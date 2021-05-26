 Skip to content
(Globe and Mail)   Is it time to do away with hygiene theatre? Subby thought we did away with hygiene over the past year   (theglobeandmail.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why it's time to stop wiping down groceries

i'm way ahead of you.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use


Yeah, people were supposed to do that even before the pandemic.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What "hygiene theater" may look like.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe out there, Farkers.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Gubbo: The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use

Yeah, people were supposed to do that even before the pandemic.


As well as washing hands after using the bathroom.

If anything, the theater of guys who just run their hands under the water for less than a second is what bugs me.  Why bother?  Who do you think you're fooling?  It's not like I'm buying your act.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hope the grocery stores keep it up. COVID was the only thing that forced them to really clean their shopping carts and grocery baskets.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I always wipe and I stay off the pipe.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wash your hands.

Why is that so hard?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Diogenes: bostonguy: Gubbo: The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use

Yeah, people were supposed to do that even before the pandemic.

As well as washing hands after using the bathroom.

If anything, the theater of guys who just run their hands under the water for less than a second is what bugs me.  Why bother?  Who do you think you're fooling?  It's not like I'm buying your act.


The sign says wash your hands, it doesn't say how long!

/real quote from a dude I worked with once - briefly
//wasn't food service or anything, but he still got invited to go find another job a few weeks later
///I certainly made him get his own farking keyboard after that day
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The office building I work in makes a big show of "deep cleaning" a suite if an exposed person was reported being in it. Most of these cases, the person was there a week ago or so, so cleaning it really does nothing as it is largely caught airborne.
 
baorao
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
No. Since the 50% first shot metric declared the pandemic "over" in my state our daycare has had multiple cases of Croup, positive Covid tests and head lice all in the span of 30 days, after being relstively quiet for the last 12 months.

so I am ok with many parts of the "theater" continuing a while longer.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Even before Covid, I avoid using shopping carts and baskets. On store shelves, I grab an empty cardboard tray or half box that holds cans and soups to carry my groceries.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not now, I'm picking my nose.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Diogenes: bostonguy: Gubbo: The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use

Yeah, people were supposed to do that even before the pandemic.

As well as washing hands after using the bathroom.

If anything, the theater of guys who just run their hands under the water for less than a second is what bugs me.  Why bother?  Who do you think you're fooling?  It's not like I'm buying your act.

The sign says wash your hands, it doesn't say how long!

/real quote from a dude I worked with once - briefly
//wasn't food service or anything, but he still got invited to go find another job a few weeks later
///I certainly made him get his own farking keyboard after that day


We had a guy in the office that would take a dump and not wash his hands.  And then you'd see him in the break room farking handling stuff.  We called him Shiat-hands and seriously debated saying something to HR.

Then COVID.  I'm not even sure if he's still with us at this point.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you were ever wiping down your groceries you were overdoing it.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No, because cleaning helps remove other pathogens, not just coronavirus.

And I'm OK with that.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
With stores restricting their hours to allow time for the extra cleaning, what this really reveals is how little cleaning they were doing before.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: If you were ever wiping down your groceries you were overdoing it.


You don't wash your produce?


Because I do. And did even before Covid.

I still do wash some of my groceries.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is this another story trying to get me to change my bed sheets again. If it didn't work on me last year, it ain't gonna work this year either.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yes, there were no transmissible infectious diseases before COVID.  All those medical textbooks printed before 2020 were just filled with big bold text saying COMING SOON.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: bostonguy: Gubbo: The picture seems to show a gym?

Wipe down the equipment after you use

Yeah, people were supposed to do that even before the pandemic.

As well as washing hands after using the bathroom.

If anything, the theater of guys who just run their hands under the water for less than a second is what bugs me.  Why bother?  Who do you think you're fooling?  It's not like I'm buying your act.


I believe the new reaction is "then don't touch the doorknobs after me" to such things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Admit it, while in work from home mode you went full Howard Hughes at least once over the last year.

/more likely once a week
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: HotWingConspiracy: If you were ever wiping down your groceries you were overdoing it.

You don't wash your produce?


Because I do. And did even before Covid.

I still do wash some of my groceries.


Yeah but as you pointed out, washing produce had nothing to do with covid. There were people spraying down boxes of pasta. Totally pointless.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In nations with aggressive contact tracing groceries are considered a transmission vector because the data says they are a transmission vector.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've never been obsessive about cleaning groceries even during the pandemic. Even long before all this shiat started though I would use those wipes to wipe down the cart and wash stuff like fruits and vegetables. My wife would make fun of me and call me a germaphobe... I'm not really, but people are farking disgusting.  Especially people at the grocery store with kids who are running around putting their snotty, germ covered little hands all over everything.

I was at the store the other day and watched some maskless Karen with a kid sitting in the cart touching pretty much every single tomato on the shelf.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.


Things I hope permanently disappear:

People using their spit for anything other than digestion, such as licking their fingers to separate papers and then handing it to you, locking pints that don't work etc.


People who do gross things while eating such as lick their fingers, or use their fingers to clean teeth, or to fish things out from between their gum and cheek.

All of these irked me before the pandemic but I'm sure humans being humans people will revert right back to there gross ways.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: IRestoreFurniture: HotWingConspiracy: If you were ever wiping down your groceries you were overdoing it.

You don't wash your produce?


Because I do. And did even before Covid.

I still do wash some of my groceries.

Yeah but as you pointed out, washing produce had nothing to do with covid. There were people spraying down boxes of pasta. Totally pointless.


It still had to do with cleanliness and hygiene.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.


I can see a few things going away.  Maybe not wiping down ALL the groceries, but still washing can goods before opening, fruit and other items.

For other things, I am okay to keep them.  I don't see a reason to get rid of my pump bottle of hand sanitizer from my vehicle that I now use religiously when returning to my car from a public space.

Yet, there is still a debate on which hand towel people are allowed to use in the bathroom.  Apparently the nice looking ones are for decoration only.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.

Things I hope permanently disappear:

People using their spit for anything other than digestion, such as licking their fingers to separate papers and then handing it to you, locking pints that don't work etc.


People who do gross things while eating such as lick their fingers, or use their fingers to clean teeth, or to fish things out from between their gum and cheek.

All of these irked me before the pandemic but I'm sure humans being humans people will revert right back to there gross ways.


"lick pens that don't work"

"Their"
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bingethinker: With stores restricting their hours to allow time for the extra cleaning, what this really reveals is how little cleaning they were doing before.


There are definitely some things that companies said they just couldn't do back before the pandemic that are suddenly no problem. Our local (small chain) grocery store couldn't deliver. It was impossible. No room you see. Can't be don....and now they're delivering.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.


Nor should you covid has done one amazing thing, we've nearly wiped out the common flu.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: No, because cleaning helps remove other pathogens, not just coronavirus.

And I'm OK with that.


You didn't want to ever go to the ER this last year.  The guy at the ER said this is the worst place to get exposed to the virus.     Oh, and don't be a thumb sucker.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.

Things I hope permanently disappear:

People using their spit for anything other than digestion, such as licking their fingers to separate papers and then handing it to you, locking pints that don't work etc.


I admit, that behavior was tough to find a work around when it came to opening the bags for veggies and fruit.  In the past I would pull a bag off the roll, lick my fingers to then separate the opening.  Wearing a mask prevented me from doing it.

Now i have to find a blank, yet wet, spot in the veggie racks to get my fingers wet.

open to other solutions to the 'opening the plastic baggie' problem.  I know an obvious one is to stop eating fresh fruits and veggies.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: HotWingConspiracy: IRestoreFurniture: HotWingConspiracy: If you were ever wiping down your groceries you were overdoing it.

You don't wash your produce?


Because I do. And did even before Covid.

I still do wash some of my groceries.

Yeah but as you pointed out, washing produce had nothing to do with covid. There were people spraying down boxes of pasta. Totally pointless.

It still had to do with cleanliness and hygiene.


But not with covid, which is what the article is addressing.
 
Hyjamon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
can you believe we use to let someone blow all over a cake lit on fire and then serve it to everyone?
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Even before Covid, I avoid using shopping carts and baskets. On store shelves, I grab an empty cardboard tray or half box that holds cans and soups to carry my groceries.


I stopped using deodorant too.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: IRestoreFurniture: jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.

Things I hope permanently disappear:

People using their spit for anything other than digestion, such as licking their fingers to separate papers and then handing it to you, locking pints that don't work etc.

I admit, that behavior was tough to find a work around when it came to opening the bags for veggies and fruit.  In the past I would pull a bag off the roll, lick my fingers to then separate the opening.  Wearing a mask prevented me from doing it.

Now i have to find a blank, yet wet, spot in the veggie racks to get my fingers wet.

open to other solutions to the 'opening the plastic baggie' problem.  I know an obvious one is to stop eating fresh fruits and veggies.


Honestly, I've never been unable to open a bag or separate sheets of paper.


I'm not being a jerk, but is it really that hard for you?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I thought that was a reference to daily showers-heavy perfumes, and gross personal care products
 
thamike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The Globe and Mail?"
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: can you believe we use to let someone blow all over a cake lit on fire and then serve it to everyone?


Imagine, it was only five minutes ago that I thought it was appropriate to put my mouth on a human lady butthole.

I guess these things are cyclical.
 
Wings4Marie
‘’ less than a minute ago  

IRestoreFurniture: jso2897: I've lightened up on that whole thing a whole lot - but my hand washing, face touching habits are changed forever, and I have no desire to change them back.

Things I hope permanently disappear:

People using their spit for anything other than digestion, such as licking their fingers to separate papers and then handing it to you, locking pints that don't work etc.


People who do gross things while eating such as lick their fingers, or use their fingers to clean teeth, or to fish things out from between their gum and cheek.

All of these irked me before the pandemic but I'm sure humans being humans people will revert right back to there gross ways.


Let me guess, you masterbate without using your spit as lube?
 
