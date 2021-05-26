 Skip to content
(Metro)   Russia has been paying social media "influencers" to denounce the Pfizer vaccine   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, E-mail, Advertising, E-mail address, Associated Press, Advertising agency, YouTube, Mainstream, Disinformation  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Because of course they have.

No one wants your krokodil cocktail vaccine, Vlad.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Russia saying anything - "Sure they're lies, but they are comforting lies that fit your agenda".
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, Russia. You crazy kids. Keep it up and you'll go to your room without dessert.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who's paying all those US legislatures?
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think they're working outside of those that already wouldn't get the vac.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They sacrificed a dog for Sputnik.  They'll stop at nothing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only surprising thing about this is that homes didnt take the money.

And maybe its about time we reminded those fu*king navy-less draculas who the fu*k runs things around here.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a reason all internet cables out of russia havent been cut off and their wifi signals jammed yet?
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
maga
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were a few Farkers I had formerly farkied as "Stinks of borscht" who got refarkied as "pro-virus" last year. Interesting overlap.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin needs to go away. Far away. Forever. He benefits from global instability, and right now, it's too easy to destabilize the world. All it takes is money and others will do it for you.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid Russians. Everyone knows that a moderately sized social media campaign placed among any group of connected users has an equal or greater reach than using influencers.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS ANTI VACCINE PROPAGANDA WAS BROUGHT TO YOU BY RAID SHADOW LEGENDS
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got it and I'm fine.

Stop spreading lunacy. Start spreading truth.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Vlad is desperate for cash. Follow the Pfizer shorts and the AZ leverage.

A good money laundering investigator would likely be able to seize loads of what's left of Vlad's rubles.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can catch them if they slip up and call it "Ruhfizeeya".
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, in-flu-enzers?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Is there a reason all internet cables out of russia havent been cut off and their wifi signals jammed yet?


You know that's not possible, right? Right?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just start spreading discontent with Putin? There is plenty to use there to make everybody in Russia hate that farker, all they need to do is be convinced they shouldn't stand for their government grinding their own people into powder for fun and profit.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I would take the money and then promote the shiat out the vaccine
 
jjorsett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got the Pfizer vaccine and I became an alcoholic, my wife left me, my dog died, and my pickup was stolen.

That'll be $10,000, Vladdie.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, in-flu-enzers?


get out gif

/laughed
 
fsbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: So, in-flu-enzers?


Viral campaign
 
Headso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are paying them to say things like "I don't care if I have received the vaccine, I'm still not going to stop wearing a mask or social distancing because I don't believe the vaccine works"
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: lolmao500: Is there a reason all internet cables out of russia havent been cut off and their wifi signals jammed yet?

You know that's not possible, right? Right?


Its only possible if  you dont want it to be.

There was a time before internet. Russia needs to be reminded of that.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: I got the Pfizer vaccine and I became an alcoholic, my wife left me, my dog died, and my pickup was stolen.

That'll be $10,000, Vladdie.


I bet that made you late to pick up mamma from the train after she got out of jail...
 
Panatheist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am Jack's complete lack of suprise
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is that we're in the middle of an asymmetric war with Russia, and letting them play to their strengths: disinformation, chaos, social unrest, while targeting our weaknesses.  We have the biggest military in the world in a war where military strength doesn't count.

We should be playing our strength against their weaknesses.  And you know what that is?  We make drugs, farkers, we got the Sacklers and Purdue who're willing to mass produce pill death on industrial scales, we got Pharma Bro with a weaponized punchable face who has no soul and will happily sell anything to anyone, we got corpo rat 1%'rs who'll kill anyone for a margin.  We got whole swathes of the country where the national pastime is making meth. Some of our most popular tv shows are about drug makers!  And Russia has hungry drug users needing their fixes.

We should be sending container ships full of Oxycontin over there daily.  We gotta be air-dropping crates of meth, sending in Special Ops teams with sales brochures from Purdue, getting our pill mills and Doctor Feelgoods to spread the love of Better Living Through Chemicals with our underserved brothers and sisters in the drab wastes of Putin's Russia.

And then at some point, we cut them off all at once and watch the fun happen.;
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's no wonder conservatives love Putin's Russia: it acts in bad faith in everything and is a malignant force in service of protecting and enriching the privileged at the expense of the powerless.

If liberty, equality, peace, prosperity, and democracy are to survive the pox that is conservatism must be destroyed.
 
gamera1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, our tinfoil hat "chemtrail" defenders and their chiropractors will do it for free
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Too late, Vlad, I already got it.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm guessing so is Facebook and probably Instagram and Twitter.

I mean, anti-vaccination bullshiat sells. Obviously.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

toraque: The problem is that we're in the middle of an asymmetric war with Russia, and letting them play to their strengths: disinformation, chaos, social unrest, while targeting our weaknesses.  We have the biggest military in the world in a war where military strength doesn't count.

We should be playing our strength against their weaknesses.  And you know what that is?  We make drugs, farkers, we got the Sacklers and Purdue who're willing to mass produce pill death on industrial scales, we got Pharma Bro with a weaponized punchable face who has no soul and will happily sell anything to anyone, we got corpo rat 1%'rs who'll kill anyone for a margin.  We got whole swathes of the country where the national pastime is making meth. Some of our most popular tv shows are about drug makers!  And Russia has hungry drug users needing their fixes.

We should be sending container ships full of Oxycontin over there daily.  We gotta be air-dropping crates of meth, sending in Special Ops teams with sales brochures from Purdue, getting our pill mills and Doctor Feelgoods to spread the love of Better Living Through Chemicals with our underserved brothers and sisters in the drab wastes of Putin's Russia.

And then at some point, we cut them off all at once and watch the fun happen.;


Kind of like the british opium war against China...

Step 1 : make every chinese addict to opium
Step 2 : invade china
Step 3 : winning
 
rummonkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Because of course they have.

No one wants your krokodil cocktail vaccine, Vlad.


Someone please remind me again why we trust anything out of Russia.
 
Horizon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At what point is the western world going to start treating these constant cyber attack campaigns as serious problem? Christ the Russians just constantly attack and spread discord across the globe and our "leaders" just collectively shrug and do nothing about it. farking idiots.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

toraque: military strength doesn't count.


Come again?
 
goatharper
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Someone please remind me again why we trust anything out of Russia


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Hope that helps you understand.
 
stawmsacomin'
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
LOL ooo look out its the evil 'Russians' again!
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

goatharper: rummonkey: Someone please remind me again why we trust anything out of Russia

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Hope that helps you understand.


I still cant figure out how old white men managed to run everything.
Theyre really dumb.
 
Luse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I've said it in another thread claiming it's the Pfizer is the "posh" vaccine. Anyone who takes their vaccination advice from Tik Tok is a moron. This is yet another reason why.
 
ingo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jjorsett: I got the Pfizer vaccine and I became an alcoholic, my wife left me, my dog died, and my pickup was stolen.

That'll be $10,000, Vladdie.


Vlad paid your dog to fake his death and run off with your wife in your stolen pickup.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

stawmsacomin': LOL ooo look out its the evil 'Russians' again!


The Russians are just trying to survive and prosper, like any predator.
The evil people are the Americans who enable them, to betray their own country for Fascism.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: goatharper: rummonkey: Someone please remind me again why we trust anything out of Russia

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]

Hope that helps you understand.

I still cant figure out how old white men managed to run everything.
Theyre really dumb.


Well, they didn't ruin everything.
Just more than their share of it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Plenty of Qberts would do it for free. Best of all they'd believe it.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

stuffy: Plenty of Qberts would do it for free. Best of all they'd believe it.


Yeah, but every little bit helps.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Wow. How much are you guys making? .01 Yuan per post still?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Geez Russia, can you mix it up and stop hitting the same old Soviet cookbook. You're more unoriginal than Hollywood.
 
The Fireman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Geez Russia, can you mix it up and stop hitting the same old Soviet cookbook. You're more unoriginal than Hollywood.


Its cheap and effective so no need for change.  They know damn well they can do more damage with the internet than with a nuclear submarine.  Makes me freaking crazy.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

physt: lolmao500: Is there a reason all internet cables out of russia havent been cut off and their wifi signals jammed yet?

You know that's not possible, right? Right?


Sure it is. They cut themselves off from the internet last year.

One of the first things done in Infosec is to geo block IPs from a bunch of countries including China, North Korea, and Russia. Obviously they can get around it with VPNs, but the sniffing type traffic drops substantially.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

physt: lolmao500: Is there a reason all internet cables out of russia havent been cut off and their wifi signals jammed yet?

You know that's not possible, right? Right?


Multiple countries have effectively cut their own populations off from the internet on multiple occasions.  Doing it externally without committing an act of war would require substantially more effort... but if The US, EU and China all wanted it it could probably be done.  The tricky part would be getting China on board.

I say we just turn Russian into an irradiated wasteland next time anybody gets the chance to do so with minimal repercussion. They've provided little value to the world in their entire history and a headache to everybody else.  It's a parasite of a country and the world was better off when they were self isolating themselves.
 
