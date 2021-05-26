 Skip to content
 
(Fox11 Los Angeles)   That's what, 3, 4 Floridans?
7
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations"

Call me old-fashioned but I try not to negotiate with toddlers.
 
orbister
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've met a few proud parents who claim that their toddlers can count to 100, and get them to show off the skill. SO I ask the kid to do it backwards from 57 in twos, and it immediately becomes apparent that they have no idea what the sounds they have learned to make mean.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

casual disregard: FTFA: "So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations"

Call me old-fashioned but I try not to negotiate with toddlers.


You avoid being outsmarted at all costs, I see. ;P

An IQ that high at 2.5 years old? Rehab by middleschool, caused by the terrifying realisation that at 7 years old, she's permanently the smartest person in the room, followed by the crushing reality that most 'adults' can't even adult right.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

uttertosh: casual disregard: FTFA: "So she very much is still a normal two-year-old where we have negotiations"

Call me old-fashioned but I try not to negotiate with toddlers.

You avoid being outsmarted at all costs, I see. ;P

An IQ that high at 2.5 years old? Rehab by middleschool, caused by the terrifying realisation that at 7 years old, she's permanently the smartest person in the room, followed by the crushing reality that most 'adults' can't even adult right.


You have me exactly. Although I'm not nearly as dim as I let on.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

orbister: I've met a few proud parents who claim that their toddlers can count to 100, and get them to show off the skill. SO I ask the kid to do it backwards from 57 in twos, and it immediately becomes apparent that they have no idea what the sounds they have learned to make mean.


Congratulations on outwitting a toddler. You should be proud.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: orbister: I've met a few proud parents who claim that their toddlers can count to 100, and get them to show off the skill. SO I ask the kid to do it backwards from 57 in twos, and it immediately becomes apparent that they have no idea what the sounds they have learned to make mean.

Congratulations on outwitting a toddler. You should be proud.


I'm not outwitting a toddler. I'm outwitting their parents.
 
orbister
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

uttertosh: An IQ that high at 2.5 years old?


Simply means that she has the abilities - in some limited areas - of an average 3.75 year old. There is absolutely no reason to expect that to persist. Some kids develop faster than others.
 
