(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Guy whose umbrage over wisecrack about brother's pants led to double murder of spring breakers finds nap fatally interrupted by freight train   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Volusia County, Florida, freight train Sunday morning, Christopher Trull, Maryland spring breakers, Florida East Coast Railway train, Oak Hill man, Sunday's train death, prison time  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Poor train crew that had to deal with that.

Side note: If he robbed a bank, he probably been saved. Because he still be in prison.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No foul play is suspected,

Kind of hard for a ME to tell if he had been clocked on the bean and left there by the kin of one of his victims.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even karma is weird in Florida.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These pants?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The article makes it sound like there's a rash of people randomly sleeping on railroad tracks in Florida ...

/ also a rash of people murdering spring-breakers
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fatally interrupted, or permanently extended?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sound like he fell to pieces after going off the rails.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No foul play is suspected,

Kind of hard for a ME to tell if he had been clocked on the bean and left there by the kin of one of his victims.


True. But I'm not sure we need to waste any more tax dollars on this guy. Write "mostly dead" on the form and move on.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So it all turned out fine in the end.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I took a train to Umbrage?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.


Because he received a 15 year sentence?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Barricaded Gunman: Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.

Because he received a 15 year sentence?


For murdering two people. Yes, that's what I'm surprised by.
 
NotThatGuyAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like maybe he was trying to commit suicide then tried to back out.  Oopsies.

/When I was a yoot my best friend's brother committed suicide via commuter train.  His body was thrown 150 feet.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sounds like the perfect murder -- lacking motive, opportunity, and means.
 
wegro [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

blatz514: These pants?


FTFA: 1998 slayings of two spring breakers in New Smyrna Beach

1998? They very well could have been JNCO's
 
Tracianne
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.


The hit by train brother was only sentenced to 5 years in the case...The older brother is who was sentenced to two life sentences...he's still inside:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Ketchuponsteak: Barricaded Gunman: Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.

Because he received a 15 year sentence?

For murdering two people. Yes, that's what I'm surprised by.


TFA says one of the three brothers pulled two life sentences, so, that's probably the one who did most of the killing?

Felony murder rule might apply to the other two, sure, but in practice, accessories often don't get as much time, even if they "should"...especially if they plead out/testify.  Tough to testify against your brother...but if it's that, or life in prison...

Guy with the pool ball in the sock, for example...guilty of assault, but probably didn't inflict any of the fatal knife wounds.

/not sure if this was suicide; conductor said he saw the guy get up and try to move just before the train hit
//regrets, perhaps?
///nothing of value was lost, either way
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Was he a raggedy hobo?
Was his woman bound for Memphis?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it already time for a Florida Man thread....sigh. Ok, I'll do it. But I'm not pleased with myself.

Florida Man
Florida Man
Florida Man hates the trains
They have a fight
Train wins
Florida Man
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everything about this is completely moronic testosterone-fueled antics.

But women are "too hormonal" to be trusted with important things.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Sounds like the perfect murder -- lacking motive, opportunity, and means.


There was a motive involved.

A locomotive.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: I took a train to Umbrage?


Take the last train to Umbrage
And I'll text you my location
You can see me if you want
But you'll have to find the pieces, don't ya know
Oh, where'd they go?
Oh, where'd they go?
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Everything about this is completely moronic testosterone-fueled antics.

But women are "too hormonal" to be trusted with important things.


It does make you wonder what sort of reality some people are living in.

All of this tragedy, expense, and horror over a comment.
 
ongbok
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: No foul play is suspected,

Kind of hard for a ME to tell if he had been clocked on the bean and left there by the kin of one of his victims.


There are a lot of incidents of drunk/high people falling to sleep on railroad tracks and getting hit. For some reason some inebriated people are drawn to sleep on rail road tracks
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Everything about this is completely moronic testosterone-fueled antics.

But women are "too hormonal" to be trusted with important things.


It's a known fact that women never murder anyone because of a petty grudge.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  

cfreak: The article makes it sound like there's a rash of people randomly sleeping on railroad tracks in Florida ...


I suspect that in parts of florida the railroad tracks are the only place you can lay down on the ground & not get wet.

Not like in TX or CA where the ditches and underbrush are dry most of the year.
 
AugieDoggyDaddy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If he had served just one of those life sentences he'd be alive today.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tracianne: Barricaded Gunman: Read about this guy's crime, why the f*ck was he free only 22 years after premeditated-ly murdering people?

Anyway, I'm glad he's dead and I hope his co-murdering brothers die soon as well.

The hit by train brother was only sentenced to 5 years in the case...The older brother is who was sentenced to two life sentences...he's still inside:

[Fark user image 850x310]


"Current" may not be the most accurate term for that picture at this point.
 
