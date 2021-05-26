 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   News: Man busted for possession of child porn is released pending trial. Fark: Same man busted again for possession of child porn. Facepalm: Not using seven boxies. Instead; one DropBoxie   (ksl.com) divider line
30
    More: Sick, Child pornography, Pornography, child pornography, Tooele County man, Internet, Marcus Lars Memmott, new charge, TOOELE  
•       •       •

746 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God Damned.

There is dumb and there is evil and then there is this.

Just don't do that...
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biatchqueen: What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!


They're pretty much asking for it with the easy they dress.
 
bitchqueen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hej: biatchqueen: What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!

They're pretty much asking for it with the easy they dress.


You are magnificent bastard.  1 smart/funny for you.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sick, Dumbass, and Facepalm tags had a threesome...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

biatchqueen: What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!


Some people are broken.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not understanding the facepalm. This pedophile made it easy to gather additional evidence of his criminal activity. That is a good thing for the victims or individuals who would become future victims if this bastard was allowed to continue. A facepalm is reserved for when the justice system forgives or ignores copious amounts of evidence because the perpetrator is wealthy and powerful or at least connected to the wealthy and powerful.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...received a tip that a Dropbox user had uploaded suspected child pornography and the email associated with the Dropbox was Memmott's...

Interesting side story here. Who snitched? Dropbox? Somebody he was sharing files with?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Riche: ...received a tip that a Dropbox user had uploaded suspected child pornography and the email associated with the Dropbox was Memmott's...

Interesting side story here. Who snitched? Dropbox? Somebody he was sharing files with?


Using e-mail, Dropbox, or anything else for evil is stupid.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

biatchqueen: What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!


If you every find yourself going, "Damn, that is one sexy baby," you really should kill yourself.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What a Tooele!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: biatchqueen: What the everlasting fark is wrong with that person?  INFANTS?!

Some people are broken.


Yep.  That has to have even the, "If they're old enough to read" assholes going, "Dude!"
 
buckybear
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: I'm not understanding the facepalm. This pedophile made it easy to gather additional evidence of his criminal activity. That is a good thing for the victims or individuals who would become future victims if this bastard was allowed to continue. A facepalm is reserved for when the justice system forgives or ignores copious amounts of evidence because the perpetrator is wealthy and powerful or at least connected to the wealthy and powerful.


Facepalm because no one has cut this piece of shiats balls off with a rusty razor blade yet.....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?


Lots of stuff. Here's a ute ahn a bike:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Here's some utes ahn a bus:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harry Freakstorm: MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?

Lots of stuff. Here's a ute ahn a bike:
[Fark user image image 620x413]

Here's some utes ahn a bus:
[Fark user image image 850x495]


Children's teeth are creepy.

Tell me I'm wrong.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
squidloe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thought this was going to be a Josh Duggar story
 
dbrunker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image 300x439]


He's got those bangs to hide the lightning bolt on his forehead
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image 300x439]


You're not a wizard Harry.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dbrunker: backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image 300x439]

He's got those bangs to hide the lightning bolt on his forehead


goddamit, so farking close!
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: dbrunker: backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image 300x439]

He's got those bangs to hide the lightning bolt on his forehead

goddamit, so farking close!


awfulannouncing.comView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image image 300x439]


Pornographous underageicus!
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harry Freakstorm: MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?

Lots of stuff. Here's a ute ahn a bike:
[Fark user image image 620x413]

Here's some utes ahn a bus:
[Fark user image image 850x495]

Children's teeth are creepy.

Tell me I'm wrong.


Ever seen the skulls of children before their adult teeth have come in? Pure H R Giger horror.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Riche: ...received a tip that a Dropbox user had uploaded suspected child pornography and the email associated with the Dropbox was Memmott's...

Interesting side story here. Who snitched? Dropbox? Somebody he was sharing files with?


A lot of childporn is known, since the pedos are sharing the same pictures.

Dropbox very likely has a program running that compares the hash of known childporn pictures against all files that passes through their system. So, it's basically automatic.
 
Rip_Rufus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jso2897: aagrajag: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harry Freakstorm: MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?

Lots of stuff. Here's a ute ahn a bike:
[Fark user image image 620x413]

Here's some utes ahn a bus:
[Fark user image image 850x495]

Children's teeth are creepy.

Tell me I'm wrong.

Ever seen the skulls of children before their adult teeth have come in? Pure H R Giger horror.


I thought I told you to stay out of my basement.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rip_Rufus: jso2897: aagrajag: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Harry Freakstorm: MyCousinVinnyJudge.jpg  Uh, what's a Utahn?

Lots of stuff. Here's a ute ahn a bike:
[Fark user image image 620x413]

Here's some utes ahn a bus:
[Fark user image image 850x495]

Children's teeth are creepy.

Tell me I'm wrong.

Ever seen the skulls of children before their adult teeth have come in? Pure H R Giger horror.

I thought I told you to stay out of my basement.


You left your webcam on.
 
InfoFreako [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Never would have suspected him.  Not for a moment.[Fark user image image 300x439]


You're a pervert, Harry.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ever seen the skulls of children before their adult teeth have come in?


No. Why? Why would you think that? What did you hear? What? No!
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.