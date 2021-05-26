 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NJ.com)   Zachary and Zackaree sittin' on the street, B-R-A-N-D-I-S-H-I-N-G   (nj.com) divider line
7
    More: Dumbass, Firearm, Gun, Internet privacy, Privacy, Zachary Miller, Warren County, New Jersey, Lopatcong Township, Privacy policy  
•       •       •

333 clicks; posted to Main » on 26 May 2021 at 8:29 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
What shear coincidence that they have similar names.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I understand.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I wish Pensyltucky assholes would stay on their side of the river...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What shear coincidence that they have similar names.


?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What shear coincidence that they have similar names.


It's a specialty of the Poconos. Last kids to be called on in class.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Zebediah and Zebadee
Living life biblically
Paul in Ephesus
Talking' bout Jesus
Don't mean a G*d damned thing to me.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.