(NBC4i)   One-legged man loses ass-kicking contest   (nbc4i.com) divider line
    35-year-old Patrick M. Callahan  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That guy was a dumbass.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he turn the double play?
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a completely legless world, the one legged man would be the king of ass kicking!
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pride goeth before the fall.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no mention of see-through pastel men's shorts anywhere in that article. Bad subby.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cop was asking for it wearing clothes like those.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dublin OH is a pretty nice area. Me surprised.
 
ImTheSongThatNeverEnds. IGoOnAndOnMyFriends
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GME  $242.56  (+  $33.13)
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weird, I was sure that "I don't have a problem, they have a problem" defense would work.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
"Callahan eventually got up from the bar and walked out to the sidewalk. Police asked him to identify himself. Callahan refused several times, leading police to place him in cuffs...."

So, they asked him to leave the bar and he left the bar. But then they start to hassle him after he got outside... all for his own safety, of course.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patrick Callahan gets thrown out of a Dublin pub.  It's not news...
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. Police body cams are awesome on a number of levels.

2. I am so glad my heavy public drinking days ended before police body cams became a thing.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phishrace: 2. I am so glad my heavy public drinking days ended before police body cams

cell phone cameras and social media became a thing.


FTFM
 
BenJammin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
He got so many warnings
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
fluffy_pope
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
he should've faked a fall that made it look like they broke his leg. just for clicks 'n' giggles.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The further adventures of a "Douchebag about Town".
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BenJammin: [Fark user image image 850x566]He got so many warnings


Racist.
 
