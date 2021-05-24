 Skip to content
(YouGov)   25% of Americans admit the truth. The other 75% can brag all they want, but NO ONE is good at parallel parking, now matter what you might think
57
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my truck driving days I could parallel park a box truck. After that anything else is easy. It really is just simple geometry once you wrap your brain around the concept. The hard part is getting the car behind you to stop before they get in the way.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can parallel park on any street devoid of other vehicles.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I hate when people don't tell the truth.
 
sandbar67
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I grew up/learned to drive in NYC. I can parallel park into spaces that are smaller than my car
 
Slightly Warped [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I have never parallel parked.  Any time where I may have ad to I was fortunate enough to run into two open spots and I could just pull in.

My van has a button for it though.  I'm scared to use it.
 
drewsclues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why are so many people lying about be good at an easy thing?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I owned a car while living in both downtown Montreal and Toronto and I wanted to park so I learned. If you don't practice you will never figure it out and most people don't even want to try.

But, my paramedic brother can drive like a boss. I don't like him driving my car, though.. he drives everything like he doesn't own it.
 
brilett
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Easy peasy lemon squeezey

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
With backup cameras required, front-facing and side mirror cameras common, and faux "overhead" views stitched together by software, how does anyone in a modern car not pull this off?
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I grew up in a major city where it was required every day. I've never once understood why it's such a big deal.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If "good" is eventually getting my vehicle into a reasonable size space without property damage, then yeah.

If it's

Fark user imageView Full Size


then no.

Now, if I'm in Shanghai...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
before i got my license, i was good at parallel parking before i could drive properly
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I try to do it regularly. It's a skill, and needs practice. You need to know your car, and you're doing alright if you can make it in 3 moves: pull up, back it in, and straighten it forward. If it takes you 4-5 moves you need to practice more often.
 
Likwit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd say I probably suck. I've never once had to do it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: With backup cameras required, front-facing and side mirror cameras common, and faux "overhead" views stitched together by software, how does anyone in a modern car not pull this off?


i think i'd have more trouble if i tried to rely on cameras
 
dryknife
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Begs to differ:


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

TwoHead: In my truck driving days I could parallel park a box truck. After that anything else is easy. It really is just simple geometry once you wrap your brain around the concept. The hard part is getting the car behind you to stop before they get in the way.


mandatory.comView Full Size
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Being good at any given thing is overrated.
Getting a thing done is more important than being good at it.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Since I've been driving for ~43 years, I must say I know what I'm doing WRT parallel parking, but it was made a hair easier when I learned my latest car has the ability to park on its own. Only a hair easier though, since I trust myself more than the computer and I generally interrupt its parking cycle and take over once it gets that initial angle correct.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I can usually parallel park in only 1 attempt without needing adjustment.
I took my drivers test in an '82 Caprice Classic station wagon with faux-woody side-panels.
Now I drive a Honda Fit so really, it's not even a challenge.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I remember way back when I took my driver's test. When it came to the parallel parking part I ended up like 5' from the curb and thought I was gonna get failed. Instructor opened the door and said "that works."
Then I stopped about 3' past the cones for the quickly stop part.
Passed 100%

/Georgia 1980s
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When I took my driving test back in '80, or '81 I was scared  would make me parallel park and
I knew I would fail the test.  Instead they just had me drive around a block and pull in to a curb and then pull away.

I've tried maybe a dozen times since then and successfully failed to parallel park maybe a dozen times.  If my wife is with me, I get out and let her do the "honor", or I find a place I can pull straight in.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can safely say I've done a better job at it when I was younger and had better eyes and reflexes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you take the time to familiarize yourself with the car you're driving, it should become easy with a bit of practice. Assuming you have a bit of spatial awareness of where the pivot point is, what your turning radius is, where the ends of the vehicle are when you're in the driver's seat.

Then again, there are a whole lot of people who can't even drive down a narrow road successfully, or park in the center of a parking space when they're pulling straight in.   Driving down my Main street is always an adventure.  There's always one or two bad drivers who would rather cross the center line and hit you head on, than drive within five feet of a parked car.  They have zero awareness of where the borders of their cars are.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: With backup cameras required, front-facing and side mirror cameras common, and faux "overhead" views stitched together by software, how does anyone in a modern car not pull this off?


I've rented a few cars with backup cameras; can't get used to and don't like using them.
I decent at parallel parking my land-barge with the tall cabin greenhouse and low deck lid.
High deck lids are one of the top-three reasons I don't get a newer car (the others being I'm cheap and the integrated electronics)
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bloobeary: I can parallel park on any street devoid of other vehicles.


Same. And I took driver's ed in a small town, and that was all they taught me how to do when it came to parallel parking.

/I can wedge myself into a parallel space when I really need to, but I wouldn't say I'm good at it.
/I now live in a city of about 250k, and they mostly just make the streetside parking spaces be extra-long
 
MFK
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Parallel parking is all about angles and knowing when to crank the wheel
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I've lived in a city for 20+ years.  I parallel park.  I parallel parked on Saturday at the zoo because it's free on-street, but it costs money to park in the zoo lot.

Step 1:  Pull even with the car you want to park behind.
Step 2:  Cut the wheel all the way to the right (if your car turns sharp like mine, reduce the amount to almost all the way)
Step 3:  Back up until your passenger side door is at their rear bumper.
Step 4:  Cut it all the way back left (or less, adjust)
Step 5.  Back all the way up.

My last two cars have had the passenger side mirror that moves down and in when you're in reverse.  That really helps for spotting where your right rear wheel is in relation to the curb.  My car is only a 2009, so no fancy back up cameras yet.  With parking sensors, it should be even easier in my next car.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: With backup cameras required, front-facing and side mirror cameras common, and faux "overhead" views stitched together by software, how does anyone in a modern car not pull this off?


It's really not about being able to see more. As this thread keeps saying, it's more about knowing the right angles to turn the car at and when.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Being good at any given thing is overrated.
Getting a thing done is more important than being good at it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's takes practice, and if you do it enough, you get good at it.
I grew up in Venice, CA, in "The Numbers" - which, if you're poor , means you have to park on the nightmare that is Pacific Ave all the time.
I can parallel park a Cadillac in a "Volkswagen" spot in my sleep.
 
geggy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
snopes.comView Full Size
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
One time I was driving my GF and her parents and I had to parallel park in a really tight spot. Executed a perfect parallel park job and was thinking, "how the hell did I pull that off?" But I just hopped out of the car like it was nothing.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I still remember it. It was one of the first nice days of spring in '19. I was picking up some food from a restaurant in town. Being such a warm day the sidewalks were full of people enjoying the weather and all the side parking was full.

As I slowly cruise, I see a car pull out right in front of the restaurant where I was to pick up food. It was a small car. As I crept closer to the spot the eyes of the sidewalk crowd turned toward me. I was just about to pass on the spot, put with my windows rolled down I heard the mocking from the audience. "Oh, he'll never make that."

While my brain screamed for me to move on and let it go, my body wouldn't listen. I pulled up a long side the car in front, threw the shifter in reverse and went for it. By this time an audience had gathered.

In one single maneuver, I  backed into that spot stopping exactly between the two adjacent cars and about 1/2 inch from the curb. Hidden beneath the cheering of the crowds, the roadway let out a satisfied sigh.

In victory I walked toward the restaurant without ever looking back.

/I may have embellished the memory some.
 
fsufan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just had to parallel park this past weekend. I was in Mrs Fan's smallish sedan so easy peasy. My older Tundra pickup might be a different story. Also, it was a driver test requirement back in the 70s. Like others, had to learn how to do it with the family station wagon.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I've lived in a city for 20+ years.  I parallel park.  I parallel parked on Saturday at the zoo because it's free on-street, but it costs money to park in the zoo lot.

Step 1:  Pull even with the car you want to park behind.
Step 2:  Cut the wheel all the way to the right (if your car turns sharp like mine, reduce the amount to almost all the way)
Step 3:  Back up until your passenger side door is at their rear bumper.
Step 4:  Cut it all the way back left (or less, adjust)
Step 5.  Back all the way up.

My last two cars have had the passenger side mirror that moves down and in when you're in reverse.  That really helps for spotting where your right rear wheel is in relation to the curb.  My car is only a 2009, so no fancy back up cameras yet.  With parking sensors, it should be even easier in my next car.


I actually screwed this up because I've gotten weasely between 3 and 4.

For step 4 you should back up straight until your front bumper is even with their rear bumper, then cut the wheel to the left and slip the car in the spot.

I've gotten to where I'm turning to the left and then straight and then left and so on as I reverse to try and make the gap from the curb as close as I can get.

And watch out for poles.  I've had the absent minded passenger (re: drunk) what my passenger doors into a pole or a sign on more than one occasion.
 
huntercr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd just like to give a shout out to all the folks still driving cars that don't have back up cameras.

/2007 stick shift here. Used to have to routinely parallel park on a hill in winter
//uphill both ways!
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby...after living in San Francisco for 8 years and driving a 5-speed manual '89 Camry, I can parallel park with the best of 'em.
 
Gramma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I drive an F150 with a camper shell that has tinted windows. I can't parallel park that to save my soul.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Switching back and forth between a utility van with bad viewing to a Kia hatchback makes it a bit difficult.  I generally end up with the Kia a foot from the curb.  Most places, that's okay.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Parallel parking is easy. Navigating around other drivers is what's hard.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I still remember it. It was one of the first nice days of spring in '19. I was picking up some food from a restaurant in town. Being such a warm day the sidewalks were full of people enjoying the weather and all the side parking was full.

As I slowly cruise, I see a car pull out right in front of the restaurant where I was to pick up food. It was a small car. As I crept closer to the spot the eyes of the sidewalk crowd turned toward me. I was just about to pass on the spot, put with my windows rolled down I heard the mocking from the audience. "Oh, he'll never make that."

While my brain screamed for me to move on and let it go, my body wouldn't listen. I pulled up a long side the car in front, threw the shifter in reverse and went for it. By this time an audience had gathered.

In one single maneuver, I  backed into that spot stopping exactly between the two adjacent cars and about 1/2 inch from the curb. Hidden beneath the cheering of the crowds, the roadway let out a satisfied sigh.

In victory I walked toward the restaurant without ever looking back.

/I may have embellished the memory some.


I've spent a lot of time in various marinas, and watching people attempt to dock is absolutely a spectator sport, and it's gloriously vicious.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I haven't had to do an unassisted parallel park in a decade. I had to learn to trust my backwards/frontfacing/side cameras. It was harder than you think to learn to trust the cameras for someone who didn't grow up with that. But now I don't even really look outside the car to park and just use the cameras and I can whip it in and out of any space like a pro. Technology is amazing.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

smed7: I can usually parallel park in only 1 attempt without needing adjustment.
I took my drivers test in an '82 Caprice Classic station wagon with faux-woody side-panels.
Now I drive a Honda Fit so really, it's not even a challenge.


I learned in a '76 Olds Custom Cruiser, it was a monster. Thing weighed almost 3 tons, never needed snow tires. You also had no idea what was directly behind you. One of my first hard-earned lessons in that car was at a bank drive-thru, and getting wedged in between a curb and the tube-return thing when I didn't feel like waiting in the line I was in. By the time the (pissed-off)  guy in the car behind got me unstuck, a line of 5-6 cars had piled up behind me.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: If you don't practice you will never figure it out and most people don't even want to try.


This, and describes one of my friends to a "t". Says she can't do it, but won't take the time to learn.

/ also says her depth perception is terrible, which makes me wonder why I ever let her drive when we go places
 
Gramma
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

huntercr: I'd just like to give a shout out to all the folks still driving cars that don't have back up cameras.

/2007 stick shift here. Used to have to routinely parallel park on a hill in winter
//uphill both ways!


People with their fancy new fangled cars forget about us poor slobs driving old cars and trucks.  My brother in law gets a new car every year.  He is stunned that I'm still driving my old truck. I think I'll get another 5-7 years out of it. Especially now that I work from home.

/10 years without a car payment
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I used to be pretty good when I worked downtown, I had to use work cars and some were easier to park than others the Xterras, Minis and mini vans were fairly easy but the vans and full size SUV sucked.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: Being good at any given thing is overrated.
Getting a thing done is more important than being good at it.


This. I generally parallel park pretty well, but I don't mind taking a bunch of extra moves if it ensures I end up in the best position. Clear of the street, leaving plenty of space for the people in front and behind is WAY more important than how many moves it takes to get there.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.