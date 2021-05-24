 Skip to content
(CBS Minnesota)   Thanks to the pandemic, your chances of burning down the neighborhood while blowing off random appendages have been greatly reduced   (minnesota.cbslocal.com) divider line
    Fireworks, Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski, Containerization, shipping containers, Fourth of July fireworks distributors  
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The appendages are not random.  Fingers and hands are favored.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And yet, people in my neighborhood have been setting off fireworks since Easter, I swear.  Just because it is one of the few towns in the Bay Area where they are legal does not mean fireworks need to be set off every night a Bay Area team wins a game.  If it isn't for winning a championship of some kind, I can do without it.  I'm not expecting this year to be just as quiet as last year either.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Can somebody please export this "shortage'' to SoCal?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Being involved in the hobby of model rockets, to me, fireworks are just a waste of perfectly good rocket fuel.

They want to see "sumthin blow'd up gud." and don't care how much littering they do.

I want to push something to the speed of sound, and then recover it with no debris.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Being involved in the hobby of model rockets, to me, fireworks are just a waste of perfectly good rocket fuel.

They want to see "sumthin blow'd up gud." and don't care how much littering they do.

I want to push something to the speed of sound, and then recover it with no debris.



There's a powerful cultural thesis there, just waiting to be explored.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No1farker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This feels like they are just saying there is a shortage to get all that sweet hoarding money.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: brainlordmesomorph: Being involved in the hobby of model rockets, to me, fireworks are just a waste of perfectly good rocket fuel.

They want to see "sumthin blow'd up gud." and don't care how much littering they do.

I want to push something to the speed of sound, and then recover it with no debris.


There's a powerful cultural thesis there, just waiting to be explored.


Perhaps, I didn't mention I also design and build the thing I push to the speed of sound.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The whole so called "pandemic" is obviously just a plot to grab our fireworks, which are protected by the 52nd amenderment. STOP TRYIN TO TAKE MA FREEDUMS
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: FrancoFile: brainlordmesomorph: Being involved in the hobby of model rockets, to me, fireworks are just a waste of perfectly good rocket fuel.

They want to see "sumthin blow'd up gud." and don't care how much littering they do.

I want to push something to the speed of sound, and then recover it with no debris.


There's a powerful cultural thesis there, just waiting to be explored.

Perhaps, I didn't mention I also design and build the thing I push to the speed of sound.


"The thing". That's oddly non-specific.

It's dildos, right? On Fark, it's always a safe bet to guess dildos.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm hoping it'll be quieter this year. Won't be but I'm hoping.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Today's BS, contrived shortage is...

Fark user imageView Full Size


...Fireworks!
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: brainlordmesomorph: FrancoFile: brainlordmesomorph: Being involved in the hobby of model rockets, to me, fireworks are just a waste of perfectly good rocket fuel.

They want to see "sumthin blow'd up gud." and don't care how much littering they do.

I want to push something to the speed of sound, and then recover it with no debris.


There's a powerful cultural thesis there, just waiting to be explored.

Perhaps, I didn't mention I also design and build the thing I push to the speed of sound.

"The thing". That's oddly non-specific.

It's dildos, right? On Fark, it's always a safe bet to guess dildos.


Yeah, yeah, my brother is always making rocket-dildo jokes. Its very mature of you both.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
...Stores Warning Customers To 'Buy Early'...

Yeah, businesses never ever use this marketing ploy trying to crank up up their sales.  There's no way this industry could be trying to make up for what was probably a sub-par year in sales in 2020.

Remember, buy your chicken wings today before the shortage hits before the 2022 superb owl.
 
