussex beach. Rick Grimes is on the case   (news.sky.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Go ahead take it. Nothing will happen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We think it originated in South America,"

Gee, ya think?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On the beach near Hastings?

This just proves once again that coke is Anglo-Saxon AF.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was wondering where I put it...
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If I found a ton of cocaine the next morning you would find my body next to 1,999.5 pounds of cocaine.
 
Jim from Saint Paul
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rick Grimes vs Walter White. Epic Rap Battles of History
Youtube krQHQvtIr6w
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't these people understand? God WANTSyou to have cocaine. No way do you turn it over to the coppers. It's an act of blasphemy, for Christ's sake.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I must, to Sussex, blow.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
had a combined weight of around 960kg

So the first person who found it ran off with 40kg of coke. That seems prudent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I really need to up my beachcombing game.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
What a walker on a British beach may look like...
Fark user imageView Full Size

And yes, that IS all coke underfoot.
:-{D
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
80 million pounds of cocaine?  So,...a Motley Crue concert?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I first read that as "wankers".

Also:

I had no idea that square groupers lived off of the English Coast.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Samples taken from the load have tested positive for cocaine,
though a full forensic examination will now be carried out.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
