(UPI)   A man in Virginia spent the pandemic inventing a device that lets you blow out birthday candles without blowing your germs onto the cake. Meanwhile, subby spent the pandemic in a drunken stupor eating cheesy poofs and watching Netflix   (upi.com) divider line
DAR [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Its a cute idea but, there's already a device to put out candles.  Its just not as much fun as watching a kid try to blow out the candles on the cake when they keep re-lighting themselves (yes I'm that kind of dad).

A candle snuffer, candle extinguisher, or douter is an instrument used to extinguish burning candles, consisting of a small cone at the end of a handle. The use of a snuffer helps to avoid problems associated with blowing hot wax.

k/dar
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Meanwhile, subby spent the pandemic in a drunken stupor eating cheesy poofs and watching Netlfix

Much like your personal hygiene and wellness, it seems your proofreading went a bit lax during the pandemic


//don't correct the headline plz admins
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

DAR: there's already a device to put out candles


not as much fun as a BIG RED FIREEXTINGUISHER
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

no1curr: /don't correct the headline plz admins


Well, the subby did say they've spent the past year drunk...
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What, like a fan? I mean, good for him and all, but I think we're using the term "invent" a little loosely here.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd rather not have candles on my cake, trying to get the wax off of the cake after blowing them out is annoying (as well that I also hate the "after smell" of candles after they've been snuffed out).
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. There's worse things Virginians have done than that. So.....ok?
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So blow dryer? Ear bulb? Oh, candle snuffer!
Fark user imageView Full Size

/I mean, they even have beehive themed ones!
 
LobsterSausage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"invented"
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: What, like a fan? I mean, good for him and all, but I think we're using the term "invent" a little loosely here.


The last few birthday cakes I've seen people have just used a plate to fan the candles out.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He invented wind?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid stubby now I wabt cheesy poofs, but cheesy poofs are gross. I'd give.me.left nut for.some cheetos, but I'm to fat so no more chips for me.

/don't need my left nut anyways
//doesn't do much, just dangles there, all floppy
///pendulous even
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JammerJim: What, like a fan? I mean, good for him and all, but I think we're using the term "invent" a little loosely here.


Why not make a fan, that doesn't use a battery and a sensor, but uses the air being blown to spin a turbine that then spins the fan at the end of the tube? you can port the exhaust back towards the person like his invention.

no batteries or switches and is probably way cheaper and easily 3d printable
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Stupid stubby now I wabt cheesy poofs, but cheesy poofs are gross. I'd give.me.left nut for.some cheetos, but I'm to fat so no more chips for me.

/don't need my left nut anyways
//doesn't do much, just dangles there, all floppy
///pendulous even


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size


so good, fight me
 
SR117Nighthawk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He "invented" a device to blow out candles?  Um...I've got news for him!  A device to blow out candles was invented back in his Grandparents' days...it's called a FAN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That blows.
 
ar393
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 504x543]


When I lived in NYC, my last roommate had a thing for Swedish Fish. one Christmas I got him 10lbs of the things. They lasted way less time than I expected.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I just made cupcakes instead and put a candle in one of them.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ar393: chawco: Stupid stubby now I wabt cheesy poofs, but cheesy poofs are gross. I'd give.me.left nut for.some cheetos, but I'm to fat so no more chips for me.

/don't need my left nut anyways
//doesn't do much, just dangles there, all floppy
///pendulous even

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 350x500]

so good, fight me


I was always a big fan of Andy Capp's Hot Fries.

/I like spicy things
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what cupcakes are for.

Neat idea though.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
....but it's the germs that grant the wish.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ar393: When I lived in NYC, my last roommate had a thing for Swedish Fish. one Christmas I got him 10lbs of the things. They lasted way less time than I expected.


Originally from Long Island....

10lbs of Swedish Fish don't last long anywhere from what I would imagine.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Or you could just not have candles on cakes. It's a dumb tradition. So just stop doing it. Problem solved.
 
Callous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chawco
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ar393: chawco: Stupid stubby now I wabt cheesy poofs, but cheesy poofs are gross. I'd give.me.left nut for.some cheetos, but I'm to fat so no more chips for me.

/don't need my left nut anyways
//doesn't do much, just dangles there, all floppy
///pendulous even

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 350x500]

so good, fight me


You sicken me.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

meat0918: I just made cupcakes instead and put a candle in one of them.


I did that for a friend's 50th birthday.  But the candles actually marked which one was the bran muffin

It seems that smokers can't tell the difference between a cupcake and a bran muffin after it's been frosted, so the prank fell flat.

And for sanitation, there's always the Mitt Romney technique
 
amb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 504x543]


Snack size?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LobsterSausage: [Fark user image 500x500]
"invented"


Excuse me but this is more appropriate, especially for us old Farkers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The whole point is to spit on the cake.  Blowing out candles were a recent development to keep it moderate.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
no1curr:

//don't correct the headline plz admins

They corrected the headline rendering your comment impotent.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
