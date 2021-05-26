 Skip to content
 
(WRAL)   Driver arrested Monday night for driving into a group of protestors, and this is the weirdest coincidence, has a history of communicating threats, ethnic intimidation, carrying concealed weapons, and pointing a gun   (wral.com) divider line
17
    Followup, Protest, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Pasquotank County, North Carolina, Crime, Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, Automobile, Elizabeth City, Police  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The woman's name is O'Quinn, what do you expect.
 
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Stupid is as stupid does, and these assholes think the courts have given them a free Liberal Hunting License.

Probably thinks he's a Real American and True Patriot.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
North Carolina is behind the curve. More dedicated Republican states are making it legal to drive through to injure or kill protestors.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Conservatives legit saw a Nazi run over somebody with a car in 2017 and said to themselves "shiat, that's a good idea."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They let her out and she did it again?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice and legal...
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, 41, of Elizabeth City"...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Killing innocent people is a core conservative value.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

LIGAFF: North Carolina is behind the curve. More dedicated Republican states are making it legal to drive through to injure or kill protestors.


Well, they're trying - they can't, really, legally - but they are doing like the "stand your ground" bullshiat - pointless reframing of existing laws as performative demonstrations for their angry, bitter base.
Unfortunately, idiots will get the message and run over people on purpose, and find that they are not spared prosecution. Which will not help the people they run over.
Let's face it - this is a sick, violent nation.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Naziocrats!
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image image 850x478]

"Lisa Michelle O'Quinn, 41, of Elizabeth City"...

[Fark user image image 259x194]


Ah. Elizabeth City makes headlines again.

That town was just barely spared the torch in the Civil War. My guess is the Union CO was saving his matches for Charlotte.

I knew good people who lived there but almost to a one they were transplants or, like me, passing through, stuck and desperately waiting a moment to flee.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Again?

I feel like we keep having repeated threads.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Crazy woman driver
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
yohohogreengiant: ...
I knew good people who lived there but almost to a one they were transplants or, like me, passing through, stuck and desperately waiting a moment to flee.

This.

Between the corn and tobacco fields, there is a huge U.S. Coast Guard base in E-City.
The locals hate the Coasties, because the Coasties "take their women".
As a former Coastie who served there, it isn't so much "take" as "feel sorry for women who desperately want to escape".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: yohohogreengiant: ...
I knew good people who lived there but almost to a one they were transplants or, like me, passing through, stuck and desperately waiting a moment to flee.

This.

Between the corn and tobacco fields, there is a huge U.S. Coast Guard base in E-City.
The locals hate the Coasties, because the Coasties "take their women".
As a former Coastie who served there, it isn't so much "take" as "feel sorry for women who desperately want to escape".


I remember hearing jokes about "Dogs and sailors keep off the grass" signs.  Then I actually saw one in Virginia Beach.

/ Walked on the grass, anyway.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That looks like someone who was rejected in high school for a POC and still holds resentment.
 
